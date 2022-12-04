ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEKU

When COVID closed India, these women opened their hearts — and wallets

By Ruchi Kumar
WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yb5NT_0jWw4g9N00

MUMBAI, India – The first time Sangeeta Siwan, a 45-year-old day laborer from India, learned about COVID-19 was when her employer at the packaging factory told her they would be temporarily closing business.

"Everything was shutting down ... the country was shutting down. I didn't even know that was possible," she said.

Her initial shock quickly turned into dread. With the majority of the businesses coming to a standstill, there were very few jobs to replace the one she lost. And lockdowns kept her from being able to pursue even those.

"Everything changed overnight, and within a week I couldn't even afford to feed my family. I couldn't pay rent," said Siwan, a widow who lives with her son and mother in a small house in the Subhash Nagar slums of Mumbai.

India declared lockdowns on March 25, 2020, and extended them, in varying degrees, until the end of the year. By May 2020, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), nearly 122 million Indians had lost their jobs. Of these, 91.3 million were small traders and laborers like Siwan.

Globally, the International Labour Organisation estimated that nearly 1.6 billion informal economy workers were significantly impacted during the pandemic by April 2020, leading to a 60% decline in their earnings. In India, the informal sectors – such as household staff, shop workers and factory workers — employed over 50% of the women.

For a few days, Siwan tried to earn some money by selling vegetables, but India's stringent lockdowns — ranked by Oxford University as among of the most severe across 73 countries — meant that she couldn't easily procure goods from the wholesale markets. "I felt so trapped and hopeless," she said.

A community comes together

But help came from an unexpected place. Siwan had confided her woes to the women in her neighborhood, many of whom had worked as housemaids but had lost their jobs because of the lockdowns.

"But some of them were receiving partial salaries from their employers. One of them told her employer about my situation and he sent over some money to help me, while another neighbor who was receiving support from the local church recommended me to them and I received some basic ration supplies from them. Some others would even bring us a share of their daily meals," Siwan said.

On hearing her dilemma, Siwan's landlady waived her rent for six months and even paid for half of the electricity and water bills in that period. "As the word spread about my situation in the community, I started receiving more donations [into her digital wallet] from people I didn't even know. It was overwhelming," Siwan said, choking back tears. "We survived COVID because of the support of our community."

A recent study by the Centre for Social Impact and Philanthropy (CSIP) looking into the giving patterns in India found similar cultural trends, even amid widespread poverty.

"What we learned from this study is that people in India are generous. About 87% of households reported giving in some form between October 2020 and September 2021," said Shaivya Verma, senior research manager at Ashoka University's CSIP.

And about one-third of those houses that didn't contribute anything reported that they simply were never approached by anyone for support, Verma added.

While the majority of the donations — about 70% — were made to religious organizations, the rest were distributed among non-religious causes, friends and family and "beggars," the study says. The highest value donations — up to Rs 10,000 [about $120] — were made to friends and family, which includes household staff like the women in Siwan's neighborhood.

The CSIP study estimates that the total market size of cash donations in India for that one year to be about Rs 23,700 crores (about $3 billion). Meanwhile, the India Philanthropy Report 2021, which assessed family donations to be about Rs 12,000 crore (about $1.5 billion) in 2020, predicts the market to grow at a rate of 13% per year through 2026.

Who's giving and why

With such figures, it isn't a surprise that "giving" makes for lucrative business in India. Anoj Viswanathan recognized the potential of the sector over a decade ago when he co-founded Milaap, a crowdfunding platform that caters to Indian audiences.

During the pandemic, Milaap saw its services utilized on a much larger scale. "Aside from the funds raised, we also witnessed a shift in the regions where these campaigns were originating. People from places like Solapur, Jalna or Guntur [all small towns and villages] were setting up campaigns for their community members in distress," Viswanathan said, adding that a significant number of campaigns were for the benefit of workers from informal and semiformal sectors who had lost their income.

The report found varying reasons that motivated people to give, ranging from family traditions and religious beliefs to simply wanting to help someone in distress. However, speaking from his experience, Viswanathan said that technological advancements have contributed to the increase in donations.

"Giving is a very impulsive behavior, it isn't often planned beforehand. So if the process gets too complicated, a potential donor will move on. These were challenges we faced earlier due to the lack of internet penetration in India, as well as complex banking systems that prevented many Indians from using them," he explained.

How technology helped

Since 2016, digital payments have become mainstream in India. There are 1.15 billion mobile phone subscribers in India. "People can now easily make payments as little as Rs 1 [12 cents] if they want to through apps like Paytm or GooglePay. It has impacted contributions with more people making donations online," he said.

The CSIP study backed this up. "Digital wallets were used much more than [other payment methods] while giving, primarily to non-religious organizations," Verma said. While the CSIP study documented 93% of households preferred to give cash, the report classified the term "cash" to include digital wallets and online payments.

Another trend Milaap observed was the increase in small contributions —donations between Rs 50 [60 cents] to Rs 200 [$2.50]. "Between March 2020 and June 2021, 23.38% of the total donations were below Rs 200. Even those who had very little to give were contributing," he said.

The CSIP shared similar findings: While middle-income households made up the largest overall value of the donations, the largest number of donations — about 52% — were made by low-income households.

"This was a time of uncertainty, no one knew how things would unfold. And the usual perception of a human tendency is that we hoard resources in times of crises. Instead, we saw an outpour of generosity from everyday individuals," Viswanathan remarked.

When Siwan realized she had received more donations than her family needed to survive, she too paid them forward. "I sent some of the cash to my sister who is also a single mother and had lost family income. And my mother and I decided to distribute the excess ration we had received to our neighbors who were also struggling during the lockdowns," she said.

"We may not have a lot but, even if it is one roti [Indian flat bread], my belief is that there is more prosperity in sharing half of it with someone who needs it. That is how humanity works," she said.

Ruchi Kumar is a journalist who reports on conflict, politics, development and culture in India and Afghanistan. She tweets at @RuchiKumar

Comments / 3

Related
BBC

India remittances set to hit record $100 billion in 2022

Indians are set to receive $100bn in remittances this year, according to a World Bank report - the first time a single country has reached that number. The increase was led by wage rises and strong labour markets in the US and other developed countries. In total, the amount of...
The Independent

Influencer forced to apologise after calling Indian city ‘scary’ and ‘creepy’

An influencer has been forced to apologise after her comments about visiting India caused uproar online.US influencer Aparna Singh travelled to the Indian city of Varanasi for a work trip, where she was meeting the manufacturers of her jewellery brand ‘Indian Goddess Boutique’. Varanasi is known as the spiritual capital of India.After arriving in Varanasi, Singh uploaded a TikTok about her experience there, with the caption “Scariest city I ever visited: Varanasi, India.”She said in the video: “The scariest city I have been to is Varanasi, India – Ganges River which is really polluted, full of sewage.”Singh added that she...
Fatherly

How Babies Are Traditionally Named In 8 Countries, From India To Iceland

You have to name the kid something, but how people accomplish this momentous feat largely depends on where in the world their little Carmen Sandiego is born (best guess on that one: San Diego?). In some cultures, the decision involves considerations beyond consulting lists of trendiest baby names. If you’re looking for baby name inspiration, here’s a breakdown of how babies get named around the world, some of which might make you say, “Well, for Pete’s sake!’
Reuters

India well placed to face global headwinds -World Bank

NEW DELHI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - India is better placed than many other emerging economies to weather the impact of global headwinds, the World Bank said on Tuesday, revising up its growth forecast for the country to 6.9% for fiscal 2022 from an earlier estimate of 6.5%.
The Guardian

Millions of missing women: China grapples with legacy of one-child policy as population ages

Ming Ming, a boisterous six-year-old, longs to have a playmate, but his mother is adamant that she will not have another child. “No way! One is quite enough,” Li Hong gasps. “Childcare, after-school activities, tutoring … you want them to have a good education but it costs money. We’re just ordinary working folks, not the super rich. The cost of bringing up two kids would kill us!” says the 43-year-old supermarket cashier from the southern province of Guangdong.
Fortune

Ken Griffin warns U.S. faces ‘immediate Great Depression’ if China seizes Taiwan’s semiconductor industry

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum on Tuesday in Singapore, where he addressed Taiwan and U.S-China tensions over semiconductors. Citadel CEO Ken Griffin worries about America’s dependence on Taiwan’s semiconductor industry and that U.S. restrictions on selling advanced computer chips to China could make invading Taiwan more tempting to Beijing.
OHIO STATE
Daily Mail

Meet Vinice, the baby girl born in the Philippines hailed as the world's eight billionth person on same day United Nations predicted population of the planet would hit milestone

A baby girl born in the Philippines has been declared the world's eight billionth person as United Nations confirmed that the population passed the landmark figure yesterday. Baby Vinice Mabansag was born at the Dr Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Tondo, Manila on 15 November and was chosen to mark the milestone.
The Independent

‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast

The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Shamima Begum: Who is the young woman seeking to have her British citizenship restored?

Shamima Begum is set to begin her appeal against the decision to revoke her British citizenship on national security grounds.A Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) hearing to consider her case opens on Monday at Field House tribunal centre in London and is expected to last for five days.Ms Begum, now 23, was raised in east London by parents of Bangladeshi origin and attended Bethnal Green Academy but, as a 15-year-old schoolgirl, fled for Syria via Turkey in February 2015 alongside two friends – Kadiza Sultana and Amira Abase – in order to join the Isis terrorist faction then engaged...
TheDailyBeast

China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia

“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. This was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts...
The Conversation UK

8 billion people: how different the world would look if Neanderthals had prevailed

In evolutionary terms, the human population has rocketed in seconds. The news that it has now reached 8 billion seems inexplicable when you think about our history. For 99% of the last million years of our existence, people rarely came across other humans. There were only around 10,000 Neanderthals living at any one time. Today, there are around 800,000 people in the same space that was occupied by one Neanderthal. What’s more, since humans live in social groups, the next nearest Neanderthal group was probably well over 100km away. Finding a mate outside your own family was a challenge.
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korean bandits steal 200 kilos of gold bars worth US $12 million

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The three masked bandits descended upon the armored vehicle, overpowered the two soldiers on guard duty, seized 200 kilograms of gold bars worth U.S.$12 million and rode off into the North Korean countryside, sources inside the country said.
dallasexpress.com

U.S. Citizens Crossing Border to Mexico in Record Numbers

More Americans than ever are crossing the southern border to live in Mexico, according to data released by Mexico’s Interior Ministry. The data shows that 8,412 U.S. citizens were issued temporary resident visas in the first nine months of the year, an 85% increase compared to the same period in 2019.
Phone Arena

The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear

While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
151K+
Followers
15K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

WEKU is the 2022 Kentucky Broadcasters Association radio station of the year. Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy