Read full article on original website
Related
Daniel Radcliffe Reacts to Alan Rickman’s Diary Entries About Harry Potter Cast
Watch: Would Daniel Radcliffe Ever Play "Harry Potter" Again?. The late Alan Rickman didn't need a crystal ball to predict Daniel Radcliffe's future. Rickman, who passed away in 2016 at age 69, kept a journal during his time filming the Harry Potter franchise, where the actor made an observation about what occupation he saw Radcliffe taking up. Writing in a May 2003 entry, per The Guardian, Rickman noted, "I still don't think he's really an actor but he will undoubtedly direct/produce."
Love Actually: Richard Curtis says Alan Rickman was driven ‘insane’ by one particular scene
Richard Curtis has revealed which Love Actually scene drove Alan Rickman “insane”.In a 20th anniversary special for the 2003 film, Diane Sawyer interviews Curtis, as well as cast members, including Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant, Laura Linney, and Bill Nighy.During the special, Curtis revisited the memorable scene in which Rickman’s character Harry sneaks away from his wife (Thompson) on a shopping trip in order to purchase a necklace for his younger colleague Mia (Heike Makatsch). When he attempts to pay for the jewellery, however, Harry is served by Rowan Atikinson’s eccentric shopping clerk Rufus.Rufus promises to have Harry’s gift wrapped...
Emma Thompson's Love Actually Storyline Was Shockingly Similar to Her Real-Life Heartbreak
It's an iconic Christmas movie scene: watching Love Actually's Emma Thompson grin and bear her way through the revelation that her husband, Harry, played by the late Alan Rickman, is cheating on her with his secretary Mia. Every year we're freshly appalled at the heart-wrenching moment where Harry gifts his...
Hugh Jackman Once Shared That His Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Falls Asleep Through All of His Movies
Deborra-Lee Furness hadn’t seen most of her husband’s movies in their entirety at one point because she couldn’t stay awake during them.
Colin Hanks Claims John Candy Was One Movie Away From Becoming An Amazing Dramatic Actor
John Candy had quite a remarkable career before he passed away at the age of 43 in 1994. The Canadian comedic actor appeared in such classic films as "Cool Runnings," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck," which are still beloved today. Some have even praised "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" as the best of the best among Thanksgiving movies (per Rolling Stone), and that particular film was finally released on Blu-ray in November 2022, with tons of once-thought-lost footage included (per The Digital Bits).
Pierce Brosnan Wasn’t ‘Very Nice’ to Teri Hatcher While Filming ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’
Here's a look at drama on the set of the James Bond film 'Tomorrow Never Dies', including reports that Pierce Brosnan didn't get along with his costar Teri Hatcher.
Review: Broadway's Neil Diamond show isn't so good, so good
NEW YORK (AP) — There are some interesting cocktails on offer at “The Neil Diamond Musical: A Beautiful Noise” on Broadway and it might not be such a bad idea to order a Sweet Clementine or a Cracklin’ Rosé before you get to your seat. Just something to help lubricate one of the most puzzling jukebox musicals in years. The show that opened Sunday at the Broadhurst Theatre is quite a depressing trip through Diamond’s life, offering a respectful and, yes, fully authorized portrait that’s unnecessarily boastful — “40 top 40 hits;120 million albums sold,” we’re told — as well...
thedigitalfix.com
Tom Cruise has an incredible Christmas tradition his co-stars love
Tom Cruise is well known for doing incredible stunts while making action movies but what he’s less known for is his Christmas tradition. According to Glen Powell, the Mission: Impossible star will send you a cake every Christmas if you’ve ever made a movie with him. “Tom Cruise...
John Travolta, Tim Allen, More Stars React to Kirstie Alley's Death at 71
"Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had," Travolta wrote in a heartfelt tribute following news of his co-star's death.
thedigitalfix.com
How long will Avatar 2 be?
How long is Avatar 2? In 2009 James Cameron, the director behind some of the best action movies ever made, released his magnum opus, Avatar. On the surface, Avatar was a science fiction movie about humans piloting alien bodies, but underneath, it was about so much more. Avatar is a...
Harrison Ford Says Reuniting with Mosquito Coast Costar Helen Mirren for 1923 Was a 'Pleasure'
The pair, who appeared together in the 1986 film directed by Peter Weir, opened up about working with one another again at the 1923 premiere in Los Angeles on Friday After first appearing on-screen together 36 years ago, Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are back at it for the Yellowstone franchise's latest offering, 1923. The Yellowstone prequel series sees the actors reunite decades after Peter Weir's 1986 film The Mosquito Coast. As Ford, 80, explained at the Hollywood Legion Theater Post 43 series premiere on Friday evening, his respect...
Emma Watson Was ‘Hanging in Rags’ When She Finished the ‘Harry Potter’ Movies
Emma Watson gets candid about how she really felt after wrapping the 'Harry Potter' movies for good.
thedigitalfix.com
Keanu Reeves petitioned to be this Lord of the Rings character
The Lord of the Rings movies are extremely well cast. Baically everyone nails their Lord of the Rings character, to the point it’s hard to imagine anyone else in the roles. In the late ’90s, Keanu Reeves had his eye on the Peter Jackson’s fantasy movies, and one fixture in particular.
Ralph Fiennes Admits He Was Jennifer Lopez's Decoy When She Started Dating Ben Affleck
Actor Ralph Fiennes is, of course, best known for playing “Voldemort” in the “Harry Potter” films, but his best performance may have been the one he didn’t realize he was giving: as Jennifer Lopez’s relationship decoy. Fiennes played opposite J. Lo in the 2002...
Primetimer
Daisy Ridley to Lead Murder Mystery Series The Christie Affair
Daisy Ridley is taking her talents to the small screen. The Star Wars breakout will lead and executive produce the series adaptation of best-selling novel The Christie Affair. The script comes from Juliette Towhidi (Calendar Girls, Death Comes to Pemberley) and will be developed by Miramax TV, though it's not yet known where the series will air in the United States.
Matt Lucas quits ‘The Great British Bake Off,’ fans rejoice: ‘Made my week’
The timer has gone off for Matt Lucas’ run as a host of “The Great British Bake Off.” Lucas, 48, announced he is “cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else” after three years on the popular series, which is known as “The Great British Baking Show” in the US, where it streams on Netflix. “Farewell Bake Off!” he tweeted on Tuesday. “It’s been a delicious experience and I can’t imagine a more fun way of spending my summers but it’s become clear to me that I can’t present both ‘Fantasy Football League’ and ‘Bake Off’ alongside all my other...
Bradley Cooper Considered Quitting Acting After Asking to Leave ‘Alias’
Bradley Cooper starred in the hit series 'Alias' opposite Jennifer Garner, but the actor eventually asked to leave the series — and nearly quit acting afterwards.
EW.com
The Holiday director Nancy Meyers shoots down sequel rumors with Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet were previously rumored to return for a sequel, though Meyers has said that those reports aren't true. Fans of The Holiday are getting a lump of coal this Christmas season. Producer-writer-director Nancy Meyers, who helmed the 2006 rom-com starring Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law,...
thedigitalfix.com
Adam Sandler says what we’ve all been thinking about Brendan Fraser
Brendan Fraser is one of the most loved stars from ‘90s movies, and with the Brenaissance now in full swing, everyone is singing his praises – including his past co-star Adam Sandler. During a press conference promoting his Netflix movie Hustle (via Entertainment Weekly), Sandler was asked to...
Margot Robbie says she took her ‘opportunity’ to kiss Brad Pitt on Babylon
Margot Robbie has said she took to the “opportunity” to kiss Brad Pitt when filming Babylon. Robbie and Pitt star opposite one another in Damien Chazelle’s forthcoming three-hour film.Chazelle previously directed acclaimed hits including Whiplash and La La Land. Babylon is thought to be another Oscar contender for the filmmaker.In a recent interview with E! News, Robbie revealed that her kiss with Pitt in the film “wasn’t in the script”.The actor, 32, said that she improvised the moment with some help from Chazelle.Robbie said: “I thought, ‘When else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt?’ I’m...
Comments / 1