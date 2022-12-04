ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Healthy relationships: Safety planning for the holidays

By Jennifer Pencek
Centre Daily Times
Centre Daily Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dn1I1_0jWw3dK900

As we decorate our homes with twinkling lights and watch our favorite holiday movies with reindeer and jolly elves, there are countless people in Centre County — and everywhere — in survival mode as they navigate abusive relationships or the aftermath of traumatic episodes. While the holidays can be full of joy and a sense of community, they can also be full stress and even danger. Below are a few suggestions for survivors and loved ones of survivors for making the holidays feel safer.

Communication

Many victims/survivors feel isolated in their unhealthy or abusive relationships. Reaching out to family and friends can be an important step in healing. It can help to discuss safe times and ways to communicate. You might consider if there are times during the day when the victim/survivor is typically away from their abusive partner. Or, it might be safer for them to e-mail or text rather than call. Make sure the abusive partner does not have access to the survivor’s e-mail account or phone before using these methods. Plan to keep checking in during the holidays.

Traveling safely

You may want to know your rights and options for seeking safe/affordable health care while traveling. Because reporting laws for medical providers are different from state to state, you may want to ask your provider what they would need to disclose to the authorities if they are made aware of abuse. This way you can best decide what you feel comfortable and safe disclosing. If you do decide to make a report to a health care professional, ask if a copy of the medical report can be given to you or sent to a safe address for documentation.

Other tips to consider:

  • Give your itinerary, including where you’ll be staying and all contact information, to a trusted friend or family member;

  • Keep copies of your documents (passport, driver’s license, visa, etc.) with you if possible and/or leave copies with a trusted friend or family member who will not be influenced by your partner;

  • Be aware of the available resources, such as shelters or coalitions, in the area you’re traveling to and keep their information readily available to you. Visit womenslaw.org for a directory of domestic violence shelters in the U.S by state. It may also be a good idea to have a list of nearby hotels you can stay in if you have to escape your partner; and

  • Know the emergency number for the area you’re staying in.

Planning for visits

A victim/survivor knows best what will help them feel safe, so consider discussing ways to make parties or family visits safer. An example is asking if alcohol tends to worsen an abusive partner’s behavior . Could the family or friend group make a commitment to not have alcohol around or limit the amount served? If you’re a victim/survivor who does not feel safe sleeping in the same room as your partner, consider talking with your hosts or family about finding a separate couch or sharing a room with other guests or family members.

Planning for time alone

Abuse is about power and control, and many unhealthy or abusive partners may try to exert control by keeping their partners from spending time alone or with others. If you’re a family member or friend, you might try to create opportunities for space by asking the victim/survivor to go on a shopping trip or errand with you, go for a walk or workout, invite them to a religious celebration, or have them help you with a chore/holiday prep activity.

Remember, we can’t make decisions for others and should hesitate to judge those we love who are in unhealthy relationships or dealing with other forms of trauma. There is so much shame and self-blame victims/survivors often feel. Let’s show love and support instead of judgment and isolation. You may notice how a gift of compassion and safety is worth more to victims/survivors than anything you could wrap in a box. Make the bow on top be you extending a listening ear and offering resources.

Jennifer Pencek is the executive director of Centre Safe. Learn more about Centre Safe at www.centresafe.org . Our free/confidential 24/7 hotline is staffed by trained volunteers: 1-877-234-5050.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

A dream became a reality for Veterans in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In 1990 two Reynoldsville veterans decide that they wanted to have a park dedicated to remembering those who served.  Fast forward 32 years and the Kenneth L.. Lyons Veterans Memorial Park is a highlight on Mainstreet in downtown Reynoldsville.  “They went through hell, people don’t realize what these poor people […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Conemaugh Health System’s ‘Mentoring in Medicine’ program accepting 2023 applications

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — The Conemaugh Health System is now accepting applications for their Mentoring in Medicine program. The Mentoring in Medicine program is accepting applications for its 2023 summer program. The program is a 10-week-long experience for undergraduate students and is entering its 20th year. Those interested must be a resident of Cambria, Somerset […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

New emergency department now open at Penn Highlands Clearfield

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new state-of-the-art Penn Highlands Clearfield Emergency Department (ED) is now open and treating patients.  The $6 million Emergency Department modernization is designed to efficiently meet the healthcare needs of the Greater Clearfield and Moshannon Valley regions. The more than 18,000 patients who visit the hospital’s ED annually will find […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

Christmas Horse Parade coming to downtown Grampian

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An upcoming Christmas parade in Grampian will not only feature Santa but many horses from the area. The Christmas Horse Parade will be held on Sunday, Dec. 18 starting at 1 p.m. on Main Street in Grampian. Residents can expect to see firetrucks, Santa on his Farmall tractor and many […]
GRAMPIAN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

University student allegedly caught prowling

State College, Pa. — A Penn State student who worked as a security officer on campus used his position to spy on his ex-girlfriend, police say. Blayze Robert Jo Fisher, 21, was working as a Student Auxiliary Officer for the university in November when a fellow student officer allegedly saw him snooping outside a dorm room on Nov. 3. Fisher treportedly old the other student he was listening at the door to determine if anyone else was inside the room with his former girlfriend. ...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Home decor store, Bumble and the Bee opens in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new knickknacks shop is now open in Clearfield.  Located on Chester Street, Bumble and the Bee is where you can find plenty of home decor items, seasonal merchandise, gifts, candles, pet products, snacks and many other items. The store will also have space available for local residents to sell […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
Onward State

Your Beaver Stadium Clean-Up Horror Stories

With Penn State football’s regular season now over, we left the days of tailgating and cheering on the Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium behind us until next fall. That also means for some students, the nightmare of cleaning up Beaver Stadium has ~finally~ come to an end. A few...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Cambria, Clearfield representative announces office locations

(WTAJ) – State Representative-elect Dallas Kephart (R-Clearfield/Cambria) is announcing his district office locations as he prepares to serve his freshman term in office, which officially began on Thursday, Dec. 1. “The news coming out from the state Capitol is what generates a majority of the attention,” Kephart said. “But some of the most significant and […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
Centre Daily Times

Centre Daily Times

State College, PA
5K+
Followers
197
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The hometown media outlet for Pennsylvania State University, one of the most well-known and largest universities in the country with more than 45,000 students attending the University Park campus. The Nittany Lions fuel much of this attention. Penn State University is Centre County's largest employer. The region is evenly divided among rural, primarily farm, communities and the urban, university town. It is also divided among conservatives and liberals, Penn State-related and non-Penn State families. It is a particular challenge to balance reporting so that all feel represented. Education – both public and university – is a hot topic, as are conservation of the many acres of woodlands and preserving the quality of low-crime rural life.

 https://www.centredaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy