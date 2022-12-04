ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KSN News

What legal weed in Missouri means for Kansas

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) – On Nov. 8, voters in Missouri passed Amendment 3, essentially giving recreational cannabis a green light in the Show-Me-State. But, after Missouri marijuana laws go into effect on December 8, 2022, will legal weed in Missouri create complications for the Sunflower State, where recreational marijuana is illegal? Since cannabis is illegal […]
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Ahead of the Kansas legislative session, abortion rights once again under discussion

TOPEKA — Kansas Republicans haven’t discussed new abortion legislation yet, but they do plan to address the subject when the legislative session starts in January. During Monday’s GOP caucus meeting to nominate new House of Representatives leadership, House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins said he hadn’t had any discussions about a potential 15-week abortion ban that […] The post Ahead of the Kansas legislative session, abortion rights once again under discussion appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Kansas game wardens: ‘Coyotes in town’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas game wardens are warning people to be aware of the prevalence of coyotes where they work and live. They said due to extreme drought, the animals are coming into towns more looking for water and food. “If you spot a coyote in your neighborhood, keep...
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Respect For Marriage Act could protect Kansas woman's marriage

After The Senate passed the Respect for Marriage Act this last week members of the LGBTQIA+ community are increasingly hopeful it will become law. But, what would that mean here in Kansas?. “Our people are very nervous right now. We don't know what to think. What's going to happen? Why...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

🎥Missouri Senator Roy Blunt gives farewell speech

On Tuesday, Missouri Republican Senator Roy Blunt delivered his farewell remarks and reflected on his time in Washington. Click below to listen to Senator Blunt's comments. The Republican whip is retiring at the end of this Congress after serving two terms in the Senate and seven terms in the House.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

New NW Missouri representatives prepare to take office next month

Extreme northwest Missouri will be represented by freshman in the upcoming Missouri House legislative session. Stanberry farmer and business owner Jeff Farnan won the Missouri First State Representative District while newcomer Mazzie Boyd of Hamilton, who has worked in the federal government in Washington, D.C., won the Missouri Second State Representative District.
MISSOURI STATE
WIBW

Kansas Farm Bureau takes up issue of medical marijuana

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After the Kansas Farm Bureau took up the issue of medical marijuana, along with others, members also elected a new president at the 104th annual meeting. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, following the conclusion of the Kansas Farm Bureau’s 104th annual meeting, officials said nearly 400 members...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

KDHE reports increase in COVID cases; 13 more deaths

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 4,256 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Nov. 30 to Dec. 7, for a total of 905,678 cases. The state reported 3,609 new cases the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 13 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on Nov.30,...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

GOP elections chief in Kansas decries 'horrible environment'

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' Republican elections chief on Thursday decried a “horrible environment” for local officials overseeing voting and counting ballots this year as top state officials certified November's results. Secretary of State Scott Schwab aggressively defends the integrity of Kansas elections despite the wide circulation...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Democratic Sen. Warnock wins Georgia runoff against Walker

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election Tuesday, ensuring Democrats an outright majority in the Senate for the rest of President Joe Biden’s term and helping cap an underwhelming midterm cycle for the GOP in the last major vote of the year.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love burgers then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas Game Wardens warn that drought means coyotes may move into town

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With extreme drought conditions, coyotes have been spotted more inside city limits warn Kansas Game Wardens. Kansas Wildlife and Parks Department Game Wardens say on Tuesday, Dec. 6, that more coyotes have been found in towns this year in the Sunflower State. They said this is mostly due to the extreme drought the state has experienced as the animals come to look for water and food.
KANSAS STATE
