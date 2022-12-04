Read full article on original website
What legal weed in Missouri means for Kansas
JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) – On Nov. 8, voters in Missouri passed Amendment 3, essentially giving recreational cannabis a green light in the Show-Me-State. But, after Missouri marijuana laws go into effect on December 8, 2022, will legal weed in Missouri create complications for the Sunflower State, where recreational marijuana is illegal? Since cannabis is illegal […]
Ahead of the Kansas legislative session, abortion rights once again under discussion
TOPEKA — Kansas Republicans haven’t discussed new abortion legislation yet, but they do plan to address the subject when the legislative session starts in January. During Monday’s GOP caucus meeting to nominate new House of Representatives leadership, House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins said he hadn’t had any discussions about a potential 15-week abortion ban that […] The post Ahead of the Kansas legislative session, abortion rights once again under discussion appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KWCH.com
Kansas game wardens: ‘Coyotes in town’
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas game wardens are warning people to be aware of the prevalence of coyotes where they work and live. They said due to extreme drought, the animals are coming into towns more looking for water and food. “If you spot a coyote in your neighborhood, keep...
Legislative veterans to lead both parties in Kansas House
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas House Republicans on Monday promoted their No. 2 leader into the top job of speaker, while Democrats picked a veteran of state and local politics to lead them over a much younger relative newcomer. State Rep. Dan Hawkins, of Wichita, faced no opposition among...
Congressman LaTurner wants to concentrate on local issues in 2nd term
Eastern Kansas Congressman Jake LaTurner says he plans to concentrate on issues important to his district during his second term in Congress. LaTurner, a Republican, says he wants to secure a seat on the Appropriations Committee to rein in spending in an effort to fight inflation. LaTurner also wants to secure the southern border.
KAKE TV
Respect For Marriage Act could protect Kansas woman's marriage
After The Senate passed the Respect for Marriage Act this last week members of the LGBTQIA+ community are increasingly hopeful it will become law. But, what would that mean here in Kansas?. “Our people are very nervous right now. We don't know what to think. What's going to happen? Why...
🎥Missouri Senator Roy Blunt gives farewell speech
On Tuesday, Missouri Republican Senator Roy Blunt delivered his farewell remarks and reflected on his time in Washington. Click below to listen to Senator Blunt's comments. The Republican whip is retiring at the end of this Congress after serving two terms in the Senate and seven terms in the House.
New NW Missouri representatives prepare to take office next month
Extreme northwest Missouri will be represented by freshman in the upcoming Missouri House legislative session. Stanberry farmer and business owner Jeff Farnan won the Missouri First State Representative District while newcomer Mazzie Boyd of Hamilton, who has worked in the federal government in Washington, D.C., won the Missouri Second State Representative District.
WIBW
Kansas Farm Bureau takes up issue of medical marijuana
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After the Kansas Farm Bureau took up the issue of medical marijuana, along with others, members also elected a new president at the 104th annual meeting. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, following the conclusion of the Kansas Farm Bureau’s 104th annual meeting, officials said nearly 400 members...
KDHE reports increase in COVID cases; 13 more deaths
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 4,256 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Nov. 30 to Dec. 7, for a total of 905,678 cases. The state reported 3,609 new cases the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 13 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on Nov.30,...
This small town in Kansas has the worst school district
The U.S. Census Bureau and the National Center for Education Statistics reveal the worst school district in every state.
GOP elections chief in Kansas decries 'horrible environment'
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' Republican elections chief on Thursday decried a “horrible environment” for local officials overseeing voting and counting ballots this year as top state officials certified November's results. Secretary of State Scott Schwab aggressively defends the integrity of Kansas elections despite the wide circulation...
Court: Mo. violated collective bargaining rights of prison guards
Gov. Mike Parson’s administration improperly tried to starve the labor union representing Missouri corrections officers by cutting it off from dues deducted from paychecks, the Western District Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday. In a unanimous opinion, the court ordered the state to resume dues deductions for the Missouri Corrections...
Marijuana, fentanyl, cocaine seized from 2 Kansas residents during Oklahoma traffic stop
KAY COUNTY, OK (KSNT) – Two Kansas residents were arrested on Saturday after a large quantity of drugs were discovered in their vehicle. The Kay County Sheriff’s Office in Oklahoma reports that on Dec. 3 at 9 :30 p.m. a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle belonging to two Kansas residents in Newkirk. A […]
'Troubling': ACLU issues warning ahead of Kansas library vote
TOPEKA — The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas has advised St. Marys city commissioners to renew the imperiled lease of their local public library, saying the officials are violating the Constitution in a “dangerous exercise of power.”. The Pottawatomie Wabaunsee Regional Library’s lease is under threat after...
Democratic Sen. Warnock wins Georgia runoff against Walker
ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election Tuesday, ensuring Democrats an outright majority in the Senate for the rest of President Joe Biden’s term and helping cap an underwhelming midterm cycle for the GOP in the last major vote of the year.
🎤 Supreme Court hears case that could reshape voting in the U.S.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is taking up a case with the potential to fundamentally reshape elections for Congress and the presidency. The justices are hearing arguments Wednesday over the power of state courts to strike down congressional districts drawn by the legislature because they violate state constitutions.
3 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love burgers then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
WIBW
Kansas Game Wardens warn that drought means coyotes may move into town
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With extreme drought conditions, coyotes have been spotted more inside city limits warn Kansas Game Wardens. Kansas Wildlife and Parks Department Game Wardens say on Tuesday, Dec. 6, that more coyotes have been found in towns this year in the Sunflower State. They said this is mostly due to the extreme drought the state has experienced as the animals come to look for water and food.
Rare fish caught out of Kansas River, KDWP confirms
It's not every day that you catch a truly rare fish in Kansas.
