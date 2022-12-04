(Area) If you have cards, packages or other mail to send out this holiday season, be aware of the holiday shipping deadlines.

The United States Postal Service says if you are shipping mail to the lower 48 states, the deadline for Retail Ground and First Class Mail is December 17th, Priority Mail is December 19th, and Priority Mail Express is December 23rd. If you are shipping to Alaska or Hawaii, the deadline for First Class Mail and Priority Mail Service is December 17th and Priority Mail Express is December 21st.

Shipping deadlines for International Mail range from December 6th through December 13th, depending on the destination and mail service. Global Express Guaranteed Service ranges from December 20th through December 22nd.

Shipping deadlines for Military Mail is December 9th for First Class and Priority Mail. Priority Mail Express Military Service is December 16th.

You can find more information on the shipping deadlines at usps.com.