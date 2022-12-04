Read full article on original website
Fox host won’t let Trump walk back his call to terminate Constitution: “The damage has been done”
Donald Trump arrives at a rally on April 2 near Washington, Michigan. ( Scott Olson/Getty Images) Fox Business host Stuart Varney used his monologue on Tuesday to lash out at former President Donald Trump's desire to terminate parts of the U.S. Constitution over his 2020 presidential election loss. Over the...
Jimmy Kimmel Catches Amazing Detail Of Bible Trump Swore On To Defend Constitution
The talk show host threw the book at the former president for trying to "overthrow democracy" once again.
Julia Roberts and Husband Danny Moder Are All Smiles at Kennedy Center Honors
The couple, who celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary over the summer, enjoyed the weekend festivities honoring longtime pal George Clooney, as well as Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, Tania León and U2 Julia Roberts and Danny Moder are celebrating their friend! The husband and wife were in Washington, D.C. over the weekend where they honored their mutual pal, George Clooney, as he was recognized at the Kennedy Center Honors. At a White House reception on Sunday, Roberts, 55, was seen alongside Moder, 53, while other stars such as Matt Damon,...
Police Called To Senator Ted Cruz’s Home & He Asks For ‘Privacy’ Amidst ‘Family Matter’
The Houston police and fire department were dispatched to Texas senator Ted Cruz’s home on the evening of Dec. 6. The officers were responding to a call about a 14-year-old with “self-inflicted stab wounds” on their arms, the Houston Police Department confirmed to ABC affiliate KTRK. However, police did not reveal the identity of the teenager, who was taken to the hospital, and did not confirm whether she was a member of the Cruz family.
Herschel Walker Party Video Shows Moment They Found Out He'd Lost
Raphael Warnock's supporters are seen shouting and cheering when the race is called whereas Herschel Walker's supporters are more reserved.
Hilaria Baldwin Goes Red in Flouncy Minidress & Rose Gold Pumps at Ripple of Hope Award With Alec Baldwin
Hilaria Baldwin attended the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award Gala with her husband, Alec Baldwin, in New York. Alec hosted the event last night, which also featured Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as guests. To the gala, Hilaria donned a bright red dress from Joy Cioci. Her minidress featured thin spaghetti straps, a flouncy skirt and a corset bodice. The dress also featured a detachable floral appliqué surrounding the scoop neckline. Hilaria tied her hair back and added simple accessories including stud earrings, a few rings and bracelets on each wrist. The podcast host added a pair of shiny metallic...
More classified documents reportedly found on Trump property – live
Attorneys for ex-president discover two classified items, report says – follow all the latest news
