The couple, who celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary over the summer, enjoyed the weekend festivities honoring longtime pal George Clooney, as well as Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, Tania León and U2 Julia Roberts and Danny Moder are celebrating their friend! The husband and wife were in Washington, D.C. over the weekend where they honored their mutual pal, George Clooney, as he was recognized at the Kennedy Center Honors. At a White House reception on Sunday, Roberts, 55, was seen alongside Moder, 53, while other stars such as Matt Damon,...

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO