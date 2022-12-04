Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
Detroit Pistons owner is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Major supermarket chain opening two new stores in Michigan next monthKristen WaltersMichigan State
Related
Taylor Decker demands apology following Detroit Lions’ dominating performance
Detroit Lions LT Taylor Decker has been around for a while, and he has played in a lot of NFL games. But, of all of the games he has been a part of with the Lions, Decker says Sunday’s 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars was “by far, our best game.” It was a dominating performance from the get-go for the Lions as they scored on their first eight possessions of the game. In fact, the only time the Lions did not score was when they lined up in victory formation and took a knee.
Ex-Lions QB reportedly signing with San Francisco 49ers for third stint
ALLEN PARK -- Journeyman veteran quarterback Josh Johnson, who opened 2019 as Matthew Stafford’s backup in Detroit, is reportedly signing with the San Francisco 49ers for his third stint. Johnson was signed via the Denver Broncos practice squad, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. And the timing certainly makes sense, with...
Baker Mayfield to the Detroit Lions? Dan Campbell weighs in
Last week, news broke that the Chicago Bears had poached third-string quarterback Tim Boyle from the Detroit Lions practice squad, meaning it was likely the Lions would go out and find his replacement. That’s precisely what happened on Monday, as the Lions reportedly signed QB Joshua Dobbs to their practice squad. But before that news broke, it was reported that the Carolina Panthers were waiving QB Baker Mayfield. As soon as that report surfaced, plenty of people suggested the Lions put in a claim for the former No. 1 overall pick. We will find out today if any NFL team claimed Mayfield, but according to head coach Dan Campbell, it probably will not be the Lions.
What’s being said nationally after Lions stay alive with win over Jaguars
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions (5-7) kept their slim postseason dreams alive for another week, beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 40-14 in a dominating Week 13 showing from Ford Field. This victory also keeps the Minnesota Vikings (10-2) from celebrating the NFC North crown for another week, too. The Vikings would...
ESPN Analysts Predict Winner Of Michigan vs. TCU
The College Football Playoff field was revealed on Sunday afternoon and it features two excellent matchups. Georgia is set to take on Ohio State in the Peach Bowl while Michigan will play TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. This is Michigan's second-straight trip to the College Football Playoff after losing to Georgia in the semifinals last year.
Bettor makes insane wager against Detroit Lions, has day ruined
Never bet against the Detroit Lions! Ok, that is probably a phrase you have never heard before, but with the Lions playing as well as they have been, it’s something you may want to take to heart if you like to bet on sports. That is especially true if you like to bet a crap load of money on sports, as one bettor reportedly did prior to the Lions’ Week 13 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Pro Picks sees Rams making history to kick off Week 14
The Los Angeles Rams can make history when Week 14 kicks off Thursday night
Unique kickoff, 3-tier PAT structure remain in XFL for 2023
The XFL has preserved most of its rulebook for the 2023 season, including its unique kickoff and three-tier option structure for PATs.
Second Michigan offensive lineman accepts Senior Bowl invite
A third Michigan player has turned in his RSVP for the Senior Bowl, and this time it’s another offensive lineman. Starting center Olusegun “Olu” Oluwatimi formally accepted his invitation this week, confirming his plan to attend the college all-star game set for Feb. 4 in Mobile, Ala.
Three ex-Wolverines score TDs in Week 13 of NFL season
It was a memorable week for former University of Michigan offensive players in the NFL. Cleveland Browns receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, Houston Texans receiver Nico Collins and Cincinnati Bengals running back Chris Evans each scored touchdowns in Week 13, while quarterback Tom Brady threw a touchdown pass with 8 seconds remaining to give the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 17-16 win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.
8 Detroit Lions starters who could leave following 2022 season
We are currently heading into Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, and our Detroit Lions are sitting at 5-7, which places them in second place in the NFC North. After starting off their campaign with a 1-6 record, the Lions have now won four of their last five games to get back in the NFC wild-card race. That being said, you can bet the Lions’ roster in 2023 will look different than it did heading into the 2022 season. In fact, there are eight current starters (including kickers) who are set to hit free agency if they do not re-sign with the Lions.
Michigan football lands transfer offensive lineman from Arizona State
For a second straight season, Michigan has landed a graduate transfer offensive lineman from the portal. LaDarius Henderson, a four-year starter and team captain at Arizona State, has given his verbal commitment to play for the Wolverines in 2023, he announced Tuesday afternoon. In a social media post, the 6-foot-5,...
As NFL buzz begins, Jim Harbaugh says he’ll be back at Michigan in 2023
With Michigan back in the College Football Playoff and Jim Harbaugh hotter than ever, the NFL buzz has begun. On Sunday, NFL Network reported that “multiple” NFL teams have started background work on Harbaugh as a possible coaching candidate this cycle. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, who co-authored...
Lions’ Michael Badgley wins NFC special teams player of week after perfect day
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have cycled through 10 kickers after letting Matt Prater walk when the new regime took over in 2021. But they hoped Michael Badgley would stabilize the position, with that plan starting to take fruition over the previous month. Badgley was named the NFC special...
Ex-Detroit Lions linebacker signing with Cleveland Browns
ALLEN PARK -- The Cleveland Browns are signing linebacker Reggie Ragland, who played 16 games for the Detroit Lions in 2020, from Las Vegas’ practice squad. Ragland appeared in every game while earning six starts during his lone season with the Lions. He had 52 tackles, one sack and three quarterback hits after signing as a free agent fresh off a Super Bowl win with the Kansas City Chiefs. The 29-year-old was last spotted with the New York Giants, playing 17 games and starting nine times last season.
Jared Goff is Lions’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee for work in community
ALLEN PARK -- Jared Goff is this year’s nominee from the Detroit Lions for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, honoring a player’s commitment to their community and work off the field. All 32 teams nominate one player, with the winner announced during the NFL...
Snap counts, PFF grades: Lions RB D’Andre Swift’s 18 touches match season high
DETROIT -- D’Andre Swift matched his season high with 18 touches, playing more than 30 snaps for the first time in five weeks during Detroit’s 40-14 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Swift ran 14 times for 62 yards and one touchdown, adding four catches on six targets for...
Aidan Hutchinson says Detroit Lions have the Playofs in mind
Heading into the 2022 season, many believed the Detroit Lions would at least double their win total from a season ago, when they finished with a 3-13-1 record. Unfortunately, they got off to a 1-6 start, and it looked like it was going to be another tough season in the Motor City. But since then, the Lions have played extremely well, including winning four of their last five games to get 5-7. Following Sunday’s blowout win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, rookie Aidan Hutchinson told reporters that the Lions have the playoffs in mind.
MLive.com
Yes, Jameson Williams really was going to start at gunner as Lions ease him back
DETROIT -- Jameson Williams was scheduled to start in his NFL debut. Just not at the position you might think. The Detroit Lions intended to start their prized first-round pick at gunner to help him ease back from an 11-month layoff. The problem, of course, is they never actually punted in their 40-14 bloodletting against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Ford Field.
Jim Harbaugh's Latest Quote Makes It Great to be a Michigan Wolverine
Jim Harbaugh quotes never get old. When the quirky Michigan Wolverine football coach is in front of a microphone, anything can happen. Yesterday, amid rumors the coach of back-to-back Big Ten champions was being wooed by NFL teams, Jim Harbaugh told reporters, “No man knows the future, but I think people think I’ve done a good job and people are pleased with the job we’ve done here at. They’re going to be very happy to learn that I’ll be back, enthusiastically, coaching the Wolverines in 2023.”,
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
23K+
Followers
32K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0