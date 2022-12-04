ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Sports Nation

Taylor Decker demands apology following Detroit Lions’ dominating performance

Detroit Lions LT Taylor Decker has been around for a while, and he has played in a lot of NFL games. But, of all of the games he has been a part of with the Lions, Decker says Sunday’s 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars was “by far, our best game.” It was a dominating performance from the get-go for the Lions as they scored on their first eight possessions of the game. In fact, the only time the Lions did not score was when they lined up in victory formation and took a knee.
Detroit Sports Nation

Baker Mayfield to the Detroit Lions? Dan Campbell weighs in

Last week, news broke that the Chicago Bears had poached third-string quarterback Tim Boyle from the Detroit Lions practice squad, meaning it was likely the Lions would go out and find his replacement. That’s precisely what happened on Monday, as the Lions reportedly signed QB Joshua Dobbs to their practice squad. But before that news broke, it was reported that the Carolina Panthers were waiving QB Baker Mayfield. As soon as that report surfaced, plenty of people suggested the Lions put in a claim for the former No. 1 overall pick. We will find out today if any NFL team claimed Mayfield, but according to head coach Dan Campbell, it probably will not be the Lions.
The Spun

ESPN Analysts Predict Winner Of Michigan vs. TCU

The College Football Playoff field was revealed on Sunday afternoon and it features two excellent matchups. Georgia is set to take on Ohio State in the Peach Bowl while Michigan will play TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. This is Michigan's second-straight trip to the College Football Playoff after losing to Georgia in the semifinals last year.
Detroit Sports Nation

Bettor makes insane wager against Detroit Lions, has day ruined

Never bet against the Detroit Lions! Ok, that is probably a phrase you have never heard before, but with the Lions playing as well as they have been, it’s something you may want to take to heart if you like to bet on sports. That is especially true if you like to bet a crap load of money on sports, as one bettor reportedly did prior to the Lions’ Week 13 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Ann Arbor News

Three ex-Wolverines score TDs in Week 13 of NFL season

It was a memorable week for former University of Michigan offensive players in the NFL. Cleveland Browns receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, Houston Texans receiver Nico Collins and Cincinnati Bengals running back Chris Evans each scored touchdowns in Week 13, while quarterback Tom Brady threw a touchdown pass with 8 seconds remaining to give the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 17-16 win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.
Detroit Sports Nation

8 Detroit Lions starters who could leave following 2022 season

We are currently heading into Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, and our Detroit Lions are sitting at 5-7, which places them in second place in the NFC North. After starting off their campaign with a 1-6 record, the Lions have now won four of their last five games to get back in the NFC wild-card race. That being said, you can bet the Lions’ roster in 2023 will look different than it did heading into the 2022 season. In fact, there are eight current starters (including kickers) who are set to hit free agency if they do not re-sign with the Lions.
The Ann Arbor News

Ex-Detroit Lions linebacker signing with Cleveland Browns

ALLEN PARK -- The Cleveland Browns are signing linebacker Reggie Ragland, who played 16 games for the Detroit Lions in 2020, from Las Vegas’ practice squad. Ragland appeared in every game while earning six starts during his lone season with the Lions. He had 52 tackles, one sack and three quarterback hits after signing as a free agent fresh off a Super Bowl win with the Kansas City Chiefs. The 29-year-old was last spotted with the New York Giants, playing 17 games and starting nine times last season.
Detroit Sports Nation

Aidan Hutchinson says Detroit Lions have the Playofs in mind

Heading into the 2022 season, many believed the Detroit Lions would at least double their win total from a season ago, when they finished with a 3-13-1 record. Unfortunately, they got off to a 1-6 start, and it looked like it was going to be another tough season in the Motor City. But since then, the Lions have played extremely well, including winning four of their last five games to get 5-7. Following Sunday’s blowout win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, rookie Aidan Hutchinson told reporters that the Lions have the playoffs in mind.
MLive.com

Yes, Jameson Williams really was going to start at gunner as Lions ease him back

DETROIT -- Jameson Williams was scheduled to start in his NFL debut. Just not at the position you might think. The Detroit Lions intended to start their prized first-round pick at gunner to help him ease back from an 11-month layoff. The problem, of course, is they never actually punted in their 40-14 bloodletting against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Ford Field.
Tracy Stengel

Jim Harbaugh's Latest Quote Makes It Great to be a Michigan Wolverine

Jim Harbaugh quotes never get old. When the quirky Michigan Wolverine football coach is in front of a microphone, anything can happen. Yesterday, amid rumors the coach of back-to-back Big Ten champions was being wooed by NFL teams, Jim Harbaugh told reporters, “No man knows the future, but I think people think I’ve done a good job and people are pleased with the job we’ve done here at. They’re going to be very happy to learn that I’ll be back, enthusiastically, coaching the Wolverines in 2023.”,
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

