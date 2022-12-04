Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MLive.com
Michigan State falls out of AP top 25 after back-to-back losses
From out of the rankings to the top 15 to back out of the rankings again. That’s been the ride of Michigan State this season. The Spartans fell out of the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday on the heels of back-to-back losses in the last week. After going...
MLive.com
Michigan basketball’s Jaelin Llewellyn out for season with knee injury
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan will be without its starting point guard for the rest the season. Jaelin Llewellyn suffered an ACL injury to his left knee in Sunday’s game against Kentucky in London, Michigan announced on Wednesday. He left that game in the second half after suffering the non-contact...
MLive.com
Michigan football vs. TCU in The Fiesta Bowl prediction and odds
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. After a roller coaster ride of a regular season, the College Football Playoff is officially set. The top-seed Georgia Bulldogs will take on...
MLive.com
Michigan’s top 25 returning grapplers for 2022-23 girls wrestling season
Michigan’s 2021-22 high school wrestling season was an historic one for the sport, as the state’s best girls grapplers got their chance to compete alongside the boys on the big stage at Ford Field. Fourteen state champions were crowned from a field of 213 at last year’s individual...
MLive.com
Michigan State RB Jarek Broussard declares for NFL draft
Jarek Broussard will be one and done at Michigan State. The fifth-year senior running back who spent four seasons at Colorado before transferring to join the Spartans this year announced via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon that he’s declaring for the NFL draft. Broussard had 63 carries for 298 yards...
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
MLive.com
Pistons vs. Pelicans predictions: Expert NBA picks for Wednesday, 12/7
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The New Orleans Pelicans will travel to Detroit to take on the Pistons, and our expert has Pistons vs. Pelicans predictions. These are...
MLive.com
Former Michigan State star suffers ankle injury in Seahawks win
Kenneth Walker III’s promising rookie season with the Seahawks hit a snag. The former Michigan State All-American and Seattle running back suffered a right ankle injury in the second quarter and didn’t return in Sunday’s 27-23 win against the Los Angeles Rams. The severity of the injury remains unclear.
MLive.com
PointsBet Michigan promo code RFPICKS14 gifts “Second Chance Bets”
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. New PointsBet customers should take advantage of this amazing offer with up to $2,000 of free bets available with PointsBet Michigan promo code...
natureworldnews.com
Snowstorm Expected to Stretch 1,200 Miles from Nebraska to Michigan, New York and Pennsylvania by Late Week
A snowstorm is expected to stretch 1,200 miles from Nebraska to Michigan, New York, and Pennsylvania later this week. This is according to AccuWeather meteorologists who also said that the looming snowfall event is caused by the same storm that disrupted travel in the Western US last weekend. The storm...
MLive.com
20 Kalamazoo-area boys basketball players to watch for 2022-23 season
KALAMAZOO, MI - Michigan’s boys high school basketball season tips off this week, meaning there are more questions than answers for many squads across the Kalamazoo area. New players, new roles and even some new coaches make it hard to predict how the 2022-23 season will play out, but we’re shedding some insight on the upcoming campaign by presenting 20 Kalamazoo-area players that could answer the call to greatness.
MLive.com
Bet $5, get $150 instantly with this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. If you’re looking for somewhere to bet on the NFL, NBA, NHL, FIFA World Cup or even collegiate sports, then DraftKings Sportsbook has...
Unique kickoff, 3-tier PAT structure remain in XFL for 2023
The XFL has preserved most of its rulebook for the 2023 season, including its unique kickoff and three-tier option structure for PATs.
MLive.com
Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba to miss playoff, declares for NFL Draft
Ohio State will once again be without a key weapon as it prepares for the College Football Playoff. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, a former 5-star prospect who was named MVP at the 2022 Rose Bowl, announced Monday that he is ending his college career to prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft.
MLive.com
Best PointsBet deposit code RFPICKS14: Claim up to $2,000 today
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Whether you’re looking to bet on the Pistons vs. Heat, Red Wings vs. Lightning or any game for that matter, look no further...
MLive.com
Early look at 2023 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year contenders
MLive announced its 10th recipient of the Michigan High School Football Player of the Year award last week when Dexter running back Cole Cabana was presented the trophy in a surprise ceremony. His effort rose Dexter to historic new heights while breaking many school records along the way. Where will...
Comments / 0