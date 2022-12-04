ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

MLive.com

Michigan football vs. TCU in The Fiesta Bowl prediction and odds

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. After a roller coaster ride of a regular season, the College Football Playoff is officially set. The top-seed Georgia Bulldogs will take on...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State RB Jarek Broussard declares for NFL draft

Jarek Broussard will be one and done at Michigan State. The fifth-year senior running back who spent four seasons at Colorado before transferring to join the Spartans this year announced via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon that he’s declaring for the NFL draft. Broussard had 63 carries for 298 yards...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Pistons vs. Pelicans predictions: Expert NBA picks for Wednesday, 12/7

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The New Orleans Pelicans will travel to Detroit to take on the Pistons, and our expert has Pistons vs. Pelicans predictions. These are...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Former Michigan State star suffers ankle injury in Seahawks win

Kenneth Walker III’s promising rookie season with the Seahawks hit a snag. The former Michigan State All-American and Seattle running back suffered a right ankle injury in the second quarter and didn’t return in Sunday’s 27-23 win against the Los Angeles Rams. The severity of the injury remains unclear.
SEATTLE, WA
MLive.com

MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

20 Kalamazoo-area boys basketball players to watch for 2022-23 season

KALAMAZOO, MI - Michigan’s boys high school basketball season tips off this week, meaning there are more questions than answers for many squads across the Kalamazoo area. New players, new roles and even some new coaches make it hard to predict how the 2022-23 season will play out, but we’re shedding some insight on the upcoming campaign by presenting 20 Kalamazoo-area players that could answer the call to greatness.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

