ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Centre County United Way’s Taste of the Town marks ‘first big year back’ with major changes

By Holly Riddle
Centre Daily Times
Centre Daily Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3psbB7_0jWw2kT100

Centre County United Way’s Taste of the Town signature fundraising event returns this month, with a new, larger location and new night. As the event takes place at the Bryce Jordan Center for the first time, the change brings a more streamlined experience and more available tickets for what’s previously been a sold-out evening of local dining for a good cause.

Event coordinator Celesta Powell pointed to the additional space, stage and sound system as perks for attendees, while vendors will find it easier to load in and load out.

“You’ll be on the floor of the Bryce Jordan Center, so that’s unique in of itself,” Powell said. “Having the event there, and the dynamic of being on the floor, is overwhelming. We have the Jumbotron. We have more visual things that we’ve never been able to do in the past. We can grab the audience’s attention and everyone’s in one spot.”

The new space allows for approximately 100 more attendees than in years past, for a total of 550 available tickets. Prior to this year’s move to the Bryce Jordan Center, the event took place at The Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster up until the time of the event.

Local restaurants, producers and related food vendors will showcase their finest over the evening, allowing attendees a chance to taste test menu samples from well-known favorites and newcomers to the Happy Valley culinary scene alike. This year’s event showcases more than 30 hospitality vendors. New participants appearing at Taste of the Town for the first time include Bonnie Blue’s Smokeys & Sweets, one of a handful of food trucks slated to appear; Bees Knees Coffee; and Rimmey Rd. Farm, among others.

Beyond the dining, a silent auction is likewise always a highlight of the event and, this year, the silent auction will take advantage of an online system that makes the bidding system easier and more convenient for both organizers and attendees.

“You’ll be able to preview our items and then bid online,” Powell said. “You can sit and eat and enjoy yourself. Then, something will say, ‘Ping! You’ve just been outbid. Do you want to increase your bid?’ So it will make it a little more so that you can sit and have a conversation, relax, and also bid and take care of the United Way and everything that we do.”

Highlight silent auction items include a safari, tattoo, autographed items, sports events tickets and more.

Beyond the changes, this year’s Taste of the Town is also significant, as Powell called it Centre County United Way’s “first big year back,” following the event’s cancellation in 2020 and a modified event in 2021, due to COVID-19 pandemic concerns. The cancellation and modifications did impact the event’s fundraising efforts, though “fortunately, not as much as we had anticipated,” Powell said.

This year, Centre County United Way aims to raise $80,000 during the event. Last year, it raised $65,000. Funds raised go toward the organization’s support of a variety of regional nonprofits.

“When you’re trying to find the best place to give your dollar, in Centre County, you have every choice in the world, and United Way is the one that supports every single one of them,” Powell said. “When you donate to United Way, you are donating to The Arc of Centre County, Strawberry Fields and the Mid-State Literacy Council. You are donating to every partner that you can think of. We have 22 partner agencies that we work with and ... every bit that we make, we pass on to those in the community. That’s the importance of donating to the United Way. When you’re supporting the United Way, you’re supporting everyone.”

For those who’ve yet to attend Taste of the Town, a fundraiser that first got its start in 1997, Powell said to expect “a super-awesome cocktail party. ... Meet some friends, socialize, try some local fare from around the community ... Come hungry, come excited to see new people and glam it up.”

Currently, Powell said tickets for the event are nearly two-thirds sold out. While the event has previously always been held on a Sunday evening, the venue change has necessitated a switch to a Thursday evening time. This year, Taste of the Town takes place Thursday, Dec. 15, 6-9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.ccunitedway.org/taste-town for $100 for individuals or $850 for a table of 10.

Holly Riddle is a freelance food, travel and lifestyle writer. She can be reached at holly.ridd@gmail.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

UPMC Altoona holds annual Christmas tree lighting

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–A decades-long tradition continued Tuesday, Dec. 6 at UPMC Altoona with their annual Christmas tree lighting. Nurses, faculty, and staff gathered around the main lobby to watch the ceremony. The ceremony kicked off with holiday remarks from the President of UPMC Altoona and Bedford, Jan Fisher. During the half-hour ceremony, there were live […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Christmas Horse Parade coming to downtown Grampian

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An upcoming Christmas parade in Grampian will not only feature Santa but many horses from the area. The Christmas Horse Parade will be held on Sunday, Dec. 18 starting at 1 p.m. on Main Street in Grampian. Residents can expect to see firetrucks, Santa on his Farmall tractor and many […]
GRAMPIAN, PA
WTAJ

New emergency department now open at Penn Highlands Clearfield

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new state-of-the-art Penn Highlands Clearfield Emergency Department (ED) is now open and treating patients.  The $6 million Emergency Department modernization is designed to efficiently meet the healthcare needs of the Greater Clearfield and Moshannon Valley regions. The more than 18,000 patients who visit the hospital’s ED annually will find […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
wtaj.com

Sweet black cat named Sookie seeking forever home at Central Pa Humane Society

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Shelby Burns from the Central Pa Humane Society introduces us to Sookie! She is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair cat with beautiful black fur. Sookie loves cuddles and scratches behind her ears. She gets along well with other cats. She has not been tested with dogs, but the Central Pa Humane Society can always arrange a meet-and-greet to see if Sookie and your fur-baby get along!
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Huntingdon Salvation Army needs more volunteers to ring bell

(WTAJ) — The Huntingdon County Salvation Army is asking for more volunteers to help raise money by ringing their bell outside three different stores of their choice. Shifts would be an hour long, and bell ringers have the choice between the Walmart stores on Towne Center Boulevard in Huntingdon and on Mills Drive in North […]
HUNTINGDON, PA
WTAJ

A dream became a reality for Veterans in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In 1990 two Reynoldsville veterans decide that they wanted to have a park dedicated to remembering those who served.  Fast forward 32 years and the Kenneth L.. Lyons Veterans Memorial Park is a highlight on Mainstreet in downtown Reynoldsville.  “They went through hell, people don’t realize what these poor people […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Home decor store, Bumble and the Bee opens in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new knickknacks shop is now open in Clearfield.  Located on Chester Street, Bumble and the Bee is where you can find plenty of home decor items, seasonal merchandise, gifts, candles, pet products, snacks and many other items. The store will also have space available for local residents to sell […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

Cambria, Clearfield representative announces office locations

(WTAJ) – State Representative-elect Dallas Kephart (R-Clearfield/Cambria) is announcing his district office locations as he prepares to serve his freshman term in office, which officially began on Thursday, Dec. 1. “The news coming out from the state Capitol is what generates a majority of the attention,” Kephart said. “But some of the most significant and […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

City council says goodbye to Police Chief Smith

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Lock Haven City Council Monday night devoted a portion of its meeting to recognizing Police Chief Kristin Smith for her better than 20 years’ service with the police department. The first woman to achieve the rank of chief, she will be retiring down effective Dec. 23.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Archie

This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Archie. Archie is an Australian Cattle Dog/Blue Heeler mix puppy. He is neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date. He was surrendered to the rescue center because his owner had too many dogs. According to Gateway Humane Society, Archie is...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
Centre Daily Times

Centre Daily Times

State College, PA
5K+
Followers
197
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The hometown media outlet for Pennsylvania State University, one of the most well-known and largest universities in the country with more than 45,000 students attending the University Park campus. The Nittany Lions fuel much of this attention. Penn State University is Centre County's largest employer. The region is evenly divided among rural, primarily farm, communities and the urban, university town. It is also divided among conservatives and liberals, Penn State-related and non-Penn State families. It is a particular challenge to balance reporting so that all feel represented. Education – both public and university – is a hot topic, as are conservation of the many acres of woodlands and preserving the quality of low-crime rural life.

 https://www.centredaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy