Harrisburg, PA

Letters: Bipartisan solutions deserve a vote; Wall collapse offers an opportunity

By CDT readers
Centre Daily Times
Centre Daily Times
 3 days ago

Bipartisan solutions deserve a vote

In grade-school we had a board game, “How a Bill Becomes a Law.” It taught us the process of bill-making. It followed fair procedural rules.

It came to a resolution.

So, what goes in Harrisburg?

Some legislators have gamed the process.

Our legislature is among the largest and most expensive in the country.

Yet little is accomplished.

Oh, there are plenty of bills. If you’re fortunate and have broadband, Google your legislator, tap Sponsored Legislation. You could see literally hundreds of bills. In the current session there were over 4,000 introduced. Yet only 7% got passed, primarily naming bridges and holidays.

Surprisingly, both parties do work together! There are suggested bipartisan solutions where legislators have reached agreement on important issues such as childhood lead exposure, fair school funding, minimum wage increases, property tax reform and broadband! Yes! There is a proposed bipartisan solution!

But, these issues and others are stuck in committee, some for many years.

The problem: unfair procedural rules.

Only six majority leaders decide what gets a vote. Partisan maneuvers as stalling, ignoring, switching committees, and shenanigans disguised as amendments block passage.

In January, new legislators arrive with ideals, plans and campaign promises they mean to keep.

But, their first day, their first vote, they could unknowingly give up their power to represent us, to make any meaningful change.

They unwittingly could rubber-stamp unfair procedural rules.

Perhaps our legislators need another grade-school lesson.

The gaming must end.

We need to fix Harrisburg!

Bipartisan solutions deserve a vote!

Joanne C Santamaria, State College

Wall collapse offers an opportunity

The collapse of part of the retaining wall for South Water Street in Bellefonte Borough is an opportunity to turn a lemon into lemonade. Instead of just fixing the problem, why not build a viewing platform into Spring Creek? Add some benches. I find flowing water very soothing and can imagine spending some time sitting on the platform meditating. I am sure a viewing platform would become one more asset in Talleyrand Park.

R Thomas Berner, Benner Township

‘What’s it like to be you?’

I hope everyone had a Happy Thanksgiving.

This Thanksgiving brought some hope. My family, whose members sit on two different sides of many of today’s issues around medical freedom, and other politicized events, played a game called, “What’s it like to be you.”

Through this game we were able to bond over those things that we find endearing about one another. Then we were able to concede some points from the rock solid stance toward a generous middle ground.

Early last year I worked with some groups on Project Changing Places. This was an opportunity to listen to another’s story. Though most of our workshops had only one side represented, and therefore, no one actually “changed places,” still I believe we all recognized there was an effort toward goodness.

How do we experience appreciative witnessing in our communities? In this spirit I invite people who read my CDT column, Dispatches from the Deck, to come and chat around the fire.

We will be asking, “What’s it like to be you?” We will be talking about what a sustainable lifestyle as part of nature, might include for a sense of well being and purpose. Fun, not heavy. It’s the holidays!

Sunday, Dec. 4 from 4-5:30. Discussion begins at 4 and socializing begins at 5 if you miss the talk. Email me at lam35@psu.edu .

Elle Morgan, State College

Centre Daily Times

Centre Daily Times

