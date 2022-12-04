Read full article on original website
koxe.com
Dec. 12 is the final day to sign up for Toys for Kids
As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, a total of 954 children and 354 families have signed up for Brown County Toys for Kids, as registration concludes Monday, Dec. 12. During the reminder of the registration period, hours are from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Grand Starz, located at 2323 Belle Plain St. in Brownwood. Distribution Day is Saturday, Dec. 17.
brownwoodnews.com
Dance Moms’ Abby Lee coming to Brownwood Dec. 14
Abby Lee from DANCE MOMS is coming to Brownwood, Texas on her HOLIDAY TOUR!!! She’s stopping at FEAT STUDIOS for an Ask Abby Q&A! Don’t Miss this Amazing Opportunity!. Have you ever wondered what she’s like in person? Want to know what it was like to film a reality TV Show? What’s real and what’s not? Well, this is your opportunity.
koxe.com
Dr. Robert Fourment
The Greatest Generation lost another member with the passing of Dr. Arthur Fourment. Born to Belle and Arthur Fourment, Sr. in Canfield, Ohio, the family moved to Wayne, Michigan, where Art received his education, ultimately enrolling in Henry Ford Engineering College, where he planned to study engineering. The Second World War interrupted those plans and he, like most of the young people at that time, joined the service. He chose to enter the Air Force in 1942 and become a pilot. His four years began with flight school in Mission, Texas where he met his wife-to-be, Geraldine (Jerry) Gebhardt. His time in the service allowed him to fly several different airplanes and finally the converted B24, in which he flew some seventy-five missions from India to China over the Himalayas, delivering fuel to the bombers raiding Japan, receiving the Air Medal and Distinguished Flying Cross.
koxe.com
Harold L. Thomas, 92, of Bangs
Harold L. Thomas, 92 of Bangs, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. His family will host a visitation on Sunday, December 11th from 5 to 7 pm at Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Funeral Service will be Monday, December 12th at 2...
dailytrib.com
Burnet business burns in large blaze; investigation underway
A large fire consumed the Reagor Air Conditioning, Heating, Plumbing, and Electric building at 300 U.S. 281 North in Burnet on Monday, Dec. 5. The fire was reported at 3 p.m. Multiple area departments responded to the call and had the blaze under control by 5 p.m. but continued working the scene into Monday night and Tuesday morning.
brownwoodnews.com
‘Out of the Box’ with Dallas Huston: Snow in Stephenville
When listening to the last Brownwood Lion football game of the season, I couldn’t help but notice that some of the story line was about the weather. It was cold, it was raining, kind of a miserable night, but if you follow football, most of the time, most of the teams, most of the seasons are going to involve at least one or two miserable weather games. I’ve seen a lot of them, but very few I would describe as freaky weather.
koxe.com
Weekly Sports Schedule 12/6-12/10
Brown County teams will compete in the following games this week. S. Brownwood at Coleman, 6:30 p.m. San Angelo Lake View at Brownwood, 7 p.m. Early at Abilene High, 7:30 p.m. Bangs at Goldthwaite, 6:30/8 p.m. Blanket at Lohn, 6/7:30 p.m. Brookesmith at Paint Rock, 6/7:30 p.m. May at Gordon,...
Multiple I-20 lanes closed off to traffic due to several Eastland County car wrecks
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Transportation – Brownwood (TxDOT) issued a traffic alert Tuesday night due to multiple wrecks. In a tweet, TxDOT Brownwood said multiple lanes of I-20 were shut off to traffic as of around 9:30 p.m., because of the multiple crashes in both the east and westbound directions. […]
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Nov. 25-Dec. 1, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Nov. 25-Dec. 1, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
fox44news.com
Collision kills Copperas Cove man
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is dead after a Sunday night vehicle accident in Copperas Cove. Copperas Cove Police and Fire Departments responded at approximately 6:33 p.m. to the 300 block of Summers Road. When officers arrived, they found a man who was involved in a motorcycle collision. He had life threatening injuries.
KWTX
Kempner residents are upset after water bills show $70 base fee
KEMPNER, Texas (KWTX) - The average cost for a water bill in the state of Texas is $37, according to personal finance company Sofi. But some Central Texas residents are paying almost double that in base rate fees alone. Kempner resident Dave Herod’s most recent water bill was $101.35 and...
KWTX
‘That was offensive to me’: Voters rally after Harker Heights City Council overturns Proposition A
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - The group that helped decriminalize low levels of marijuana in Killeen and Harker Heights is now back on the ground to rally voters after the Harker Heights city council overturned Proposition A. With just nine days left to collect 350 signatures from registered Harker Heights...
colemantoday.com
Major Crash Closes Highway 67 Just East of Talpa - Reopens to Traffic at 9:00 am
NEW UPDATE: As of 9:00 am, Highway 67 has reopened to traffic. UPDATE: As of 7:45 am, Highway 67, between Coleman and Ballinger, is still closed. According to Coleman County Sheriff Les Cogdill, anyone traveling on Highway 67 between Coleman and Ballinger will be detoured on FM 2132 and FM 2805 to State Highway 153, which is north around the traffic accident scene.
Woman killed in deadly Hit and Run in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — A woman was killed in a deadly hit and run in Killeen on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to the Killeen Police Department. Police said that they were called to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at approximately 9:59 p.m., near Ft. Hood Road St. and West Ln.
koxe.com
HPU’s speech and debate team competes in first tournament of 2022-2023 season
Howard Payne University’s speech and debate team, Student Speaker Bureau, competed at its first tournament of the 2022-2023 season in October. Junior Landon Chenault (shown in photo), social science jurisprudence and Guy D. Newman Honors Academy major from Denton, won the varsity division of individual International Public Debate Association (IPDA) debate. The HPU team was one of 28 universities from 11 different states competing at the Union University Debate Tournament.
Texas DPS Increases Reward For Information on Brandon Wayne Hogan
A criminal in Texas remains at large, with law enforcement seeking more information as to his location. Brandon Wayne Hogan has not been seen since September 26, 2022, where, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, he escaped from Seaton Cemetery in Coryell County while with a work crew.
brownwoodnews.com
Bomb threat note written by student leads to arrest of juvenile in Hamilton
The Hamilton Police Department posted the following Facebook Monday:. On Monday, December 5, 2022, just before 1:00 PM, Officers from the Hamilton Police Department, Hamilton Sheriff’s Office, and Department of Public Safety responded to a bomb threat at the Hamilton Junior High School located in the 400 block of S. College Street.
brownwoodnews.com
Vehicle strikes deputy’s patrol unit, no injuries
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office posted the following on its Facebook page Monday:. In the early hours of Saturday morning, December 3, 2022, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office was assisting DPS with a commercial motor vehicle rollover on Hwy 67/84, near Bangs Hill. This was when a vehicle struck one of the deputy’s patrol units.
colemantoday.com
Two Drug Arrests Made Monday Morning in Coleman
On Monday morning, December 5, 2022, the Coleman Police Department executed a search warrant at the residence located at 202 5th Avenue, in Coleman, Texas. The Coleman Police Department was assisted by Coleman Animal Control, Santa Anna Police Department, and Special Agents with the Abilene Texas Department of Public Safety.
brownwoodnews.com
Recent arrests made for DWI with a Child Passenger, Intoxicated Assault with a Vehicle
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press releases Monday morning:. On Thursday, December 1, 2022, at approximately 6:00pm, Corporal Kris Salazar was off duty and assisting his family with setting up a parade float for the Christmas parade. While in the parade lineup area, Cpl Salazar observed a male...
