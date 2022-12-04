Read full article on original website
Related
The Oakland Press
Top Macomb Co. leaders call for Oakland County to reduce sewage overflows
Warren Mayor Jim Fouts and the Macomb County Board of Commissioners have joined Candice Miller’s calls to get Oakland County to stop dumping sewage into a drain that flows into Macomb. Fouts on Monday said he may have to resort to a lawsuit or building a dam to prevent...
The Oakland Press
Sheriff: Clarkston man killed after walking into pathway of pickup truck
A Clarkston man died the day after walking into the path of a pickup truck while crossing a roadway in Lapeer County, officials said. According to the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office, Gerald Avery, 75, struck the driver’s side front corner of a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado while crossing M-24 south of Burnside Road in Deerfield Township on Dec. 3. He had been heading from a home to his vehicle in a plaza’s parking lot when the collision occurred shortly after 7 p.m. The roadway has no street lights, officials said.
fox2detroit.com
Well-known Metro Detroit vet Dr. Hermann killed in crash
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dr. John Hermann, a well-known veterinarian in Metro Detroit, was killed Sunday in a crash in Van Buren Township. According to Van Buren Police, Hermann was headed south on Rawsonville near Huron River when he crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on around 1:40 p.m. It isn't clear why he crossed the line.
Glock 19, large amount of ammunition found during Mazi Smith traffic stop, records show
ANN ARBOR, MI - Mazi Smith had a magazine that held twice the standard number of bullets for a Glock 19 handgun when he was arrested in October, according to Ann Arbor court records. Smith, a Wolverine defensive tackle, had two magazines holding 15 and 30 bullets in his pocket,...
Suspect in antisemitic attack moons Detroit judge as bond is revoked
The suspect charged in an antisemitic attack in Bloomfield Township last week mooned a Wayne County judge Tuesday during a hearing in a separate case involving a charge of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer two years ago. Hassan Yehia Chokr, 35, of Dearborn, appeared via video at a pretrial hearing in Wayne County Circuit Court before Judge Regina Thomas in a case that originally involved several assault charges as well as assaulting and resisting a police officer. ...
The Oakland Press
Preliminary exam scheduled for alleged window peeper
A preliminary exam is scheduled for a Northville man accused of peeping into a child’s bedroom window in Wixom. On Dec. 21, 52-1 District Judge Robert Bondy is expected to be presented with evidence in the case against Michael Nordstrom and then determine if there’s probable cause for the case to advance to Oakland County Circuit Court.
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit collision shop raided Tuesday, attorney says business is being targeted by insurance companies
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Southfield collision shop was raided Tuesday morning as multiple agencies search the location for possible evidence that the company billed customers and insurance companies more than it actually cost. Undercover vehicles lined Telegraph near 9 Mile in Southfield on Tuesday as investigators from the...
Thieves wreck several Dodge Durangos during attempted theft at Stellantis plant in Detroit
At least two vehicles were wrecked early Tuesday morning after thieves allegedly attempted to steal them from Stellantis’ Jefferson North Plant in Detroit, the automaker said.
The Oakland Press
Grand River Avenue renovation holding open house Tuesday afternoon
Wixom and Lyon Township residents – and commuters who use Grand River Avenue between Napier and Wixom roads – can learn about Grand River’s renovation next year at an open house this afternoon. County road commission officials will host the meeting, from 4 to 7 p.m. today,...
fox2detroit.com
Dearborn man harassed families at Bloomfield Township daycare, police say
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 35-year-old Dearborn man was arrested after yelling at and insulting families at a Bloomfield Township daycare last week, leading to charges of ethnic intimidation. Hassan Yehia Chokr allegedly harassed both parents and students at the Temple Beth El facility Friday morning, leading to...
Woman critically injured after intoxicated driver causes crash on Lodge Freeway
(CBS DETROIT) - A 45-year-old woman is in critical condition after being rear-ended by an intoxicated driver on the Lodge Freeway on Monday, according to Michigan State Police.The incident happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 on the Lodge Freeway near Chicago in Detroit. When police arrived at the scene they found the woman, who was driving a Ford Edge, unconscious but breathing. While investigating, police discovered that a 66-year-old Utica man was driving his vehicle while intoxicated and rear-ended the woman. The man was arrested and lodged at Detroit Detention Center.Police say the woman was still listed in critical condition as of 1:41 p.m. on Dec. 6.
Detroit News
Prosecutor's tweets become flash point in Detroit police assault case
Detroit — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy may pull an assistant prosecutor from an assault case involving a Detroit police officer after learning of the employee's social media history that includes a June 2020 tweet accusing cops of using curfews during that year's protests as "just an excuse to tear gas people."
fox2detroit.com
VIDEO: Drivers do donuts around fire right in front of Detroit Police at 7 Mile and Greenfield
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit entrepreneur and musical artist Krizpy Boi was on the way home from the studio late Sunday night when he saw a group of cars doing donuts and drifting at the intersection of Seven Mile and Greenfield. "We (were) there so we parked at the coney...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Detroit man tackled, arrested after jumping Sandusky post office counter
A 46-year-old Detroit man leapt over the service counter at Sandusky’s Post Office on Saturday, December 3, intending to assault workers, only to be tackled and detained by one of his would-be victims. Local 911 dispatchers received a call from the post office shortly before 10:30 a.m. last Saturday,...
Students are safe at school after Lake Orion bus crash scare
A group of Lake Orion middle schoolers are back in class after walking away from a frightening bus crash Monday morning. The bus sustained front-end damage and a smashed windshield. No injuries were reported.
Man, 75, killed after being hit by pickup on M-24 in Lapeer County
DEERFIELD TWP., MI – The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 75-year-old Clarkston man was hit by a vehicle Saturday evening on M-24 and died the following morning, police said. Sheriff’s Office deputies were called at 7:14 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, following reports of a vehicle...
Suspect In Death Of Mich. Man Killed For Not Holding Elevator Door Arrested
Chief James White called the shooting 'absolutely ridiculous.'
fox2detroit.com
Family of 7 loses everything in fire • Ethnic intimidation in Bloomfield Township • Falling gas prices
MONDAY NEWS HIT - A family of 7 is struggling after losing everything in a house fire on Detroit's west side. The fire broke out Sunday afternoon in the family's washroom. "It was in the washroom this furnace is inside the washroom, and I don’t know if the furnace exploded or what," said Catrena Thomas, the children's Grandmother.
“Pumpkinhead” deer on the loose near Detroit
DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – The search is on for this deer pictured above. There’s a plastic Halloween pumpkin stuck on its head! The scene was recorded on a security camera outside a home in Bloomfield township just outside Detroit. The woman who got the video says police and firefighters have been helping out trying to […]
The Oakland Press
Oakland County kitten diagnosed with rabies
An unvaccinated Oakland County kitten has been diagnosed with rabies and euthanized, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. The six-month-old kitten was found as a stray about six weeks prior to its diagnosis. It was taken to a veterinary practice when it was not eating or drinking, acting aggressively and unable to use its hind limbs. The kitten became more ill and was euthanized, the release said.
Comments / 0