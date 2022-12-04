(CBS DETROIT) - A 45-year-old woman is in critical condition after being rear-ended by an intoxicated driver on the Lodge Freeway on Monday, according to Michigan State Police.The incident happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 on the Lodge Freeway near Chicago in Detroit. When police arrived at the scene they found the woman, who was driving a Ford Edge, unconscious but breathing. While investigating, police discovered that a 66-year-old Utica man was driving his vehicle while intoxicated and rear-ended the woman. The man was arrested and lodged at Detroit Detention Center.Police say the woman was still listed in critical condition as of 1:41 p.m. on Dec. 6.

DETROIT, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO