Read full article on original website
Related
gmauthority.com
Hybrid Vehicles Unnecessary On Path To EV-Only Future, Says Mark Reuss
As electric vehicles become more commonplace across the automotive landscape, questions abound over the right direction in which automakers should progress the technology. According to GM President Mark Reuss, the best way to make the transition is to completely bypass hybrid vehicles, and bring EV models directly to market instead.
gmauthority.com
BrightDrop Zevo 600 Production Begins At GM CAMI Plant
Full-scale production of the all-electric BrightDrop Zevo 600 delivery van is now underway at the GM CAMI plant in Ingersoll, Canada. The milestone was marked by a visit from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford. The launch of full-scale production for the BrightDrop Zevo 600 (previously...
Elon Musk converted office space at Twitter's headquarters into bedrooms. Now San Francisco building inspectors are launching an investigation.
The San Francisco Department of Building Inspection is launching an investigation into reports that Elon Musk added bedrooms to Twitter's office.
gmauthority.com
GM’s Cruise Seeking To Enter More Markets In 2023
Cruise, GM’s autonomous robotaxi service, recently announced that it will expand its coverage in the cities of Phoenix and Austin, while driver-manned Cruise Origin units have starting roaming the streets of San Francisco. In order to capitalize on its autonomous vehicle technology, GM’s Cruise has announced its intention to scale up operations to field thousands of vehicles in a larger number of markets by 2030.
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Gets Price Increases In November
The 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 introduces a few changes and updates over the refreshed 2022 model year, ushering in the fifth model year for the latest fourth generation. Notably, GM applied a price increase to the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 this past November. Last month, GM raised the MSRP for...
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Yukon Wireless Charging Available Again
In November 2022, it was reported that select units of the 2023 GMC Yukon would be built without their wireless phone charging feature. Now, GM Authority has exclusively learned that this is no longer the case. GM Authority sources tell us that the wireless phone charging feature (RPO Code K4C),...
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Hummer EV Pickup Offers New Off-Road Readiness Package
Customers eager to take the 2023 GMC Hummer EV Pickup into the dirt may be interested in the new Off-Road Readiness Package, which adds in a variety of trail-ready equipment perfect for exploring the great outdoors. The new Off-Road Readiness Package for the 2023 GMC Hummer EV Pickup is tagged...
natureworldnews.com
Snowstorm Expected to Stretch 1,200 Miles from Nebraska to Michigan, New York and Pennsylvania by Late Week
A snowstorm is expected to stretch 1,200 miles from Nebraska to Michigan, New York, and Pennsylvania later this week. This is according to AccuWeather meteorologists who also said that the looming snowfall event is caused by the same storm that disrupted travel in the Western US last weekend. The storm...
gmauthority.com
Buick Enclave Discount Offers Low-Interest Financing In December 2022
In December 2022, a Buick Enclave discount offers low-interest financing for up to 60 months on 2022 and 2023 Enclave models, plus deferred monthly payments for 90 days on the 2022 Enclave. In addition, the Tri-Shield brand offers a special lease program for $369 per month for 24 months on...
gmauthority.com
Honda To Launch FCEV Compact Crossover To Rival Chevy Equinox EV
When it comes to new vehicle propulsion systems, all-electric vehicles are obviously getting the lion’s share of headlines. That said, some automakers are still developing hydrogen fuel cell technology, including Honda, which recently announced plans to launch a new fuel-cell-powered compact crossover to rival the Chevy Equinox EV. Unlike...
Stocks Slip on Wall Street Following a 4-Day Losing Streak
"By Damian J. Troise and Alex VeigaStocks edged lower on Wall Street in afternoon trading Wednesday, keeping major indexes on track to extend their recent losing streak into a fifth day.The S&P 500 fell 0.2% as of 2:29 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 10 points, or less than 0.1%, to 33,585 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite fell 0.5%.Every major index is on track for weekly losses.Treasury yields fell significantly. The yield on the 10-year Treasury slid to 3.43% from 3.53% late Tuesday.Investors have been dealing with a relative lack of news ahead of updates on inflation and...
gmauthority.com
GMC Sierra Discount Reaches $2,500 In December 2022
For December 2022, a GMC Sierra discount offers a $2,500 Purchase Allowance on the 2022 Sierra 1500 and 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 when selecting the turbocharged 2.7L I4 L3B gasoline engine, for current owners of a 2008 model year or newer vehicle or current lessees of a 2017 model year or newer vehicle.
gmauthority.com
GM, UAW Come To Agreement At Bowling Green Plant, Strike Averted
The C8 Corvette Stingray and C8 Corvette Z06 have garnered attention and praise across the world for their healthy combination of relative-affordability, performance, and curb appeal. However, it’s important to recognize that the C8 wouldn’t exist if not for the workers at the GM Bowling Green plant in Kentucky. Previously, there was a dispute between GM and United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 2164 that threatened to close the plant, but now, an agreement has been found.
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Express Configurator Live
The 2023 Chevy Express van is now available to configure at Chevrolet’s website. Now in its 20th model year, the Chevy Express van is once again available in a variety of models and layouts, including the 2023 Express Passenger van, and the 2023 Express Cargo van. The 2023 Chevy Express Passenger van starts at $42,300, while the 2023 Chevy Express Cargo van starts at $38,100. Configurations include the 2500 Regular Wheelbase, 2500 Extended Wheelbase, 3500 Regular Wheelbase, and 3500 Extended Wheelbase, while trim levels include WT, LS, and LT, depending on the model selected.
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Yukon Gets Destination Freight Charge Increase
The 2023 GMC Yukon is the third model year of the latest fifth-generation full-size SUV, introducing a number of updates and changes compared to the preceding 2022 model year. Now, the 2023 GMC Yukon just got a new price increase for all trim levels and configurations. Going forward, all 2023...
gmauthority.com
Here’s Why Your Chevy LCF May Have A Rear-Axle Clicking Noise
Some Chevy LCF (Chevy Low Cab Forward) customers may notice that their medium-duty truck makes a clicking or chattering noise around the rear of the vehicle while making tight turns. Now, a possible cause for this issue has been identified, as has a fix. According to a recent report from...
gmauthority.com
2024 GMC Sierra HD To Offer GCW Alert System
With the introduction of a mid-cycle refresh for the 2024 GMC Sierra HD, the heavy duty pickup receives a long list of exterior, interior and technology upgrades. A notable feature is the all-new GCW Alert, which serves to measure gross combination weight while trailering. The GCW Alert system is a...
gmauthority.com
Here’s When Refreshed 2024 Chevy Tahoe Production Will Start
The Chevy Tahoe is due for a mid-cycle refresh for the 2024 model year, bringing changes to both the interior and the exterior of the popular full-size SUV. Now, GM Authority has learned when production of the 2024 Chevy Tahoe will kick off. Sources close to the matter have exclusively...
gmauthority.com
All-New Chevy Montana Pickup vs. The Competition: Specs And Pricing Comparison
The all-new Chevy Montana made its world debut on December 1st in Brazil as the first compact unibody pickup in Chevrolet‘s history, and now let’s see how it stacks up against the competition in size, powertrain and price. General Motors claims that the Chevy Montana ushers in a...
Comments / 0