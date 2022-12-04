Read full article on original website
Eagles dominate Titans, but there’s still going to be a lot of angry yelling at NovaCare this week
PHILADELPHIA — If Eagles running back Miles Sanders thinks there’s been a ridiculous amount of shouting coming from the offensive line meeting room lately (and he does), he should bring his ear buds this week and crank up the music — then check the injury report on Wednesday, because line coach Jeff Stoutland might be doubtful with a torn tonsil.
atozsports.com
Jon Robinson has no one to blame but himself after disastrous loss to Eagles
Throughout the season, Jon Robinson and the Tennessee Titans have had to listen to outside voices voice their opinion regarding the Titans’ lackadaisical situation at receiver, and how A.J. Brown’s gaping hole is a reason for that lack of production. Those shouts have been warranted of course, as...
atozsports.com
Eagles’ rookie is starting to show he could be an absolute steal
The Philadelphia Eagles had one heck of a 2022 draft class. I mean, just look at some of the names and where they were drafted. Not only is this franchise competing for a championship this season, but could also be competing for years to come due to the draft success.
Broncos release ex-Eagles safety
The Denver Broncos announced a roster change Tuesday. They have released veteran safety Anthony Harris, a source tells ESPN’s Adam Schefter. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. After six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Harris signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020. He started...
NBC Sports
Are Dean, Blankenship, and Ellis previewing Eagles' future?
James Bradberry. T.J. Edwards. Marcus Epps. Javon Hargrave. Brandon Graham. Fletcher Cox. Kyzir White. Ndamukong Suh. Linval Joseph. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. That’s a huge chunk of the Eagles’ 2022 defense, and every one of those guys is unsigned beyond this year. The Eagles are 11-1 and their defense is...
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Eagles Defensive Line "Ruined" Titans
Philly not only has the best offensive line in the game but now may very well possess the best d-line, too
Cardinals Rumors: Here is what Oakland is asking for Sean Murphy
Oakland is reportedly asking for major league players in a Sean Murphy trade. The St. Louis Cardinals made a lot of news during Day 2 of the Winter Meetings, and Day 3 is shaping up to be an eventful day for the club. Their number one target, Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy, is being pursued by teams like the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays, among other teams, making the asking price very high for the catcher.
NBC Sports
Eagles disrespect from ESPN reaches new, ridiculous heights
The Eagles walloped the AFC South-leading Titans on Sunday for their eleventh win in 12 games, the lateset tour de force in a season that has seen the Birds establish themselves as a legit Super Bowl contender time and time again. And while plenty of people on Monday are talking...
atozsports.com
Eagles suffer setback with former Pro Bowler
The Philadelphia Eagles’ recent string of injuries continued on Tuesday with news that DE Robert Quinn is heading to Injured Reserve. Quinn, who the Eagles acquired in a trade with the Chicago Bears, is expected to undergo arthroscopic surgery to his knee this week, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
San Francisco Giants rumors: Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa coming to town?
If Carlos Baerga is correct, then San Francisco Giants fans are going to get an impressive early gift for the holidays. According to Baerga, the Giants are not only going to land Aaron Judge, but Carlos Correa is coming on board as well. As the Giants were determined to go after Judge and were focusing on landing one of the top shortstops on the market, they would take care of their top priorities in free agency.
Yardbarker
Even with NFL's best record, Eagles fans have reason to dream over mock drafts
The New Orleans Saints' collapse on Monday night had to be a thing of beauty for Philadelphia Eagles fans. Thanks to a pre-draft trade last year, the Eagles are the owners of the Saints' 2023 first-round pick. Every New Orleans loss pushes Philadelphia further and further up the draft board.
NBC Sports
Eagles wideout leaves Titans game early with shoulder injury
Eagles receiver Quez Watkins injured his shoulder late in the third quarter and was forced to exit the game against the Titans. Watkins injured his shoulder on a gadget play that eventually went to him for a 3-yard gain on one of the last plays of the third quarter. Watkins walked into the locker room as the fourth quarter began.
Lakers trade target is back on the market for them to steal
The Los Angeles Lakers have been connected to quite a few players over the last few months as trade rumors have run rampant around the organization. That is what happens when you put yourself in the position that the Lakers’ front office did. One of the more intriguing players...
How the Phillies Cornered the Market With Harper's and Turner's Contracts
The Philadelphia Phillies cornered the free agent market, handing out long-term, low-AAV deals to Bryce Harper and Trea Turner, here's how their strategy works.
Celtics injury update: Al Horford to Health and Safety Protocols; Malcolm Brogdon available
Per the Boston Celtics, veteran big man Al Horford will miss at least the Celtics’ Wednesday night tilt vs. the Phoenix Suns after being placed in the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols while reserve floor general Malcolm Brogdon will return to action after a missed game due to a non-COVID illness.
Cardinals next catcher might not be Willson Contreras or Sean Murphy
While Willson Contreras and Sean Murphy are the top catchers available this offseason, the St. Louis Cardinals could explore another option. The St. Louis Cardinals won the National League Central last season, but were swept in the Wild Card Series by the eventual NL champion Philadelphia Phillies. The Cardinals watched two legends retire in first baseman Albert Pujols and catcher Yadier Molina.
