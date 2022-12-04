Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 1073 Willoughby Avenue in Bushwick, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed to expand a one-story structure into a four-story residential building at 1073 Willoughby Avenue in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Located between Central Avenue and Wilson Avenue, the lot is within walking distance of the Central Avenue subway station, serviced by the M train. Aviad Rave of Blue Chip Painting and Contracting is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
The Paxton Nears Completion at 540 Fulton Street in Downtown Brooklyn
At number 25 on our December countdown of the tallest buildings under construction in the New York area is The Paxton, a 43-story mixed-use skyscraper at 540 Fulton Street in Downtown Brooklyn. Designed by Marvel Architects and developed by Jenel Management, the 511-foot-tall structure will yield 330,000 square feet with 327 residential units in studio to three-bedroom layouts, as well as 137,075 square feet of office space and 33,000 square feet of retail space in the multi-story podium. M.N.S. is handling sales and marketing for the residential component of the property, which is located by the intersection of Flatbush Avenue and Fulton Street.
New York YIMBY
Sendero Verde Phase One Completes Construction at 60 East 112th Street in East Harlem, Manhattan
Construction is complete on phase one of the Sendero Verde complex, a 361-unit residential tower at 60 East 112th Street and the largest Passive House development in the country. Located in East Harlem, Manhattan, the tower stands 15 stories tall and comprises roughly 395,000 square feet. The development team responsible...
New York YIMBY
Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 2733 East 12th Street in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2733 East 12th Street, a seven-story mixed-use building in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn. Designed by Studio Gallos and developed by Eddie Yair, the structure yields 45 residences, 8,243 square feet of community facility space, and 24 parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 14 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $69,086 to $187,330.
New York YIMBY
Demolition Complete for 43-Story Skyscraper at 356 Fulton Street in Downtown Brooklyn
At number 27 on our year-end countdown is 356 Fulton Street, a 43-story mixed-use skyscraper in Downtown Brooklyn. Designed by MdeAS Architects and SLCE Architects and developed by Jeff Mongno of The Feil Organization under the FEIL BLS LLC, the 496-foot-tall structure will yield 475,000 square feet with 363 residential units and 100,000 square feet of retail space. Titan Industrial SVC Corp. was in charge of demolition at the property, which is located at the corner of Fulton Street and Red Hook Lane.
New York YIMBY
85 Tenth Avenue’s Façade Restoration Wraps Up in Chelsea, Manhattan
Façade restoration work is wrapping up on 85 Tenth Avenue, an 11-story commercial building along the border of West Chelsea and the Meatpacking District. Originally designed by Albert G. Zimmerman and Associates and constructed in 1913 as a Nabisco factory, the structure now yields 635,000 square feet of office space managed by Related Companies and Vornado Realty Trust, as well as 40,500 square feet for a ground-floor restaurant. Archstone Builders is the general contractor for the project, which is bound by West 16th Street to the north, West 15th Street to the south, Tenth Avenue to the east, and West Street to the west.
New York YIMBY
Construction Goes Vertical on Three-Tower Development at 2-20 and 2-21 Malt Drive in Hunters Point, Queens
Construction is rising on 2-20 and 2-21 Malt Drive, a three-tower mixed-use development in the Hunters Point South master plan in Hunters Point, Queens. Designed by SLCE Architects and developed by TF Cornerstone, the project consists of a 34-story, 390-foot-tall structure that will yield 575 units at 2-20 Malt Drive and a two-tower design at 2-21 Malt Dive composed of a 38-story, 440-foot-tall high-rise and a 25-story, 310-foot-tall sibling. A final unit count for 2-21 Malt Drive has yet to be announced. Belsen Tristate Building Materials will supply the brickwork and Bud North LLC and Bud South LLC are the general contractors for 2-21 and 2-20 Malt Drive, respectively, which will rise from a subdivided plot bound by 54th Avenue to the north, Newton Creek to the south, and 2nd Street to the west.
Woman surrounded, strangled by group inside Brooklyn subway station
Police say the group surrounded her, strangled her, and dragged her by the neck off the bench.
eastnewyork.com
New Development With 199 Affordable Apartments in Central Brooklyn With Rents Starting at $375 Per Month
199 NEWLY CONSTRUCTED LOTTERY UNITS LOCATED AT 1911 ATLANTIC AVENUE IN THE BEDFORD STUYVESANT SECTION OF BROOKLYN (Community Board 3). Apartments feature: vinyl floors, caesar stone quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, VRF heating and cooling system. The building offers a community room with fully equipped kitchen and a landscaped roof deck with Manhattan views. Neighborhood: The area is walking distance to Weeksville Playground, Jackie Robinson Park Playground, Fulton Park, and supermarkets and restaurants nearby. 20 minutes to Barclays Center via public transportation. The building has a No Pet Policy. TRANSIT: A,C train; B25, B47 buses. TENANTS PAY ELECTRICITY AND GAS FOR COOKING.
Suspected gunman in custody after fatal shootings in Brooklyn and Manhattan, extensive manhunt
Police say Oliver knew both of the murder victims.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Illegal Christmas tree vendor finally evicted from Montague Street
It took concerted efforts by local businesses, the 84th Precinct, Councilmember Lincoln Restler, the Department of Consumer Affairs and this newspaper to finally remove a rogue Christmas tree vendor that had been squatting on Montague Street, using a tax permit belonging to a local Key Food and breaking other laws.
PIX11
Brooklyn girl, 12, found in the Bronx after disappearing from home, family says
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The family of a missing 12-year-old Brooklyn girl on the autism spectrum told PIX11 News she was located in the Bronx late Tuesday night, after a social media campaign to find her apparently caused concern for the people she was staying with. “Every time they went on social media, they […]
Woman attempts to kidnap boy, 5, walking on Brooklyn street with parents
A woman attempted to kidnap a 5-year-old boy who was walking with his parents in Brooklyn Monday evening, authorities said.
Woman, 83, fatally struck by pick-up as she crosses Manhattan street
An 83-year-old woman crossing a Lower Manhattan street was killed Monday morning when she was struck by a pick-up truck, police said. The victim was making her way across Lafayette Street when the driver hit her as he was turning left from White Street, near the courthouses, at about 9:30 a.m. “I didn’t get a good look but when we got to the other side of the sidewalk, there was blood ...
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in December
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its December application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
Dozens forced from homes, 10 injured in apartment building fire in upper Manhattan apartment fire
The fire marshal says the fire in upper Manhattan was accidental and caused by electrical wiring in the ceiling of the top floor.
Woman strangled on Brooklyn Subway train by multiple suspects
NEW YORK, NY – A 25-year-old woman was strangled and dragged by the neck as she was sitting on a bench inside the 2 train in Brooklyn early Sunday morning. Detectives with the city’s 78th Precinct said the train was heading into the Grandy Army Plaza train station when the attack occurred. The woman suffered minor injuries. The NYPD today released photos of four suspects wanted for the violent assault. The woman suffered minor injuries. No arrests have been announced at this time. Police are asking the public to assist in identifying the four male suspects. The post Woman strangled on Brooklyn Subway train by multiple suspects appeared first on Shore News Network.
Investigation underway amid quadruple shooting outside of Bronx deli
Police are investigating after officials say four people were shot outside a deli the Bronx Tuesday night.
New York YIMBY
Roc Nation Partners With SL Green, Caesars Entertainment for Proposed Casino at 1515 Broadway in Times Square
Roc Nation, the entertainment agency founded by Jay-Z, is the latest partner to support a proposed casino at 1515 Broadway in Times Square, Manhattan. The project, currently known as Caesars Palace Times Square, was first announced by developer SL Green and Caesars Entertainment and could provide billions of dollars in tax revenue to New York City and New York State.
Woman who damaged security cameras at Queens subway station sought
The NYPD is searching for a woman who damaged security cameras at a Queens subway station last month, authorities said Tuesday as they released surveillance video of the suspect.
