Silver Spring, MD

truecrimedaily

Remains found near tree in 1993 positively identified as Va. woman last seen in 1987

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (TCD) -- Human remains found almost 30 years ago at the base of a tree have been positively identified as a 34-year-old woman last seen in 1987. According to the Fairfax County Police Department, on Dec. 6, 1993, landscapers found human remains in Centreville, Virginia, at the base of a tree. Detectives went to the scene and also uncovered a yellow barrette, a red comb, jewelry, and other clothing. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner reportedly determined the victim died from stab and knife wounds to the upper body. The victim was believed to be between 28 to 39 years old.
mocoshow.com

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 13-Year-Old

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old from Gaithersburg. Laron Scarlett was last seen on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at approximately 6:30 p.m., in the area of Prairie Rose Ct. Scarlett is approximately 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, with pink flowers, black pants and black shoes. Police and family are concerned for his welfare.
Shore News Network

Gun store owner who shot at Montgomery County police officer arrested

ROCKVILLE, MD – Police in Rockville have arrested a 42-year-old man who shot at a Montgomery County police officer on patrol shortly after midnight on Tuesday. According to police, the officer was on a patrol in the area where multiple gun store burglaries have occurred in the area of East Gude Drive. At approximately 12:30 a.m., an employee of Engage Armament ran toward the officer’s unmarked car and began shooting, hitting the unmarked car twice. The suspect, Andrew S. Raymond, of Darnestown, was outside of the store when the Montgomery County Police officer drove into the parking lot of Engage The post Gun store owner who shot at Montgomery County police officer arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
CBS Baltimore

Family: Woman killed in hit-and-run near Inner Harbor was days shy of 62nd birthday

BALTIMORE - A woman was just days away from her 62nd birthday when she was struck and killed by a car near downtown Baltimore on Nov. 26.Salle Mae Lewis died at the hospital, and the driver, who left the scene, is wanted by Baltimore police officers. Crash team investigators determined the woman was attempting to cross Jones Falls Expressway at E. Fayette Street when a dark-colored SUV, traveling southbound, hit her and fled, continuing south on President Street. Her sons – Derrick Sharp and Nathaniel Sharp – are hoping to learn some information."I would never expect anything like that to happen...
WUSA

Man charged with stabbing stranger in the heart in Hyattsville

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above was published on Dec. 2, 2022 before the arrest. Police have charged a 65-year-old man with stabbing a stranger in the heart, killing him. The incident began around 11:45 a.m. on Nov. 16, when 19-year-old Therry Buhdeng was reportedly walking across...
Daily Voice

Man Found Dying On Maryland Street

A man is dead after being shot in Prince George's County overnight, authorities say. Officers located the man in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1200 block of Abel Avenue around 7:10 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6, according to Prince George's County police. Medics rushed the victim to a...
mymcmedia.org

Police Identify Man Shot, Killed Friday in Silver Spring

Police identified a man who authorities said was shot and killed Friday in Silver Spring. 29-year-old Nathaniel Potts, of Silver Spring, was pronounced dead at a hospital, the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) wrote in a release Saturday. At about 3:05 a.m. Friday, officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue...
NBC Washington

2 Men Found Fatally Shot After Crash in Prince George's

Police found two men dead from gunshot wounds inside a car that crashed in Prince George’s County Wednesday morning. Officers responded to a single car crash on Route 450 in Bladensburg, Maryland, at about 3:40 a.m. Police initially said the 5400 block of Annapolis Road. The two men were...
