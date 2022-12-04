ROCKVILLE, MD – Police in Rockville have arrested a 42-year-old man who shot at a Montgomery County police officer on patrol shortly after midnight on Tuesday. According to police, the officer was on a patrol in the area where multiple gun store burglaries have occurred in the area of East Gude Drive. At approximately 12:30 a.m., an employee of Engage Armament ran toward the officer’s unmarked car and began shooting, hitting the unmarked car twice. The suspect, Andrew S. Raymond, of Darnestown, was outside of the store when the Montgomery County Police officer drove into the parking lot of Engage The post Gun store owner who shot at Montgomery County police officer arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.

ROCKVILLE, MD ・ 7 HOURS AGO