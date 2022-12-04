Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Governor Abbott Sent the Fifth Bus to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Abbott sends even more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
Santa is coming to Laytonsville neighborhoodsHeather JauquetLaytonsville, MD
Plane carrying 2 passengers crashes into power lineCristoval VictorialGaithersburg, MD
Gaithersburg-Washington Grove Volunteer Fire Department shares Santa's routeHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Related
Remains found near tree in 1993 positively identified as Va. woman last seen in 1987
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (TCD) -- Human remains found almost 30 years ago at the base of a tree have been positively identified as a 34-year-old woman last seen in 1987. According to the Fairfax County Police Department, on Dec. 6, 1993, landscapers found human remains in Centreville, Virginia, at the base of a tree. Detectives went to the scene and also uncovered a yellow barrette, a red comb, jewelry, and other clothing. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner reportedly determined the victim died from stab and knife wounds to the upper body. The victim was believed to be between 28 to 39 years old.
mocoshow.com
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 13-Year-Old
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old from Gaithersburg. Laron Scarlett was last seen on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at approximately 6:30 p.m., in the area of Prairie Rose Ct. Scarlett is approximately 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, with pink flowers, black pants and black shoes. Police and family are concerned for his welfare.
Gun store owner who shot at Montgomery County police officer arrested
ROCKVILLE, MD – Police in Rockville have arrested a 42-year-old man who shot at a Montgomery County police officer on patrol shortly after midnight on Tuesday. According to police, the officer was on a patrol in the area where multiple gun store burglaries have occurred in the area of East Gude Drive. At approximately 12:30 a.m., an employee of Engage Armament ran toward the officer’s unmarked car and began shooting, hitting the unmarked car twice. The suspect, Andrew S. Raymond, of Darnestown, was outside of the store when the Montgomery County Police officer drove into the parking lot of Engage The post Gun store owner who shot at Montgomery County police officer arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shooting Suspect At Large After 26-Year-Old Man Found Gunned Down On Virginia Sidewalk: Police
An investigation has been launched in Fairfax County after a man was found on the sidewalk by passersby with multiple gunshot wounds, police announced.Lorton resident Jordan Summers, 26, was found shortly after 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 in the 7900 block of Audubon Avenue in the Alexandria Avenue of…
Family: Woman killed in hit-and-run near Inner Harbor was days shy of 62nd birthday
BALTIMORE - A woman was just days away from her 62nd birthday when she was struck and killed by a car near downtown Baltimore on Nov. 26.Salle Mae Lewis died at the hospital, and the driver, who left the scene, is wanted by Baltimore police officers. Crash team investigators determined the woman was attempting to cross Jones Falls Expressway at E. Fayette Street when a dark-colored SUV, traveling southbound, hit her and fled, continuing south on President Street. Her sons – Derrick Sharp and Nathaniel Sharp – are hoping to learn some information."I would never expect anything like that to happen...
WUSA
Man charged with stabbing stranger in the heart in Hyattsville
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above was published on Dec. 2, 2022 before the arrest. Police have charged a 65-year-old man with stabbing a stranger in the heart, killing him. The incident began around 11:45 a.m. on Nov. 16, when 19-year-old Therry Buhdeng was reportedly walking across...
Woman arrested for crash that left pedestrian dead in Fairfax County, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police have arrested a 26-year-old woman in connection to a deadly crash that happened in October. According to the Fairfax County Police Department, the crash happened just before 10 p.m. in the 5600 block of Leesburg Pike near Carlin Spring Road on October 26. The...
Second Suspect Charged with Armed Carjacking, Armed Robbery of Popeyes
Montgomery County Police say that detectives have arrested and charged 30-year-old Kevin Smith with the armed carjacking on White Oak Vista Ct. and the armed robbery of the Popeyes on Lockwood Dr. that occurred on November 10. MCPD stated in a press release that detectives identified Smith as the second...
Stranger Accused Of Murdering Maryland Teen Arrested, Motive Still Unknown, Police Say
A Hyattsville man has been arrested after brutally stabbing and killing a Maryland teenager, authorities say. Rasheed Anwar, 65, is accused of fatally stabbing Therry Buhdeng, 19, on Wednesday, Nov. 16 around 11:45 a.m., in the 4600 block of Baltimore Avenue, according to Prince George’s County police. Police discovered...
Man Found Dying On Maryland Street
A man is dead after being shot in Prince George's County overnight, authorities say. Officers located the man in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1200 block of Abel Avenue around 7:10 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6, according to Prince George's County police. Medics rushed the victim to a...
mymcmedia.org
Police Identify Man Shot, Killed Friday in Silver Spring
Police identified a man who authorities said was shot and killed Friday in Silver Spring. 29-year-old Nathaniel Potts, of Silver Spring, was pronounced dead at a hospital, the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) wrote in a release Saturday. At about 3:05 a.m. Friday, officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue...
Man found fatally shot in Prince George's County roadway
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed in Capitol Heights Tuesday night. The police department received a report around 7:10 p.m. about a shooting that happened on Abel Avenue, nearby Heath Street,...
fox5dc.com
2 men dead from gunshot wounds inside crashed vehicle in Prince George’s County
BLADENSBURG, Md. - Authorities say two men were found dead from gunshot wounds inside a crashed vehicle early Wednesday morning in Prince George's County. Police responded to the 5400 block of Annapolis Road in the Bladensburg area around 3:40 a.m. for a call for a crash. Both men were found...
foxbaltimore.com
Neighbors say they heard arguing before pregnant teen shot, motive not yet confirmed
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — A cold, rainy day matched the mood at the Lochwood Apartments in northeast Baltimore. The grassy area surrounded by apartment homes in the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue is where neighbors say 19-year-old Jaymyra Burrell collapsed after being shot multiple times early Sunday morning. “It's...
fox5dc.com
Shots fired at officers by worker at Rockville business who thought they were suspects: officials
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Authorities have arrested a worker at a Montgomery County business who they say fired shots at police early Tuesday morning after he mistook officers as suspects connected to a suspicious vehicle that had previously been reported. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 700 block of...
NBC Washington
2 Men Found Fatally Shot After Crash in Prince George's
Police found two men dead from gunshot wounds inside a car that crashed in Prince George’s County Wednesday morning. Officers responded to a single car crash on Route 450 in Bladensburg, Maryland, at about 3:40 a.m. Police initially said the 5400 block of Annapolis Road. The two men were...
Maryland State Police ID Vehicle Involved In Fatal Hit-Run Crash In Prince George's County
Maryland State Police investigators are seeking the public's assistance in tracking down the driver of a vehicle sporting new Jersey tags that is believed to have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Prince George’s County over the weekend. Investigators say that they are looking for a black...
Police looking for Potomac Mills burglary suspects
Police are looking for three people they say stole a large amount of items from a kiosk at Potomac Mills in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County.
bethesdamagazine.com
Detectives release identity of victim found dead in his car in the Potomac River
Montgomery County police announced the identity of the man found dead in his car Sunday morning in the Potomac River. Johnnie Bouknight, 74, of Upper Marlboro was found around 10:38 a.m. on Sunday by authorities, police stated in a news release. According to the police, officials responded to reports of...
Alert Issued For Missing Museum Worker Who Has Not Been Seen Since Mid-November In Baltimore
Concerns are mounting for friends and family for Darian Boone, who has not been seen or heard from in several weeks. The B&O Railroad Museum has renewed the call to help locate Boone, 28, a former employee and "beloved student of our first Restore Baltimore cohort,” the agency wrote in a social media post seeking tips on his whereabouts.
Source of the Spring
Silver Spring, MD
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
746K+
Views
ABOUT
Serving Silver Spring & Takoma Park, MDhttps://www.sourceofthespring.com
Comments / 0