The Independent

Six sprint races announced by F1 chiefs for the 2023 season

Azerbaijan, Qatar, Austria, Brazil, Austin in the USA and Spa in Belgium will be the venues for the six sprint races in the Formula One calendar from the 2023 season.The new campaign is set to open in Bahrain on March 5 and close in Abu Dhabi on November 26.Following the announcement that next year’s Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai has been cancelled amid ongoing coronavirus restrictions in the country, it is understood F1 bosses are in dialogue with a number of interested venues about filling the gap to ensure a record 24 rounds still go ahead in 2023.BREAKING: F1 Sprint...
WHIO Dayton

Morocco and Spain go to extra time at World Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — (AP) — The match between Morocco and Spain in the round of 16 of the World Cup has gone to extra time with the score 0-0. ___. AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material...
Reuters

Motor racing-Azerbaijan to be first of six F1 sprint races in 2023

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan's Baku City circuit will host the first of Formula One's six sprint races next season, the sport said on Wednesday. The others will be held in Austria, at Belgium's Spa-Francorchamps, Qatar, Austin's Circuit of the Americas and Brazil's Interlagos.
BBC

Medieval necklace found near Northampton 'internationally important'

Archaeologists have found a "once-in-a-lifetime" gold necklace dating back to 630-670 AD and described as the richest of its type ever uncovered in Britain. The jewellery, found near Northampton, has at least 30 pendants and beads made of Roman coins, gold, garnets, glass and semi-precious stones. The 1,300-year-old object was...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Morocco beats Spain on penalties to advance at World Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — (AP) — The first World Cup held in an Arab nation has produced the Arab world's first quarterfinalist. Morocco became only the fourth African country to reach the quarterfinals at the biggest soccer tournament in the world by beating Spain 3-0 in a penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw through extra time.
NBC Sports

When and where is the 2026 World Cup?

This year marks the very first time that the World Cup is taking place in the Middle East. Qatar, which is the smallest nation to ever host the event, has average high temperatures in June and July of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, which is why FIFA made the decision to host the 22nd edition of the World Cup in the Fall. As always, this year’s World Cup marks four years until the next edition of the tournament, which will make history with three different nations hosting matches. See below for location information for both the 2022 and 2026 World Cups.
NBC Sports

How to Watch Brazil vs. South Korea in 2022 World Cup Round of 16 Match

It’s contender vs. underdog next in the round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Brazil, one of the top teams competing in Qatar, is coming off a 1-0 loss to Cameroon where it played its B-team, but the result didn’t matter as it still clinched first place in Group G. The Seleção had beaten Serbia 2-0 and Switzerland 1-0 in rock-solid performances from its key starters in the first two group games.
BBC

Harry Kane pledges to visit King's Lynn namesake school

Harry Kane said he would visit a school that has temporarily renamed itself after him if England win the World Cup. Howard Junior School in King's Lynn, Norfolk, changed its name to Harry Kane Junior School to support the England team during the competition. Head teacher Gregory Hill said the...
BBC

World Cup 2022: French media expect 'explosive' England quarter-final

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Explosive, tempting, shocking - the French newspapers have gone heavy...
judoinside.com

Topfight: Uta Abe vs Ai Shishime

The women's U52kg division saw a really exciting final between great rivals at the Grand Slam in Tokyo. In the past, Abe was able to throw Shishime for ippon in their IJF World Tour encounters. Prior to this, they had fought five times, with Abe winning every time. But Shishime...
judoinside.com

Rika Takayama outperformer in surprising category U78kg

The women’s class U78kg had a quality field in Tokyo. Concentration is required and by Shori Hamada, the current Olympic champion, who was opposed to her teammate Rika Takayama in the final. It seemed that no-one could stop Hamada today, who, like during the Olympic Games last year, was...
BBC

Rafaelle Tsakanika: Missing facts over woman's Qatar death - coroner

A coroner has criticised Qatari authorities for a lack of information over the death of a 21-year-old beautician in a car crash. Rafaelle Tsakanika, from Cambridge, was in a Toyota Land Cruiser when it was struck from behind by a speeding vehicle in Doha in March 2019. The driver, Mubarak...

