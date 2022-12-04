Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Governor Abbott Sent the Fifth Bus to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Abbott sends even more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning WriterNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Oath Keepers Founder From Granbury Found Guilty of Seditious ConspiracyLarry LeaseGranbury, TX
New Campaign Ads Say a Kids’ Camp Run by Raphael Warnock was Closed for abuse and He Was Arrested – TVR InvestigatesThe Veracity ReportBaltimore, MD
Related
Bay Net
Police Seeking Identity Of Vandalism Suspects At Cheseldine Car Wash
CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the two men pictured in a vandalism investigation. On Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at 7:43 pm, the two suspects arrived at Cheseldine Car Wash in California in a Honda van. The two men...
Bay Net
State Police Seeking Suspect Vehicle In Fatal Pedestrian Hit-And-Run Crash In P.G. County
LAUREL, Md. – Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the vehicle believed to be responsible for a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred Sunday morning in Prince George’s County. . Investigators with the Maryland State Police Crash Team are looking for a black 2009...
Bay Net
Police Investigate Fatal Head-On Collision Involving Tractor Trailer On Budds Creek Road
FAULKNER, Md. – On December 5, 2022 at approximately 3:55 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on (Rt. 234) Budds Creek Road in the area of (Rt. 301) Crain Highway. Crews arrived and found a vehicle and a tractor trailer involved...
Bay Net
71-Year-Old Man Killed In Charles County Fatal Head-On Collision
FAULKNER, Md. – On Monday, December 05, 2022, at approximately 3:54 p.m., Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 234 (Budds Creek Road) in the area of Edgewater Drive for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Due to the circumstances, the Maryland...
Bay Net
CCSO Seeks The Whereabouts Of Kathryn Jane Callahan
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Kathryn Jane Callahan, age 35 of Lusby, MD. Callahan is wanted for Contempt of Court- Driving Under the Influence. Anyone with information in regards to Callahan is asked to please contact the Calvert County...
Bay Net
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Seeking The Whereabouts Of Justin Dale Wood
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Justin Dale Wood, age 33 of St. Leonard, MD. Wood is wanted for Second-Degree Assault, CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis, and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia. Anyone with information in regards to Wood, is asked to please...
Bay Net
UPDATE: 81-Year-Old Man Located At The St. Mary’s State Park
UPDATE – 11:00 P.M. – The missing person Merrill Hood has been located alive in a wooded area. Crews are working on a rescue operation, using drones and MSP Trooper 7. MSP UPDATE – Maryland State Troopers along with EMS and fire personnel are currently searching the area of St. Mary’s River State Park for a missing 81-year-old male, Merrill Wayland Hood. He is a white male, last seen wearing a orange jacket and Baltimore Orioles hat, as shown in the first image. He was last seen in the area of Norris Road and Chancellors Run Road.
Bay Net
Deputies Seeking Identity Of Dirt Bike Theft Suspects In Calvert County
ST. LEONARD, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the theft of two dirt bikes that occurred in the 2100 block of Timeless Drive in St. Leonard, on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at approximately 2:38 a.m. Investigation revealed unknown suspects stole two dirt bikes: a...
Bay Net
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes New Correctional Officer
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans, Major Reece, and Capt. Cross are proud to announce the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy (SMCJA) celebrated the graduation of 11 new correctional officers – one of which will be assigned to the Calvert County Detention Center. The graduates...
Bay Net
Maryland State Police Aviation Sponsoring Food Drive In Southern Maryland
HOLLYWOOD, Md. — Maryland State Police Aviation Command Trooper 7 – Southern MD is sponsoring a food drive in support of the Maryland Food Bank. They will be accepting donations of non-perishable food items from now until December 21, 2022. Donations will be accepted at the Trooper 7...
Bay Net
MISSING TEEN: Jasmen Eliana Reyes, Age 16; St. Mary’s County
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate missing person Jasmen Eliana Reyes (H-F-07-05-06), 5-08, 180lbs. Anyone with any information please contact the SMCSO at 301-475-8008. Please share and continue to follow for updates. Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com.
Bay Net
CRITICAL MISSING PERSON: Lisa Ann Deel, Age 52; Last Seen November 30
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance is locating a critical missing female, Lisa Ann Deel, age 52, of Port Republic, MD. Deel was last seen on Nov. 30. She drives a bluish, green Toyota Prius with Maryland registration. Deel...
Bay Net
One Injured After Vehicle Hits Utility Pole, Catches On Fire In Hughesville
HUGHESVILLE, Md. – On December 5, at approximately 2:48 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Teagues Point Road in the area of Gateau Lane. Crews arrived and found a utility pole down with a single vehicle off the roadway showing...
Bay Net
MISSING PERSON: William Zachary Evans, Age 47; Last Seen In Mechanicsville
MECHANICVSILLE, Md. -The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in locating William Zachary Evans, age 47. Last seen in Mechanicsville. If seen contact SMCSO at (301) 475-8008. Please share and continue to follow for updates. Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com.
Bay Net
Charles County Man Cries Tears Of Joy After Scratch-Off Win
WALDORF, Md. – White Plains resident claims $100,000 prize on $100,000 Extreme Cash instant ticket. A stay-at-home dad from White Plains just received his biggest and most tear-jerking win yet. The lucky player took a chance on two $30 instant tickets. Both were winners, with one yielding a very small prize and the second $100,000 Extreme Cash scratch-off giving the joyful Charles County resident a $100,000 payday.
Bay Net
Day Reporting Program Now Operating At The St. Mary’s County Health Hub
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the St. Mary’s County Health Department announce the launch of the Day Reporting Program at the new St. Mary’s County Health Hub, located at 21625 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. The Day Reporting Program...
Bay Net
Taylor Alexandra Wood
A beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin, and friend, Taylor Alexandra Wood left this world unexpectedly, at 29, on November 28, 2022. Born in Prince Frederick, MD on August 27, 1993, to Robert and Lisa (Coppins) Wood, she grew up in St. Mary’s County on the family farm until she moved to Montross, VA in 2017.
Bay Net
Calvert County Resident Lands $100,000 Scratch-Off Win With Lunch
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – After starting his day by helping a relative move a boat to winter storage, a hungry Calvert County resident decided to stop at a grocery store to buy scratch-offs to play while he waited at a nearby sub shop for his lunch order. As he...
Bay Net
Howard Glenn Haverkamp
Howard Glenn Haverkamp, 86 of Great Mills, MD passed away on November 27,2022 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, Leonardtown, MD. He was born on July 10, 1936 in Metropolis, Illinois to the late Howard Haverkamp and Besse (Laird) Haverkamp. Howard proudly served in the U.S. Navy from April 8,1954...
Bay Net
James Everett Windsor Jr.
James Everett “Jimmy” “Spanky” Windsor, Jr., 47, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on November 29, 2022, at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in LaPlata, MD with his family by his side. He was born on February 27, 1975, in Prince George’s County to the...
Comments / 0