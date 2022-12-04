ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgewater, MD

71-Year-Old Man Killed In Charles County Fatal Head-On Collision

FAULKNER, Md. – On Monday, December 05, 2022, at approximately 3:54 p.m., Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 234 (Budds Creek Road) in the area of Edgewater Drive for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Due to the circumstances, the Maryland...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
CCSO Seeks The Whereabouts Of Kathryn Jane Callahan

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Kathryn Jane Callahan, age 35 of Lusby, MD. Callahan is wanted for Contempt of Court- Driving Under the Influence. Anyone with information in regards to Callahan is asked to please contact the Calvert County...
LUSBY, MD
UPDATE: 81-Year-Old Man Located At The St. Mary’s State Park

UPDATE – 11:00 P.M. – The missing person Merrill Hood has been located alive in a wooded area. Crews are working on a rescue operation, using drones and MSP Trooper 7. MSP UPDATE – Maryland State Troopers along with EMS and fire personnel are currently searching the area of St. Mary’s River State Park for a missing 81-year-old male, Merrill Wayland Hood. He is a white male, last seen wearing a orange jacket and Baltimore Orioles hat, as shown in the first image. He was last seen in the area of Norris Road and Chancellors Run Road.
GREAT MILLS, MD
Deputies Seeking Identity Of Dirt Bike Theft Suspects In Calvert County

ST. LEONARD, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the theft of two dirt bikes that occurred in the 2100 block of Timeless Drive in St. Leonard, on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at approximately 2:38 a.m. Investigation revealed unknown suspects stole two dirt bikes: a...
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes New Correctional Officer

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans, Major Reece, and Capt. Cross are proud to announce the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy (SMCJA) celebrated the graduation of 11 new correctional officers – one of which will be assigned to the Calvert County Detention Center. The graduates...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
MISSING TEEN: Jasmen Eliana Reyes, Age 16; St. Mary’s County

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate missing person Jasmen Eliana Reyes (H-F-07-05-06), 5-08, 180lbs. Anyone with any information please contact the SMCSO at 301-475-8008. Please share and continue to follow for updates. Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com.
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
Charles County Man Cries Tears Of Joy After Scratch-Off Win

WALDORF, Md. – White Plains resident claims $100,000 prize on $100,000 Extreme Cash instant ticket. A stay-at-home dad from White Plains just received his biggest and most tear-jerking win yet. The lucky player took a chance on two $30 instant tickets. Both were winners, with one yielding a very small prize and the second $100,000 Extreme Cash scratch-off giving the joyful Charles County resident a $100,000 payday.
WHITE PLAINS, MD
Taylor Alexandra Wood

A beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin, and friend, Taylor Alexandra Wood left this world unexpectedly, at 29, on November 28, 2022. Born in Prince Frederick, MD on August 27, 1993, to Robert and Lisa (Coppins) Wood, she grew up in St. Mary’s County on the family farm until she moved to Montross, VA in 2017.
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
Howard Glenn Haverkamp

Howard Glenn Haverkamp, 86 of Great Mills, MD passed away on November 27,2022 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, Leonardtown, MD. He was born on July 10, 1936 in Metropolis, Illinois to the late Howard Haverkamp and Besse (Laird) Haverkamp. Howard proudly served in the U.S. Navy from April 8,1954...
GREAT MILLS, MD
James Everett Windsor Jr.

James Everett “Jimmy” “Spanky” Windsor, Jr., 47, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on November 29, 2022, at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in LaPlata, MD with his family by his side. He was born on February 27, 1975, in Prince George’s County to the...
MECHANICSVILLE, MD

