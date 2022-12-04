UPDATE – 11:00 P.M. – The missing person Merrill Hood has been located alive in a wooded area. Crews are working on a rescue operation, using drones and MSP Trooper 7. MSP UPDATE – Maryland State Troopers along with EMS and fire personnel are currently searching the area of St. Mary’s River State Park for a missing 81-year-old male, Merrill Wayland Hood. He is a white male, last seen wearing a orange jacket and Baltimore Orioles hat, as shown in the first image. He was last seen in the area of Norris Road and Chancellors Run Road.

GREAT MILLS, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO