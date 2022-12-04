While it has some concerns related to the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 in terms of where raw materials can be sourced from, Ford has otherwise largely praised the new bill, which CEO Jim Farley says will represent a great opportunity for the company and its partners. However, Ford Pro commercial customers also have the potential to reap big benefits from the IRA, as those entities can claim the $7,500 tax credit it imposes next year with no restrictions on battery sourcing or manufacturing – a notable development as EV demand remains higher among commercial customers than retail ones. Thus, perhaps it should come as no surprise to learn that Ford Pro has launched an Inflation Reduction Act information site with lots of details on how the new bill benefits those customers.

