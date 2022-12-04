Read full article on original website
chelseaupdate.com
Dec. 13, 15: Chelsea Community Foundation Grant Application Forums
(Chelsea Update would like to thank D&B Strategic Marketing for the information in this story.) Chelsea Community Foundation is accepting applications from Chelsea nonprofits for the first grant cycle of 2023. The deadline for application submissions is Feb. 15, 2023. The foundation will make grants to 501(c)(3) organizations, government entities,...
chelseaupdate.com
Dec. 11: St. Louis Center Welcomes Community to Annual Christmas Spirit Program
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Michelle Mikolajczyk for the photos and information in this story.) St. Louis Center welcomes folks from Chelsea and the surrounding communities to an evening of Christmas spirit on Sunday, Dec. 11. After weeks of hard work and preparation, St. Louis Center residents invite friends...
chelseaupdate.com
Dec. 14: After School Science & Snacks from Chelsea Library
To register for this program or to learn more about upcoming programs at Chelsea District Library, please click here.
Henry Ford Jackson Hospital names new president
JACKSON, MI – Emily Moorhead has been named president of Henry Ford Jackson Hospital after serving in the interim role for most of 2022. Moorhead, who then was chief operating officer, took on the interim role of president of the Jackson hospital in February after the resignation of Paula Autry.
chelseaupdate.com
Chelsea Police Department Thanks Hometown Holiday Light Parade Safety Volunteers
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Sgt. Rich Kinsey for the information and photos in this story.) The Chelsea Police wish to thank all the volunteers who made the Hometown Holiday Light Parade safe for all the citizens of Chelsea. Without the efforts of these volunteers, parades like this and...
lansingcitypulse.com
Ingham County Commissioner-elect Salisbury resigns
TUESDAY, Dec. 6 — Ingham County Commissioner-Elect Amy Salisbury has resigned from her post before she’s even been sworn in. “We have received her resignation by email,” said Ingham County Commission Chair-Elect Ryan Sebolt. “The resignation takes effect Jan. 1. We will be accepting it at our upcoming meeting.”
Ann Arbor college reaches record enrollment during statewide student declines
ANN ARBOR, MI - An Ann Arbor college is touting record enrollment over its 59-year existence. Concordia University Ann Arbor reached 1,201 enrolled students for the fall 2022 semester, officials said. The next highest enrollment was 1,197 students in fall 2018. The private Lutheran college, established at its 4090 Geddes...
thesalinepost.com
VIDEO: The 2022 Saline Holiday Parade
Thousands of people visited downtown Saline Saturday for the cocoa crawl and for the Saline Merry Mile - but most of all, for the Saline Holiday Parade. The parade was presented by the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce.
MACI is making an $82M investment in Jackson County to manufacture electric vehicle parts
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – As the automotive market continues to move away from internal combustion engines, Michigan Automotive Compressor Inc. will begin production of new parts for electric vehicles. MACI plans to spend $82 million and retain 241 jobs by installing the new production processes in the Parma-area factory,...
jtv.tv
Colip wins 40th Annual Alro Steel Bowling Open
Brady Colip, right, of Jackson, won the 40th annual Alro Steel Open bowling tournament at JAX 60 on Sunday. (December 4, 2022 6:12 PM) It was head coach against assistant coach in the final of the Alro Steel Open bowling tournament on Sunday at JAX 60. Spring Arbor University head...
chelseaupdate.com
Connell Alford Headed to National Cross-Country Championships
Chelsea High School junior cross-country runner Connell Alford likes to set goals, and half-way through the fall season, he realized he had a shot to qualify for the National Championships in San Diego, on Dec. 10. So he went for it. After winning the Michigan D2 State championship, Alford headed...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Arbor Hospice seeks volunteers with pets in four Michigan counties
ANN ARBOR – Arbor Hospice is looking for compassionate volunteers with dogs or other pets to spend time with hospice patients and their families. The volunteer search includes communities in Washtenaw, Livingston, Jackson and Monroe counties. The nonprofit said bringing furry friends to care facilities or patients’ homes can...
jtv.tv
JSO Guild Holiday Ball 12-3-22 | Photo Gallery
Jackson Symphony Orchestra Guild Holiday Ball, Country Club of Jackson. 12-3-2022. Photos by Sara Scaife, JTV.
thesuntimesnews.com
Hotel Hickman's Chuckwagon BBQ: Same Great Food, but New Ownership
One of the reasons why the new owner of Hotel Hickman’s Chuckwagon BBQ wanted to take over the well-loved eatery was that she didn’t want to see the delicious food go away. Well, it’s not and in most ways the spot for good BBQ in downtown Dexter will...
Lansing community rallies around Capital City BBQ after emotional Facebook post
Capital City BBQ and Saddleback BBQ owners made an emotional Facebook post expressing the troubles Capital City BBQ has been facing, and the post has gained a lot of traction in the Lansing community.
Resident advised to use bottled water after dioxane discovery north of Ann Arbor plume
ANN ARBOR, MI - New testing has revealed dioxane, a likely carcinogen, in a residential drinking water well more than a mile north of the estimated boundary of the Gelman plume, pollution that has spread in local groundwater for decades. One sample at the home in Ann Arbor Township, north...
chelseaupdate.com
County Health Department Offers New Program for Folks Who Test Positive for COVID
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Washtenaw County Health Department for the information in this story.) Washtenaw County residents who don’t have health insurance or access to a health care provider are invited to join COVID Plan4Health, a new Washtenaw County Health Department program that connects people to free antiviral treatment (Paxlovid) if they test positive for COVID-19.
Community helps Rockin’ Rodney get a new moped after his burned in a fire
JACKSON, MI – While you haven’t seen Rockin’ Rodney breakdancing in the streets, he has been visible riding around town on his moped. However, when Rodney “Rockin’ Rodney” Dowding’s Leoni Township home burned in August, his beloved red moped was lost, along with many of his other belongings.
chelseaupdate.com
Beach Middle School 7th Grade Blue Basketball Remains Undefeated
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Chris Orlandi for the information in this story.) The Beach Middle School 7th grade blue basketball team upped its record to 7-0 with a convincing 23-16 win over Tecumseh. Jax Ichesco and Eli Edwards were outstanding, chipping in 9 and 8 2nd-half points, respectively....
Ann Arbor restaurant closing for rest of the year following head chef’s death
ANN ARBOR, MI -- The recent death of Bopjib head chef Luis Castillo is prompting the restaurant to close its doors for the rest of 2022. Castillo died on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24, in a head-on crash in Plymouth Charter Township. Michigan State Police responded to calls around 2:30 a.m. that a driver was heading east in the westbound lanes of M-14 near Beck Road.
