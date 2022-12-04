ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
chelseaupdate.com

Dec. 13, 15: Chelsea Community Foundation Grant Application Forums

(Chelsea Update would like to thank D&B Strategic Marketing for the information in this story.) Chelsea Community Foundation is accepting applications from Chelsea nonprofits for the first grant cycle of 2023. The deadline for application submissions is Feb. 15, 2023. The foundation will make grants to 501(c)(3) organizations, government entities,...
CHELSEA, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Dec. 11: St. Louis Center Welcomes Community to Annual Christmas Spirit Program

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Michelle Mikolajczyk for the photos and information in this story.) St. Louis Center welcomes folks from Chelsea and the surrounding communities to an evening of Christmas spirit on Sunday, Dec. 11. After weeks of hard work and preparation, St. Louis Center residents invite friends...
CHELSEA, MI
MLive

Henry Ford Jackson Hospital names new president

JACKSON, MI – Emily Moorhead has been named president of Henry Ford Jackson Hospital after serving in the interim role for most of 2022. Moorhead, who then was chief operating officer, took on the interim role of president of the Jackson hospital in February after the resignation of Paula Autry.
JACKSON, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Ingham County Commissioner-elect Salisbury resigns

TUESDAY, Dec. 6 — Ingham County Commissioner-Elect Amy Salisbury has resigned from her post before she’s even been sworn in. “We have received her resignation by email,” said Ingham County Commission Chair-Elect Ryan Sebolt. “The resignation takes effect Jan. 1. We will be accepting it at our upcoming meeting.”
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
thesalinepost.com

VIDEO: The 2022 Saline Holiday Parade

Thousands of people visited downtown Saline Saturday for the cocoa crawl and for the Saline Merry Mile - but most of all, for the Saline Holiday Parade. The parade was presented by the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce.
SALINE, MI
jtv.tv

Colip wins 40th Annual Alro Steel Bowling Open

Brady Colip, right, of Jackson, won the 40th annual Alro Steel Open bowling tournament at JAX 60 on Sunday. (December 4, 2022 6:12 PM) It was head coach against assistant coach in the final of the Alro Steel Open bowling tournament on Sunday at JAX 60. Spring Arbor University head...
JACKSON, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Connell Alford Headed to National Cross-Country Championships

Chelsea High School junior cross-country runner Connell Alford likes to set goals, and half-way through the fall season, he realized he had a shot to qualify for the National Championships in San Diego, on Dec. 10. So he went for it. After winning the Michigan D2 State championship, Alford headed...
CHELSEA, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Arbor Hospice seeks volunteers with pets in four Michigan counties

ANN ARBOR – Arbor Hospice is looking for compassionate volunteers with dogs or other pets to spend time with hospice patients and their families. The volunteer search includes communities in Washtenaw, Livingston, Jackson and Monroe counties. The nonprofit said bringing furry friends to care facilities or patients’ homes can...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Hotel Hickman's Chuckwagon BBQ: Same Great Food, but New Ownership

One of the reasons why the new owner of Hotel Hickman’s Chuckwagon BBQ wanted to take over the well-loved eatery was that she didn’t want to see the delicious food go away. Well, it’s not and in most ways the spot for good BBQ in downtown Dexter will...
DEXTER, MI
chelseaupdate.com

County Health Department Offers New Program for Folks Who Test Positive for COVID

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Washtenaw County Health Department for the information in this story.) Washtenaw County residents who don’t have health insurance or access to a health care provider are invited to join COVID Plan4Health, a new Washtenaw County Health Department program that connects people to free antiviral treatment (Paxlovid) if they test positive for COVID-19.
chelseaupdate.com

Beach Middle School 7th Grade Blue Basketball Remains Undefeated

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Chris Orlandi for the information in this story.) The Beach Middle School 7th grade blue basketball team upped its record to 7-0 with a convincing 23-16 win over Tecumseh. Jax Ichesco and Eli Edwards were outstanding, chipping in 9 and 8 2nd-half points, respectively....
TECUMSEH, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy