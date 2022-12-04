Read full article on original website
Related
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
game-news24.com
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor release date and Deluxe Edition leaked by Steam
This new key art was a new thing, but it also has no new details. The award announcement for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is all but assured as its Steam listening went live. Since the film was widely assumed to be going to start in March 2023, it is safe to assume that EA has a new trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor ready for The Game Awards this week.
game-news24.com
Panda Cup postpones finals, CEO steps down and accuses the government of lying
The triumvirate of Nintendo, Smash World Tour (SWT) and Panda Global have had a busy couple of days following Nintendo’s decision to cancel the SWT. In the latest installment, it emerged that Panda CEO Dr. Alan Bunney left the office of Panda president and the postponement of the Panda Cup Finale.
game-news24.com
Next Twitch Content, November 2022: GTA reclaims crown, Warzone charges into play
Twitch has become one of the highest breeds in a while. It wasn’t only July when it was last time. League of Legends jumped onto the crown in August, followed by VALORANT in September and League again in October. The Rockstar Games title has been replaced by the ebb...
game-news24.com
Pokemon Journeys Tip Teases the Anime’s End
Pokemon has had a busy fall so far, and it seems like things will quickly grow for the franchise. While the sales of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet aren’t going on yet, fans are being careful about the anime in the meantime. After the start of the new generation, a comic novel has come to an end. Now, it appears we’re getting closer to that turnover, and we have a special Pokemon Journeys title to thank.
Netflix's 'Harry & Meghan' Trailer Is Walking A Very Thin Line
The official trailer for the docuseries is raising credibility questions for some.
game-news24.com
The creators of Affinity of Heaven showed the action before the release
A video of the high-quality strategy simulator titled “Speak of Honor,” was released today, December 6. Despite this game being available on Steam, it’ll be available. In two videos, developers have drafted a nearly complete guide for the players. They showed how the game goes, how much modernization does it offer to them and what kind of interaction it uses to interact.
game-news24.com
The trailer for Elden Ring confirms co-op campaigns and post-policing battles coming in major update
After nearly a year of playing Elden Ring and the game’s history, the game’s first major content update seems to be coming. After the many balance patches scattered across the year, the first changes to Elden Rings have come into play with the new Colosseum update. The Colosseum...
game-news24.com
You must pay the top of the stairs, but in the first trailer you need to get over the stairs
After we got the third season of The Boys on Amazon Prime this year, the creators now want to expand the superhero universe a little. The first spin-off show, planned for 2023, will be an open source event where we get to know a whole lot of new characters. Before the new year’s turn, Amazon also spotted the new series with a first trailer. Fans are still waiting for an exact date.
Hacker Leaks Hundreds Of Songs From Future, Young Thug, Gunna, And More
The hackers have struck again. Hundreds of leaked songs by Future, Young Thug, Gunna, 21 Savage, Young Nudy, SahBabii, and more are circulating the internet as of Tuesday night (Dec. 6). Nudy and Sahbabii were notably hit the worst, as 172 and 41 of their unreleased songs hit the internet. “Bro I don’t even play no weird sh*t like that so Imma say this sh*t one time, bro,” the “EA” artist said in reaction to his music being shared without his consent. More from VIBE.comMetro Boomin Announces 'Heroes & Villains' Short FilmYoung Thug And Gunna's RICO Trial Date Set For...
game-news24.com
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Netflix Quest is 30 Minutes Long; NextGen Updates Mods Revealed Rifles
Recently, Eurogamer had the chance to visit CD Projekt RED to read The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition, a next-gen update for Xbox X/S and PS5. This gives a higher quality, a 4-K/30FPS mode with ray-traced global illumination, a new camera angle, a bunch of secrets and much more. There’s also the long-awaited quest based on Netflix’s The Witcher, available for all platforms for free, taking place in a familiar location.
game-news24.com
WoW devs spice up Dragonflights First World First with new loot changes causing World First to be hit by the lore
Blizzard Entertainment added another addition to Dragonflight, and this one could have huge impact on the race to World First. Kaivax, the community manager for World of Warcraft, announced last night that the developers will change the loot restrictions for the first half of Dragonflight. Some items that would have been bind-on-equip in lower difficulties will go as far as mechanize or try-one in Mythic difficulties.
game-news24.com
WoW devs respond to players prayers with much-needed tweak to World Quests
World Quests have been an important part of World of Warcraft for a long time and the devs finally listen to the players. WoW players were asking the devs to change World Quests from a daily chore with a strict time constraints to a much more less challenging task. For casual players, they took too much time, though they weren’t important. Kaivax, the villagers’ manager last night, revealed they will continue the game twice weekly for the foreseeable future.
game-news24.com
Fortnite-Mending Machines: where can you find them in Asteria?
Mending machines can easily cure the worst of your wounds (pic: Epic Games). Although mending machines have been part of Fortnite for some time, there are only three left in the Asteria map now. The first few weeks of Fortnite’s Chapter 4 will be a bit overwhelming, as everyone gets...
game-news24.com
The Pokemon synopsis shows an emotional Ash Reunion
Pokemon Journeys is taking over the course of its run. This synopsis is planning for the next episode of this series, and Ash Ketchum will be getting closer to the reunion. The 25th anniversary of anime begins with Ash and new principal character Goh looking for their goals for the new season. Over the course of the series, the fans realized that both of them actually achieved these respective dreams. It’s only a matter of spotting where the future of the Pokemon anime is going to take the two of them from here.
game-news24.com
First World Champion “Project L” will review new gameplay photos
In order to get to the end of 2022, Riot Games released several new games today from Project L which is currently the latest game of the studio’s, the series’ upcoming game. Project L was first announced a couple of years ago and it continues to evolve and it kept fans in the loop about the title’s progress. And while we have no idea when Project L is actually going to be released, it sure looks like the game is actually starting to come together.
game-news24.com
Magnolia is changing December 2022 Calendar: New films additions
Magnolia Selectshas unveiled its full selection of titles available to download in December 2022, including wild films like Goodbye and Gaga. View full schedule for new Magnolia Selects December 2022 titles. New on Magnolia. December 2022. DECEMBER 6 AVAILABLE. Atomic Eden Breakdown Dracula Reborn Kusama Infinity Life Partners Lucky Plank...
game-news24.com
Tyranitar And Salamence Are Among Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Next Tera Raid event
This time, the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid event has been revealed. We will see what’mons we’ll take on’. Scarlet players are getting Tyranitar, and those who see Violet are going to get Salamence. Both will be in four and five star raids, which upcoming will spread out in Paldea from December 9.
This Couple Went Viral For Having A Ramen Bar At Their Wedding, And I'm Adding This To My Imaginary Wedding Plans
"Ramen soup when you're tipsy just hits different."
Comments / 0