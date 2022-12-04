Riot Games reintroduced Project L, its upcoming fighting game set in Runeterra. The work is done well, and the Riot couldn’t let 2022 finish up. This updated storybooks have advanced tools for game development and the GIS tag system. Tom Cannon, executive producer, takes over the first video on our first video. This league of Legends champion is just as heavy-hitting at Project L, even if she’s only about 30 % complete according to Cannon. The big body brawler uses tentacle attacks to stop and defeat the enemy. Perhaps those tentacles will help Illaoi take to the top of the best fighting game grapplers someday.

2 DAYS AGO