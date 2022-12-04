Read full article on original website
Cokesbury College presents holiday drop-in Dec. 10K. Lea Petit
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
The Abandoned Tunnel in South Carolina that Could Have Been the Longest Tunnel in the USADiana RusOconee County, SC
Report: Coach Jay McAuley on forced leave from Wofford
Coach Jay McAuley’s leave of absence from Wofford was not his choice and came about amid complaints from players, Stadium
WYFF4.com
Former defensive captain of 1985 Clemson football team has died
ANDERSON, S.C. — The defensive captain of the 1985 Clemson football team has died. Steve Berlin, the defensive captain of the 1985 Clemson football team, passed away on Monday in Anderson. He had just turned 60 on Nov. 20, 2022. Berlin was a reserve on Clemson’s 1981 National Championship...
Clemson defensive back headed to transfer portal
A part of Clemson's secondary is hitting the transfer portal. The portal window for fall-sport athletes will officially open Monday, and Fred Davis plans to enter his name into it when it does. Davis (...)
Will Dabo Swinney finally embrace the Transfer Portal at Clemson?
Watch the 247Sports Transfer Portal Palooza Show LIVE on the 247Sports YouTube channel, December 5th.
atozsports.com
Dabo Swinney makes key decision ahead of Clemson’s matchup with Tennessee in Orange Bowl
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney has already made a key decision that will have a massive impact on his team’s Orange Bowl matchup against the Tennessee Vols. After Clemson’s win against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the ACC Championship game this past weekend, Swinney announced that true freshman Cade Klubnik will start at quarterback in the Tigers’ bowl game.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Josh Heupel reacts to OC Alex Golesh's departure ahead of Orange Bowl game against Clemson
Josh Heupel will be without a top staffer as his Tennessee team gets ready to face Clemson in the Orange Bowl. Alex Golesh has departed his post as Tennessee’s offensive coordinator to be the new head coach at USF. Heupel said it’s a positive reflection of the UT program.
WLOS.com
Rosman High School football coach relieved of duties
ROSMAN, N.C. (WLOS) — After three years with the program, Rosman High School head football coach, Dusty Robinson, has been relieved of his coaching duties. A press release from Transylvania County Schools announced on Tuesday that the school would be parting ways with Robinson after he lead the Tigers for the past three years.
fsrmagazine.com
Walk-On's Opens in Clemson, South Carolina
The Clemson community is about to have their new go-to destination for cheering on their beloved Tigers when Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux makes its debut on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Located at 403 College Ave., the new restaurant will kick off its grand opening celebration at 10 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Clemson partners and Walk-On’s executive team. To add to the excitement, the first 100 guests in line will be entered into a drawing for the chance to win free Walk-On’s for a year! The winner will be randomly selected and announced on opening day.
wspa.com
Megan is at the Bon Secours St. Francis Therapy Center inside Sports Club in Greenville
“The following is sponsored content from Bon Secours”. It is that time of year when people start getting serious about fitness and exercise or maybe your doctor says you need to start moving more. Megan is at SportsClub and she going to tell you how you can take advantage of this service.
greenvillejournal.com
Spinx founder Stewart Spinks receives Order of the Palmetto
Stewart Spinks, founder of the Spinx Company, received the Order of the Palmetto on Friday, Dec. 2 at Fluor Field in a surprise announcement during the company’s 50th anniversary celebration. Presented by Gov. Henry McMaster, the award is the state’s highest civilian honor and recognizes individuals who have served...
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville County Schools adds 2022 class to its hall of fame
Dr. Collis Barksdale, Carolina High School class of 1986. Chandra Dillard, Greenville High School class of 1983. Jennifer Mills Grabosky, J.L. Mann High School class of 1980. Vice Adm. Michael Vitale, U.S. Navy, J.L. Mann High School class of 1973. Jeff Brabham, Woodmont High School. Travis Perry, Greer High School.
CBS children’s programming time change on WSPA
Two CBS Educational Children's programming move to a new time on WSPA-7NEWS.
greenvillejournal.com
USC opens two new iCarolina labs in Laurens and Clinton counties
The University of South Carolina has announced it is opening two more Palmetto College iCarolina Learning Labs in Clinton and Laurens. The goal of the labs is to provide high-speed internet to underserved communities. The existing iCarolina lab at USC Union will serve as the hub for the new locations.
Veterinarian shortage leaves Clemson looking for ways to solve the problem
CAMDEN, S.C. — A lack of veterinary services is a nationwide crisis that's having local implications. Now, local colleges and universities like Clemson are looking at ways to solve the problem. "I've never seen more practices in South Carolina desperate; trying to find more associates," says Boyd Parr, the...
WYFF4.com
Greenville power providers share new precautions after North Carolina power outages
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Monday afternoon, 36,000 people were still without power after law enforcement said someone targeted and broke into two North Carolina electrical substations Saturday and shot at equipment. According to a Duke Energy spokesperson, the shots at both substations in Moore County appeared to target specific...
FOX Carolina
Officers searching for runaway juvenile in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said officers are searching for Hunne Liddell, a runaway juvenile from Anderson. Officers said Liddell was last seen near Queen Drive on December 1, 2022. Anyone with information about Liddell is asked to contact the police at (864)-231-2249 or dmorgan@cityofandersonsc.com.
golaurens.com
City of Clinton announces winners for Winter Wonderland Christmas Parade
The City of Clinton has announced their winners of the 2022 Winter Wonderland Christmas Parade. Clinton High School served as the grand marshal of the parade.
greenvillejournal.com
Sandra Cannon brings scale to Spartanburg home
Designer Sandra Cannon pairs scale and intention at the home of Ann and Stewart Johnson. Just over a year ago, designer Sandra Cannon received a surprising request: would she apply for ADAC’s Southeastern Design of the Year? Shortly afterward, Sandra Cannon Interiors was named a finalist. Submitted work included the commercial concepts The Honey Hive and Underpin, and the home featured here, recently completed on Montgomery Circle in Spartanburg.
wspa.com
Governor suspends Pickens city council member after arrest
PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A Pickens city council member has been suspended from office by South Carolina’s governor following his arrest and indictment. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/governor-suspends-pickens-city-council-member-after-arrest/. Governor suspends Pickens city council member after …. PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A Pickens city council member has been suspended from office by South...
City of Seneca offers holiday lights, activities for kids downtown through December
