Anderson, SC

WYFF4.com

Former defensive captain of 1985 Clemson football team has died

ANDERSON, S.C. — The defensive captain of the 1985 Clemson football team has died. Steve Berlin, the defensive captain of the 1985 Clemson football team, passed away on Monday in Anderson. He had just turned 60 on Nov. 20, 2022. Berlin was a reserve on Clemson’s 1981 National Championship...
CLEMSON, SC
atozsports.com

Dabo Swinney makes key decision ahead of Clemson’s matchup with Tennessee in Orange Bowl

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney has already made a key decision that will have a massive impact on his team’s Orange Bowl matchup against the Tennessee Vols. After Clemson’s win against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the ACC Championship game this past weekend, Swinney announced that true freshman Cade Klubnik will start at quarterback in the Tigers’ bowl game.
CLEMSON, SC
WLOS.com

Rosman High School football coach relieved of duties

ROSMAN, N.C. (WLOS) — After three years with the program, Rosman High School head football coach, Dusty Robinson, has been relieved of his coaching duties. A press release from Transylvania County Schools announced on Tuesday that the school would be parting ways with Robinson after he lead the Tigers for the past three years.
ROSMAN, NC
fsrmagazine.com

Walk-On's Opens in Clemson, South Carolina

The Clemson community is about to have their new go-to destination for cheering on their beloved Tigers when Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux makes its debut on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Located at 403 College Ave., the new restaurant will kick off its grand opening celebration at 10 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Clemson partners and Walk-On’s executive team. To add to the excitement, the first 100 guests in line will be entered into a drawing for the chance to win free Walk-On’s for a year! The winner will be randomly selected and announced on opening day.
CLEMSON, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Spinx founder Stewart Spinks receives Order of the Palmetto

Stewart Spinks, founder of the Spinx Company, received the Order of the Palmetto on Friday, Dec. 2 at Fluor Field in a surprise announcement during the company’s 50th anniversary celebration. Presented by Gov. Henry McMaster, the award is the state’s highest civilian honor and recognizes individuals who have served...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Greenville County Schools adds 2022 class to its hall of fame

Dr. Collis Barksdale, Carolina High School class of 1986. Chandra Dillard, Greenville High School class of 1983. Jennifer Mills Grabosky, J.L. Mann High School class of 1980. Vice Adm. Michael Vitale, U.S. Navy, J.L. Mann High School class of 1973. Jeff Brabham, Woodmont High School. Travis Perry, Greer High School.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
greenvillejournal.com

USC opens two new iCarolina labs in Laurens and Clinton counties

The University of South Carolina has announced it is opening two more Palmetto College iCarolina Learning Labs in Clinton and Laurens. The goal of the labs is to provide high-speed internet to underserved communities. The existing iCarolina lab at USC Union will serve as the hub for the new locations.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Officers searching for runaway juvenile in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said officers are searching for Hunne Liddell, a runaway juvenile from Anderson. Officers said Liddell was last seen near Queen Drive on December 1, 2022. Anyone with information about Liddell is asked to contact the police at (864)-231-2249 or dmorgan@cityofandersonsc.com.
ANDERSON, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Sandra Cannon brings scale to Spartanburg home

Designer Sandra Cannon pairs scale and intention at the home of Ann and Stewart Johnson. Just over a year ago, designer Sandra Cannon received a surprising request: would she apply for ADAC’s Southeastern Design of the Year? Shortly afterward, Sandra Cannon Interiors was named a finalist. Submitted work included the commercial concepts The Honey Hive and Underpin, and the home featured here, recently completed on Montgomery Circle in Spartanburg.
SPARTANBURG, SC
wspa.com

Governor suspends Pickens city council member after arrest

PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A Pickens city council member has been suspended from office by South Carolina's governor following his arrest and indictment.
PICKENS, SC

