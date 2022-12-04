Read full article on original website
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor release date and Deluxe Edition leaked by Steam
This new key art was a new thing, but it also has no new details. The award announcement for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is all but assured as its Steam listening went live. Since the film was widely assumed to be going to start in March 2023, it is safe to assume that EA has a new trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor ready for The Game Awards this week.
Panda Cup postpones finals, CEO steps down and accuses the government of lying
The triumvirate of Nintendo, Smash World Tour (SWT) and Panda Global have had a busy couple of days following Nintendo’s decision to cancel the SWT. In the latest installment, it emerged that Panda CEO Dr. Alan Bunney left the office of Panda president and the postponement of the Panda Cup Finale.
WoW devs spice up Dragonflights First World First with new loot changes causing World First to be hit by the lore
Blizzard Entertainment added another addition to Dragonflight, and this one could have huge impact on the race to World First. Kaivax, the community manager for World of Warcraft, announced last night that the developers will change the loot restrictions for the first half of Dragonflight. Some items that would have been bind-on-equip in lower difficulties will go as far as mechanize or try-one in Mythic difficulties.
Pokemon Journeys Tip Teases the Anime’s End
Pokemon has had a busy fall so far, and it seems like things will quickly grow for the franchise. While the sales of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet aren’t going on yet, fans are being careful about the anime in the meantime. After the start of the new generation, a comic novel has come to an end. Now, it appears we’re getting closer to that turnover, and we have a special Pokemon Journeys title to thank.
The creators of Affinity of Heaven showed the action before the release
A video of the high-quality strategy simulator titled “Speak of Honor,” was released today, December 6. Despite this game being available on Steam, it’ll be available. In two videos, developers have drafted a nearly complete guide for the players. They showed how the game goes, how much modernization does it offer to them and what kind of interaction it uses to interact.
Long Awaited Sequel Hello Neighbor 2 launches Worldwide Today
The town of Raven Brooks has something sinister happening, and the developers Eerie Guest Studio and the publisher tinyBuild think you can get there. Hello Neighbor 2 refers to that as Quentin, a journalist and a snoop that lives in a remote suburb of Raven Brooks. Even the eccentric architect, Mr. Peterson, has always been rumored – but could there be bigger cases? Starting with the old Peterson house, players begin a dangerous investigation across the city and intofiltrating the homes and hideouts of the most influential figures in the city. Just can’t get caught.
Next Twitch Content, November 2022: GTA reclaims crown, Warzone charges into play
Twitch has become one of the highest breeds in a while. It wasn’t only July when it was last time. League of Legends jumped onto the crown in August, followed by VALORANT in September and League again in October. The Rockstar Games title has been replaced by the ebb...
Karate strategy with Japan’s mythology Mahokenshi will appear on the PC on January 24th
Iceberg Interactive and Game Source Studio announced that Japan-inspired strategy game Mahokenshi will go live on Steam and GOG on January 24th 2023. Explore the full spectrum of rich 3D maps. Immerse yourself in a magical Japanese atmosphere where the Mahokenshi is one hope against corrupted forces. You’ll be facing many threats in your way. Find a place and find a treasure – and use the power of 4 houses in the sea to create powerful combinations.
WoW devs take the first step to solve dragonflight zone problems in the long range
The third zone of the Dragon Islands, The Azure Span, is being ridden by performers since the first day of the Dragonflight. Blizzard Entertainment remained silent on the persistent performance issues, until Dec 6. On Dec. 6, World of Warcraft developers shared their hotfixes for the new release, focusing on...
A fluffy comforter is a must for keeping you warm in bed at night but, unfortunately, they don't last forever. Comforters can pancake out on you over time and shift around, leaving you with spots that are flat (and chilly). Sound like a familiar conundrum? There's a sale happening at Amazon that you definitely don't want to miss.
Fortnite-Mending Machines: where can you find them in Asteria?
Mending machines can easily cure the worst of your wounds (pic: Epic Games). Although mending machines have been part of Fortnite for some time, there are only three left in the Asteria map now. The first few weeks of Fortnite’s Chapter 4 will be a bit overwhelming, as everyone gets...
Palworld recommends more Pals whose legal dissidents appear to be legally distinct Pokemon
The bold move to the Pokemon-dominated genre is to jump into the monsters’ lion’s monsters. It’s even harder to do so with creatures that look like those monsters, or other creatures that you might already find in Pokemon games. It’s where Palworld launches its latest trailer.
Super Mario Bros. Movie Happy Meal toys leak reveals that Luma is next to Rosalina?
Two leaked McDonalds flyers have released a series of Happy Meal toys featuring characters from the Super Mario Bros. There are already two trailers for Super Mario Bros., but there will be many secrets that we do not know or hear. The footage we saw has been full of Easter...
WoW devs respond to players prayers with much-needed tweak to World Quests
World Quests have been an important part of World of Warcraft for a long time and the devs finally listen to the players. WoW players were asking the devs to change World Quests from a daily chore with a strict time constraints to a much more less challenging task. For casual players, they took too much time, though they weren’t important. Kaivax, the villagers’ manager last night, revealed they will continue the game twice weekly for the foreseeable future.
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Netflix Quest is 30 Minutes Long; NextGen Updates Mods Revealed Rifles
Recently, Eurogamer had the chance to visit CD Projekt RED to read The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition, a next-gen update for Xbox X/S and PS5. This gives a higher quality, a 4-K/30FPS mode with ray-traced global illumination, a new camera angle, a bunch of secrets and much more. There’s also the long-awaited quest based on Netflix’s The Witcher, available for all platforms for free, taking place in a familiar location.
Project L: Riot’s League of Legends takes up the road with New Gameplay
Riot Games promised another update to the League of Legends fighter Project L this year, and it’s coming up with new gameplay concepts. Since the film remarried in Riot’s official YouTube channel, this latest look at Project L is directed by l’executive producer Tom Cannon and game director Shaun Rivera. The developer diary analyzes the status of some previously revealed champions, like Illaoi, and explains its design philosophy behind the development of a fightable League fighter.
It was written for the name Arise – Beyond the Dawn of the Red River Company. The tape label belongs to Bandai Namco
Bandai NamcosTalesfranchise screamed and kicked back to life a while ago. The Action RPG has been successful in its many important and commercial success in history. Though, it seems that Bandai Namco isn’t exactly ready to move on from it yet. The Japanese company filed trademarks for The Arise/Arise:...
Tyranitar And Salamence Are Among Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Next Tera Raid event
This time, the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid event has been revealed. We will see what’mons we’ll take on’. Scarlet players are getting Tyranitar, and those who see Violet are going to get Salamence. Both will be in four and five star raids, which upcoming will spread out in Paldea from December 9.
Magnolia is changing December 2022 Calendar: New films additions
Magnolia Selectshas unveiled its full selection of titles available to download in December 2022, including wild films like Goodbye and Gaga. View full schedule for new Magnolia Selects December 2022 titles. New on Magnolia. December 2022. DECEMBER 6 AVAILABLE. Atomic Eden Breakdown Dracula Reborn Kusama Infinity Life Partners Lucky Plank...
Far Cry 6: Lost Between Worlds Expansion is Now Available
With Ubisofts Far Cry 6: Lost Between Worlds expansion, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox 4 and Xbox 5 are available via Ubisoft+. It costs $19.99 per individual, but is included with the Pass and Game of the Year Edition of the modern day. Check the launch trailer. By extension,...
