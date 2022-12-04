The town of Raven Brooks has something sinister happening, and the developers Eerie Guest Studio and the publisher tinyBuild think you can get there. Hello Neighbor 2 refers to that as Quentin, a journalist and a snoop that lives in a remote suburb of Raven Brooks. Even the eccentric architect, Mr. Peterson, has always been rumored – but could there be bigger cases? Starting with the old Peterson house, players begin a dangerous investigation across the city and intofiltrating the homes and hideouts of the most influential figures in the city. Just can’t get caught.

