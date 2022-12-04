Jim Harbaugh quotes never get old. When the quirky Michigan Wolverine football coach is in front of a microphone, anything can happen. Yesterday, amid rumors the coach of back-to-back Big Ten champions was being wooed by NFL teams, Jim Harbaugh told reporters, “No man knows the future, but I think people think I’ve done a good job and people are pleased with the job we’ve done here at. They’re going to be very happy to learn that I’ll be back, enthusiastically, coaching the Wolverines in 2023.”,

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO