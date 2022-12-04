ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SpartanNation

Lengendary Spartan bids farewell to Michigan State

One of the best players on Michigan State football's roster bid farewell to the program on Monday after exhausting his collegiate eligibility. Punter Bryce Baringer, whose career average of 46.0 yards per punt set a new Big Ten record, delivered a message to the MSU fanbase through kicking coach Kenny Spencer's Twitter page on Monday.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Michigan set to go in-home with OL commit

The Michigan Insider has confirmed that Michigan will be having an in-home visit with Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth 2023 offensive lineman and Wolverine commit, Nathan Efobi on Thursday. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore are expected to be making the trip down. The Wolverines offered...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

Michigan Captain Announces Return For Fifth Year

The good news just keeps coming in you're a Michigan Football fan. Not only did the Wolverines just capture the Big Ten Championship for the second-straight season, veteran defensive back Mike Sainristil also announced that he would be returning for his fifth season in Ann Arbor. "I want to start...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

Michigan Loses Key Player In Shocking Transfer

In a surprising move, senior tight end Erick All has entered the transfer portal. The 6-5, 255-pounder announced via Twitter that he'd be leaving U-M and had some not so glowing remarks to go along with the news. "Wolverine nation, love you guys but it's time for me to move...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Tracy Stengel

Jim Harbaugh's Latest Quote Makes It Great to be a Michigan Wolverine

Jim Harbaugh quotes never get old. When the quirky Michigan Wolverine football coach is in front of a microphone, anything can happen. Yesterday, amid rumors the coach of back-to-back Big Ten champions was being wooed by NFL teams, Jim Harbaugh told reporters, “No man knows the future, but I think people think I’ve done a good job and people are pleased with the job we’ve done here at. They’re going to be very happy to learn that I’ll be back, enthusiastically, coaching the Wolverines in 2023.”,
EAST LANSING, MI
The Associated Press

Spartans, Eagles to meet in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

San Jose State (7-4, Mountain West) vs. Eastern Michigan (8-4, MAC) Dec. 20, 3:30 p.m. ET. San Jose State: QB Chevan Cordeiro, 2,885 yards, 20 touchdowns, four interceptions. Eastern Michigan: QB Taylor Powell, 1,813 yards, 14 TDs, seven INTs; RB Samson Evans, 1,084 yards, 13 TDs. NOTABLE. San Jose State:...
SAN JOSE, CA
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Urban Meyer, Michigan Player Going Viral

A photo of Urban Meyer and a Michigan Wolverines player is trending on social media on Sunday. Meyer and the FOX college football crew were on the call of the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday night. Following the game, Michigan's players were near the FOX desk, celebrating their win.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Banana 101.5

80-Year-Old Woman Has Played the Michigan Lottery Since it Began and Just Won Big

Carolyn Geiss has been playing the Michigan Lottery since it began and her persistence has finally paid off. The 80-year-old just nabbed a $1 million Powerball prize. The Dearborn woman was just old enough to legally buy lottery tickets when the Michigan Lottery was established in November of 1972. She's been playing ever since and tells the Lottery that winning a $1 million prize is "breathtaking."
MICHIGAN STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their delicious food and excellent service.
MICHIGAN STATE
Yahoo Sports

Dearborn man charged in antisemitic incident at Michigan synagogue

A Dearborn man has been charged with two counts of ethnic intimidation in what officials said was an antisemitic attack at a historic synagogue and preschool for Jewish students in Bloomfield Township. Hassan Yehia Chokr, 35, was arrested by police after antisemitic and racist threats were made Friday against children,...
DEARBORN, MI
1470 WFNT

It Costs How Much to Charge an Electric Vehicle on Belle Isle?

Sure it's fast, but that is a hefty price tag. Currently, electric vehicle chargers are being installed on Belle Isle in Detroit. If you own an electric vehicle, these new state-of-the-art chargers will come with a pro and a con. The pro is that these chargers will charge your electric vehicle in 30 minutes. The con is that it will cost you around 50 bucks.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy