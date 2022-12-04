Read full article on original website
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
Detroit Pistons owner is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Mike Hart, Michigan assistant, reportedly interviewed for HC opening following B1G Championship
Mike Hart reportedly interviewed for a job opening after Michigan’s win over Purdue in the B1G Championship. It was with a program in the MAC. Western Michigan fired HC Tim Lester on Nov. 28 after his first losing season. The Broncos finished the season at 5-7 despite wins in their final two games.
Lengendary Spartan bids farewell to Michigan State
One of the best players on Michigan State football's roster bid farewell to the program on Monday after exhausting his collegiate eligibility. Punter Bryce Baringer, whose career average of 46.0 yards per punt set a new Big Ten record, delivered a message to the MSU fanbase through kicking coach Kenny Spencer's Twitter page on Monday.
Michigan set to go in-home with OL commit
The Michigan Insider has confirmed that Michigan will be having an in-home visit with Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth 2023 offensive lineman and Wolverine commit, Nathan Efobi on Thursday. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore are expected to be making the trip down. The Wolverines offered...
Michigan Captain Announces Return For Fifth Year
The good news just keeps coming in you're a Michigan Football fan. Not only did the Wolverines just capture the Big Ten Championship for the second-straight season, veteran defensive back Mike Sainristil also announced that he would be returning for his fifth season in Ann Arbor. "I want to start...
Michigan Team Captain Announces Transfer In Series Of Cryptic Tweets
Michigan captain Erick All entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, he announced on Monday. The senior tight spent all four years with the Wolverines. He caught a career-high 38 catches for 437 yards and two touchdowns in 2021. He played in three games this season before ...
Michigan Loses Key Player In Shocking Transfer
In a surprising move, senior tight end Erick All has entered the transfer portal. The 6-5, 255-pounder announced via Twitter that he'd be leaving U-M and had some not so glowing remarks to go along with the news. "Wolverine nation, love you guys but it's time for me to move...
Jim Harbaugh's Latest Quote Makes It Great to be a Michigan Wolverine
Jim Harbaugh quotes never get old. When the quirky Michigan Wolverine football coach is in front of a microphone, anything can happen. Yesterday, amid rumors the coach of back-to-back Big Ten champions was being wooed by NFL teams, Jim Harbaugh told reporters, “No man knows the future, but I think people think I’ve done a good job and people are pleased with the job we’ve done here at. They’re going to be very happy to learn that I’ll be back, enthusiastically, coaching the Wolverines in 2023.”,
Spartans, Eagles to meet in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
San Jose State (7-4, Mountain West) vs. Eastern Michigan (8-4, MAC) Dec. 20, 3:30 p.m. ET. San Jose State: QB Chevan Cordeiro, 2,885 yards, 20 touchdowns, four interceptions. Eastern Michigan: QB Taylor Powell, 1,813 yards, 14 TDs, seven INTs; RB Samson Evans, 1,084 yards, 13 TDs. NOTABLE. San Jose State:...
Look: Photo Of Urban Meyer, Michigan Player Going Viral
A photo of Urban Meyer and a Michigan Wolverines player is trending on social media on Sunday. Meyer and the FOX college football crew were on the call of the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday night. Following the game, Michigan's players were near the FOX desk, celebrating their win.
80-Year-Old Woman Has Played the Michigan Lottery Since it Began and Just Won Big
Carolyn Geiss has been playing the Michigan Lottery since it began and her persistence has finally paid off. The 80-year-old just nabbed a $1 million Powerball prize. The Dearborn woman was just old enough to legally buy lottery tickets when the Michigan Lottery was established in November of 1972. She's been playing ever since and tells the Lottery that winning a $1 million prize is "breathtaking."
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their delicious food and excellent service.
Morning 4: Skelton brothers disappeared from Morenci, Michigan 12 years ago -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Disappearance of 3 Skelton brothers has haunted Morenci, Michigan, for more than a decade. The disappearance of the Skelton brothers has haunted the small town...
Dearborn man charged in antisemitic incident at Michigan synagogue
A Dearborn man has been charged with two counts of ethnic intimidation in what officials said was an antisemitic attack at a historic synagogue and preschool for Jewish students in Bloomfield Township. Hassan Yehia Chokr, 35, was arrested by police after antisemitic and racist threats were made Friday against children,...
It Costs How Much to Charge an Electric Vehicle on Belle Isle?
Sure it's fast, but that is a hefty price tag. Currently, electric vehicle chargers are being installed on Belle Isle in Detroit. If you own an electric vehicle, these new state-of-the-art chargers will come with a pro and a con. The pro is that these chargers will charge your electric vehicle in 30 minutes. The con is that it will cost you around 50 bucks.
New Ford Bronco Sport owner told the SUV she was supposed to get now, is delayed until 2023 with recall
PLYMOUTH, Mich. (FOX 2) - There have been reports of about 20 SUVs catching fire after leaking fuel - leading to Ford Motor Company's latest recall. "End of the day, I don’t have a car to drive to work," said Nancy Williams. That’s unless Williams, of Canton, resorts to...
'Completely ruined': Historic bridge goes up in flames, collapses in Mid-Michigan [PHOTOS]
Authorities are investigating the cause of a raging fire that engulfed a wooden historic bridge in Mid Michigan and ultimately led to its collapse over the weekend
What are some rich neighborhoods in Lansing to find some free stuff?
I’m looking for cool home furniture around the city because I don’t have enough money to buy brand new or even thrifted sometimes!. I swear I’m not planning on burglarizing the neighborhoods, just want to try my luck lol.
These 74 cops in Wayne County have been deemed untrustworthy to testify in court
The Brady-Giglio list is named after a pair of U.S. Supreme Court rulings that require police departments and prosecutors to divulge evidence that could help the defense
