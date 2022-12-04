ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Panda Cup postpones finals, CEO steps down and accuses the government of lying

The triumvirate of Nintendo, Smash World Tour (SWT) and Panda Global have had a busy couple of days following Nintendo’s decision to cancel the SWT. In the latest installment, it emerged that Panda CEO Dr. Alan Bunney left the office of Panda president and the postponement of the Panda Cup Finale.
WoW devs spice up Dragonflights First World First with new loot changes causing World First to be hit by the lore

Blizzard Entertainment added another addition to Dragonflight, and this one could have huge impact on the race to World First. Kaivax, the community manager for World of Warcraft, announced last night that the developers will change the loot restrictions for the first half of Dragonflight. Some items that would have been bind-on-equip in lower difficulties will go as far as mechanize or try-one in Mythic difficulties.
WoW devs respond to players prayers with much-needed tweak to World Quests

World Quests have been an important part of World of Warcraft for a long time and the devs finally listen to the players. WoW players were asking the devs to change World Quests from a daily chore with a strict time constraints to a much more less challenging task. For casual players, they took too much time, though they weren’t important. Kaivax, the villagers’ manager last night, revealed they will continue the game twice weekly for the foreseeable future.
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Netflix Quest is 30 Minutes Long; NextGen Updates Mods Revealed Rifles

Recently, Eurogamer had the chance to visit CD Projekt RED to read The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition, a next-gen update for Xbox X/S and PS5. This gives a higher quality, a 4-K/30FPS mode with ray-traced global illumination, a new camera angle, a bunch of secrets and much more. There’s also the long-awaited quest based on Netflix’s The Witcher, available for all platforms for free, taking place in a familiar location.
WoW devs take the first step to solve dragonflight zone problems in the long range

The third zone of the Dragon Islands, The Azure Span, is being ridden by performers since the first day of the Dragonflight. Blizzard Entertainment remained silent on the persistent performance issues, until Dec 6. On Dec. 6, World of Warcraft developers shared their hotfixes for the new release, focusing on...
Smells and snoogs, download pdf-slack

The Yuletide Festival is going to begin on the oath of December and runs until January 3, 2015 — one of the best online holidays of all time. The return of Winter-home and its many activities make for the players a serious question: Will there be new rewards?. Play...
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor release date and Deluxe Edition leaked by Steam

This new key art was a new thing, but it also has no new details. The award announcement for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is all but assured as its Steam listening went live. Since the film was widely assumed to be going to start in March 2023, it is safe to assume that EA has a new trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor ready for The Game Awards this week.
Pokemon Journeys Tip Teases the Anime’s End

Pokemon has had a busy fall so far, and it seems like things will quickly grow for the franchise. While the sales of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet aren’t going on yet, fans are being careful about the anime in the meantime. After the start of the new generation, a comic novel has come to an end. Now, it appears we’re getting closer to that turnover, and we have a special Pokemon Journeys title to thank.
Dead Space Remake versus Original Comparison Showcases Improved Visuals, Changed Scenes and More

Since the video was first made public, it became clear that Motive Studio and EAs upcoming remake ofDead Spaces will be a significant overhaul of the original in a far different way than one, and to show more clearly that it’s in the original. It was also announced that IGN has uploaded a video which compares the various scenes in the original and the remake to a better image. Watch this below.
Cyberpunk edgerunner I really want to stay in my house Cover Has Us Cryin in the Club Again

When the show “Jackpunk”: Edgerunner fans thought their tear ducts could finally stay dry, a tribute of the famous musical songs I Really Want to Stay At Your House, released by Rosa Walton and Hallie Coggins, released the cover. The song was originally featured in Cyberpunk 2077 but won the big band in the summer of last year.
Far Cry 6: Lost Between Worlds Expansion is Now Available

With Ubisofts Far Cry 6: Lost Between Worlds expansion, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox 4 and Xbox 5 are available via Ubisoft+. It costs $19.99 per individual, but is included with the Pass and Game of the Year Edition of the modern day. Check the launch trailer. By extension,...
FUSER is getting withdrawn earlier this month

FUSER, Harmonix’s funky music-mixing game will be delisted later this month. If you haven’t already purchased FUSER, as of December 19th, you will never be able to get started on it. If you are a FUSER owner, you can still play the game after that date and can not purchase any new songs. And all this is happening just two years after the game entered the digital scene.
World Warcraft players can’t take a bad boy from here

Dragonflight, the latest expansion of World of Warcraft, introduced a new character to the mummy that players cannot play a lot of times. Taivan was made to be the best boy in all world of Warcraft. In Ohnahran is a quest called Taivan by try again. This quest is necessary....
Destiny 2 has two server-offs so they can be maintained prior to season 19

If you forgot to clean your vault or pick up some Engrams before the recurrent season of the sequel, you are just not at the helm. The games servers were gone to work at 8 o’clock today to make the game ahead of the next season. The maintenance runs...

