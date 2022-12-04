Looking for winter activities? Here's what to do in and around Salina this holiday season.

Read full article on original website
Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 7
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Burse, Bruce Sharmaine; 45; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Criminal Damage to Property; Value...
ksal.com
Night Ranger Coming to Salina
Rockers Night Ranger are coming to Salina. The band that has sold over 17 million albums worldwide, performed across more than 4000 stages, and captivated a radio audience that exceeds 1 billion is coming to the Stiefel theatre in the new year. According to the venue, Night Ranger have earned...
KWCH.com
Masterbrand closing in Newton
NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - One of the largest employers in Harvey County is closing its doors. Newton city leaders confirmed Monday that Masterbrand will close on Dec. 15. The facility employs 480 people. City officials said the closure took them by surprise, and they did not know it was coming.
Trooper Ben asks for Christmas cards for KHP personnel
From the Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C Facebook page:. Our local KHP office has a hallway where Troopers, Dispatchers and support staff walk daily.
$20 Bill Challenge Arrives in Reno County
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Salvation Army’s $20 Bill Challenge comes to the Reno County community this weekend, thanks to the generous support of four donors putting up a $6,500 challenge for every $20 bill dropped in a Red Kettle on Dec. 3. "The individual donors wanted to be...
KAKE TV
Multi-million dollar hotel project potentially coming to Hutchinson in 2024
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - A new $18 Million Hotel and Conference Center could be coming to Hutchinson. City leaders say it would make up for a lack of hotel rooms when Hutch hosts big events. "That would be good. I think they'd like that. If they were coming from out...
Watch party planned for ‘The Voice’ contestant Justin Aaron in Junction City
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A watch party will be held on Monday and Tuesday for “The Voice” contestant Justin Aaron in Junction City. The C.L. Hoover Opera House will be hosting the watch party on Dec. 5-6. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for the party which will last from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. […]
Great Plains Federal Credit Union ATM, window shot up Friday night
Police are investigating an incident in which a south Salina financial institution was damaged by gunfire Friday night. Officers were sent to Great Plains Federal Credit Union, 2061 S. Ohio Street, on Saturday morning for a report of damage to property. The credit union's ATM appeared to have several bullet holes in it, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. Additionally, the three-foot by eight-foot window at the drive-through had at least five shots fired into it.
kfdi.com
Fire at Tyson Foods in S. Hutchinson Evacuation
The Tyson Foods in facility in South Hutchinson was evacuated due to a fire Friday night. Emergency crews from South Hutchinson, Hutchinson, and Reno County volunteer districts 3 and 8 responded t0 the scene to find the fire had gotten into the layers of the roof. Firefighters were able to...
ksal.com
Salina Bank Falls Victim to Friday Night Shooting
Police were called to Great Plains Federal Credit Union on Saturday morning after employees arrived to work and discovered what appeared to be bullet holes in the ATM and drive through window. A concerned citizen called 911 on Friday night at 8:37 PM after reportedly hearing multiple gunshots and saw...
Mule deer mounts, power tools stolen from storage unit
Multiple items, including two mule deer mounts, were stolen from a south Salina storage unit last month. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that sometime in November, items were stolen from a storage unit in the 3000 block of S. Ninth Street, including the following. ●A 21-point mule...
Kansas baby born with rare form of dwarfism defies odds, inspires thousands
A two-year-old girl from Hutchinson, Kansas, is inspiring people across the globe with her story. Nora Ramey was born with a genetic disorder called rhizomelic chondrodysplasia punctata.
Proposal for $18 million hotel and conference center on Tuesday city agenda
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A hotel proposal to address the city's needs for additional rooms to retain large events like the NJCAA Men's Basketball Tournament is on the agenda for the Hutchinson City Council on Tuesday. From the legal description of the land involved, it would be on parcels behind...
Two people sought in theft from laundry vending machine
Police are looking for two people seen on surveillance video taking cash and coins from a vending machine at a central Salina laundry. Thursday at approximately 3:45 p.m., a white man and a white woman entered Speedy Wash at 514 E. Iron Avenue. They brought with them an assortment of keys and attempted to use them to get into a vending machine.
Kansas woman found guilty of estate sale theft
PAWNEE COUNTY — Judi Lynn Allison, 50 of Delphos, Kansas, faced a jury trial in Pawnee County District Court this week regarding a felony criminal complaint, according to County Attorney Doug McNett. The jury heard testimony that on September 28, 2019, the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to...
Kansas man dies after work accident
A Kansas man died after a work accident on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
