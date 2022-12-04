ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, MN

CBS Minnesota

"Can I give you a hug?": Tire shop worker comforts customer who just lost her mom

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – A simple but unexpected act of kindness last week has changed two people's lives this holiday season.Codey Zuelow was working at Discount Tire in Bloomington, where he brings an unmistakable kindness to his customer interactions.It was exactly what Barbara Lewis needed."That's what I was thinking on the way home, I kept saying, 'Who does this? Who says things like that?'" Lewis said. "I mean, it just really makes you believe that there's still good people."Lewis was waiting for winter tires last week when she got a call that her mom had died."Word for word I was like,...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
fox9.com

Stillwater father opens bait shop to help son with special needs

STILLWATER, Minn. (FOX 9) - For Will Isaacson, opening his own bait shop is a dream come true. Not only is Walleye Willies Bait and Tackle already reeling in customers, but it will also soon provide a golden opportunity for Isaacson's golden years. "I had been talking about it for...
STILLWATER, MN
beckersasc.com

Associated Eye Care to move into Wisconsin medical center

Stillwater, Minn.-based Associated Eye Care will move to Hudson (Wis.) Medical Center in a three-story building with other businesses, the Star Observer reported Dec. 2. The move will allow more space for Associated Eye Care to see patients. It is planning to expand services related to cataracts, contact lens care and pediatric eye care, the report said.
STILLWATER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Former foster child, now U of M med student, earns leadership award for helping kids like him

MINNEAPOLIS -- A University of Minnesota med student is getting a special award for mentoring young people.To fully understand the depth of this award, you have to hear about Michael Kelly's own childhood. It's a story that began in Duluth, Minnesota, in a turbulent way."I was living in a garage and eating out of a shoebox. Not the best quality of life," Kelly said. "It was always cold in there and I would just get colds all the time and it was -- I just didn't have that stable doctor in my life."In fact, he didn't have much stability...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Wildlife Rehabilitation Center takes in 3 beavers in 1 day

ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota says it took in three beavers over the weekend, with researchers believing the drought may have played a part.According to the Roseville-based nonprofit, all three were taken in on Saturday. Two beavers were found along Highway 6 in Wayzata, which is "nowhere near water," the WRC said. Shortly after those two beavers were dropped off at the center, another beaver arrived. A young kit born this summer was found in Carver, Minnesota huddled up against a garage door. The WRC says rescuing the animals took a team of clients, a police sergeant and three rehabbers. "We simply don't have the space and set-up needed for this, so we are working with other rehabbers right now on transfer details. The pair will stay together and the kit will likely go to another rehabber who is raising other young beaver kits," the WRC said. Researchers speculate that the drought may be a factor in the recent uptick of movement in the state's beaver population, with the animals' ponds being too low to sustain them over the winter. 
ROSEVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

"There's not a lot of options": Metro homeless encampments grow as temperatures drop, shelters fill up

MINNEAPOLIS -- As temperatures drop to their lowest levels in quite some time, more concern is being raised about the homeless population in the metro area.Despite removal and sheltering efforts, several encampments have grown in size in recent weeks.Allen Christian is the owner of the House of Balls Art Studio, just a stone's throw away from U.S. Bank Stadium. In between the studio and the stadium--this homeless encampment he says has multiplied in size since August. "First it was one, then three, then six and now I think there's…we counted over 100 tents," said Christian. "The two issues are sanitation and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to roll through the Twin Cities next week

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train will bring its live music and festive atmosphere to the Twin Cities for the first time in three years next week. The train, featuring live holiday music from Canadian country singer-songwriters Kelly Prescott and Alan Doyle, rolls into the Twin Cites metro with shows in Cottage Grove and St. Paul on Monday, Dec. 12. It continues the following day, Tuesday, Dec. 13, with shows in Golden Valley, St. Louis Park and Minneapolis (see the event details below).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hilton Minneapolis to be sold at foreclosure auction

MINNEAPOLIS -- The largest hotel in Minneapolis will be up for auction in January following its foreclosure.A Hennepin County judge ordered a foreclosure auction for Hilton Minneapolis on South Marquette Avenue in April 2021 as many businesses struggled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.MORE: Hospitality Minnesota unveils COVID-19 relief planThe 826-room hotel will be sold to the highest cash bidder at a public auction at the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 13.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Norway House in Mpls hosts Gingerbread Wonderland

MINNEAPOLIS — In the heart of Minneapolis there is a perfect place to get into the holiday spirit. The Norway House is filled with gingerbread houses that are all designed by local artists. Max Stevenson is the director of exhibitions for Norway House and joins KARE 11 News Saturday...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
philanthropynewsdigest.org

University of Minnesota receives $32.5 million gift from alumna

The University of Minnesota has announced a $32.5 million unrestricted gift from the estate of alumna Karin L. Larson (’61). The bequest from Larson, who died in 2021, is the largest gift ever made to the College of Continuing and Professional Studies (CCAPS) and will be used to establish an endowment to produce a source of income for the school in perpetuity. Initial plans for the gift include creating flexible educational pathways for more students and providing financial, academic, and personalized support. This semester, CCAPS began distributing funds through the Karin L. Larson Legacy Scholarship, providing $250,000 to more than 80 students. Prior to her death, Larson personally supported hundreds of CCAPS students through scholarships and career advising.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teen gets second chance at life after heart transplant at Children's Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Fargo teen is recovering at Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis after doctors successfully gave him a new heart. Sixteen-year-old Reese Scufsa is a high school sophomore, and by all accounts, a healthy and active teen. His mom Denise says because of this, there was no reason to believe a cough he picked up following a game of basketball weeks ago should be cause for concern.When the cough turned into vomiting, Scufsa took her son to a local clinic. A provider planned to send them on their way with anti-nausea medication, she said, before opting to take her son's bloodwork....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

