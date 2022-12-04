Read full article on original website
"Can I give you a hug?": Tire shop worker comforts customer who just lost her mom
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – A simple but unexpected act of kindness last week has changed two people's lives this holiday season.Codey Zuelow was working at Discount Tire in Bloomington, where he brings an unmistakable kindness to his customer interactions.It was exactly what Barbara Lewis needed."That's what I was thinking on the way home, I kept saying, 'Who does this? Who says things like that?'" Lewis said. "I mean, it just really makes you believe that there's still good people."Lewis was waiting for winter tires last week when she got a call that her mom had died."Word for word I was like,...
Minnesota mom creates written agreement before giving child first phone, encourages others to do the same
PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Nowadays, many kids grow up with technology in their hands and the internet can be easily accessed by people of all ages. Stephanie Flies, a mom from Plymouth, wants to make sure her children understood just how much of a responsibility they have when using any internet-based device.
Stillwater father opens bait shop to help son with special needs
STILLWATER, Minn. (FOX 9) - For Will Isaacson, opening his own bait shop is a dream come true. Not only is Walleye Willies Bait and Tackle already reeling in customers, but it will also soon provide a golden opportunity for Isaacson's golden years. "I had been talking about it for...
Is This the Best Place to Live in Minnesota? One Magazine Says So
Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
Swan euthanized after neighbors attempted two rescues on frozen Lake Ripley
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A trumpeter swan that was rescued from Lake Ripley was euthanized after it had extremely high levels of lead in its system, according to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center. Officials say high lead levels can lead to neurological damage that can't be reversed. The swan had...
Associated Eye Care to move into Wisconsin medical center
Stillwater, Minn.-based Associated Eye Care will move to Hudson (Wis.) Medical Center in a three-story building with other businesses, the Star Observer reported Dec. 2. The move will allow more space for Associated Eye Care to see patients. It is planning to expand services related to cataracts, contact lens care and pediatric eye care, the report said.
Former foster child, now U of M med student, earns leadership award for helping kids like him
MINNEAPOLIS -- A University of Minnesota med student is getting a special award for mentoring young people.To fully understand the depth of this award, you have to hear about Michael Kelly's own childhood. It's a story that began in Duluth, Minnesota, in a turbulent way."I was living in a garage and eating out of a shoebox. Not the best quality of life," Kelly said. "It was always cold in there and I would just get colds all the time and it was -- I just didn't have that stable doctor in my life."In fact, he didn't have much stability...
Don’t Look Down! This View From the Top of the Foshay Tower in Minneapolis is Stomach-Turning
How well do you handle heights? I'm not great about it. Even when I know I'm safe, I still have an uneasy feeling when I'm up high. For example, when I went to Geroge Strait at US Bank Stadium I was in the upper level, and I was clinging for dear life to my seat. Dramatic I know, but I like to be close to the ground.
Minnesota & South Dakota Bartenders Know What An Angel Shot Means
So you're thirsty and walk into a bar and order an angel shot. But, you really are not thirsty, are you? Nope. You need help. By ordering an angel shot the bartender may have a look of concern. That's because they are there to help. Help is what you are...
Jason’s Top 5 Spots for Big Family Dinners
Table for 10? These restaurants around the Twin Cities can accommodate that. The post Jason’s Top 5 Spots for Big Family Dinners appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
Wildlife Rehabilitation Center takes in 3 beavers in 1 day
ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota says it took in three beavers over the weekend, with researchers believing the drought may have played a part.According to the Roseville-based nonprofit, all three were taken in on Saturday. Two beavers were found along Highway 6 in Wayzata, which is "nowhere near water," the WRC said. Shortly after those two beavers were dropped off at the center, another beaver arrived. A young kit born this summer was found in Carver, Minnesota huddled up against a garage door. The WRC says rescuing the animals took a team of clients, a police sergeant and three rehabbers. "We simply don't have the space and set-up needed for this, so we are working with other rehabbers right now on transfer details. The pair will stay together and the kit will likely go to another rehabber who is raising other young beaver kits," the WRC said. Researchers speculate that the drought may be a factor in the recent uptick of movement in the state's beaver population, with the animals' ponds being too low to sustain them over the winter.
"There's not a lot of options": Metro homeless encampments grow as temperatures drop, shelters fill up
MINNEAPOLIS -- As temperatures drop to their lowest levels in quite some time, more concern is being raised about the homeless population in the metro area.Despite removal and sheltering efforts, several encampments have grown in size in recent weeks.Allen Christian is the owner of the House of Balls Art Studio, just a stone's throw away from U.S. Bank Stadium. In between the studio and the stadium--this homeless encampment he says has multiplied in size since August. "First it was one, then three, then six and now I think there's…we counted over 100 tents," said Christian. "The two issues are sanitation and...
Why Did Popular Minnesota Chocolate Shop Shut Down Right Before the Holidays?
Reading bad things happen to good people infuriates me and when it's around the holidays it breaks my heart. This is one of those instances where my heart dropped a little after reading what happened to a popular chocolate shop in Minnesota about an hour from St. Cloud. Ever heard...
Minnesota Renaissance Festival May Have to Shut Down
One of Minnesota's top attractions for more than 50 years is in danger of being shut down. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival may not be able to continue in its current location, near Shakopee, because of an ongoing issue with parking. According to a report in the Star-Tribune, officials in Scott...
A second nurses strike would bring even higher stakes for Minnesota patients
MINNEAPOLIS — If you're wondering if nurses strikes has potentially deadly consequences for patients, a landmark study, which examined 20 years of evidence from strikes in New York state, provides a sobering answer. "We found that, during the period nurses were on strike, a death rate increase of almost...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to roll through the Twin Cities next week
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train will bring its live music and festive atmosphere to the Twin Cities for the first time in three years next week. The train, featuring live holiday music from Canadian country singer-songwriters Kelly Prescott and Alan Doyle, rolls into the Twin Cites metro with shows in Cottage Grove and St. Paul on Monday, Dec. 12. It continues the following day, Tuesday, Dec. 13, with shows in Golden Valley, St. Louis Park and Minneapolis (see the event details below).
Hilton Minneapolis to be sold at foreclosure auction
MINNEAPOLIS -- The largest hotel in Minneapolis will be up for auction in January following its foreclosure.A Hennepin County judge ordered a foreclosure auction for Hilton Minneapolis on South Marquette Avenue in April 2021 as many businesses struggled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.MORE: Hospitality Minnesota unveils COVID-19 relief planThe 826-room hotel will be sold to the highest cash bidder at a public auction at the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 13.
Norway House in Mpls hosts Gingerbread Wonderland
MINNEAPOLIS — In the heart of Minneapolis there is a perfect place to get into the holiday spirit. The Norway House is filled with gingerbread houses that are all designed by local artists. Max Stevenson is the director of exhibitions for Norway House and joins KARE 11 News Saturday...
University of Minnesota receives $32.5 million gift from alumna
The University of Minnesota has announced a $32.5 million unrestricted gift from the estate of alumna Karin L. Larson (’61). The bequest from Larson, who died in 2021, is the largest gift ever made to the College of Continuing and Professional Studies (CCAPS) and will be used to establish an endowment to produce a source of income for the school in perpetuity. Initial plans for the gift include creating flexible educational pathways for more students and providing financial, academic, and personalized support. This semester, CCAPS began distributing funds through the Karin L. Larson Legacy Scholarship, providing $250,000 to more than 80 students. Prior to her death, Larson personally supported hundreds of CCAPS students through scholarships and career advising.
Teen gets second chance at life after heart transplant at Children's Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Fargo teen is recovering at Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis after doctors successfully gave him a new heart. Sixteen-year-old Reese Scufsa is a high school sophomore, and by all accounts, a healthy and active teen. His mom Denise says because of this, there was no reason to believe a cough he picked up following a game of basketball weeks ago should be cause for concern.When the cough turned into vomiting, Scufsa took her son to a local clinic. A provider planned to send them on their way with anti-nausea medication, she said, before opting to take her son's bloodwork....
