One taken into custody after incident in Monroe County
POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man has been taken into custody after he barricade himself in a Monroe County home. Pennsylvania State Police responded to an incident on Mill Pond Road in Polk Township Tuesday evening. According to PSP spokesperson Trooper Anthony Petroski, a male inside the home was making threats to harm […]
Yahoo Sports
Name of man killed in Porter Twp. crash released
Dec. 5—Schuylkill County Coroner Dr. David J. Moylan III identified the man who died in a crash Saturday on Route 125 in Porter Twp. Justin Witmer, 20, died of effects of blunt force trauma to the chest and right leg, Moylan said Sunday. The manner of death was ruled...
Three people killed in Route 611 head-on crash in the Poconos are ID’d (UPDATE)
A third person has died from injuries received Sunday evening in a two-vehicle head-on crash in Monroe County, the Lehigh County coroner reports. The wreck occurred about 6:30 p.m. at Routes 611 and 715 in the Tannersville section of Pocono Township. It involved a black 2020 Subaru WRX driven by a 33-year-old man from Hazleton and a blue 2018 Nissan Rogue driven by a 28-year-old woman from Brooklyn, township police said in a news release.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man injured when car slams into stone barn in Alsace
ALSACE TWP., Pa. — A man was taken to the hospital after his car went off the road and slammed into a stone barn in Berks County. The crash was reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Antietam Road in Alsace Township, between Basket and Blankenbiller roads.
WFMZ-TV Online
Tractor-trailers create double trouble on Route 222
ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. — A pair of mishaps involving tractor-trailers made a mess of travel along Route 222 between Reading and Allentown on Wednesday. One of the tractor-trailers jackknifed on the ramp from Route 222 North to the Allentown Pike in Ontelaunee Township. That happened around 10 a.m. The truck was reported to be leaking fuel.
Two people die in crash near Crossings Outlets in the Poconos, coroner says
Two people died in a crash Sunday night near the Crossings Premium Outlets in Monroe County, according to the county coroner. Coroner Thomas A. Yanac Jr. said two drivers, a man and woman, died when two cars collided around 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Route 715 and 611 in Pocono Township.
Hit and run accident reported
Turbot Township, Pa. — State police at Milton are looking for a driver who hit a parked car in Northumberland County. Police say the incident occurred sometime overnight Sunday, Dec. 4 at 1085 Hamilton Street in Turbot Township. The driver apparently attempted to back down the street and hit the front left corner of a 2013 Honda Accord. The driver then fled the scene. The Honda was parked on the south side of Hamilton Street facing east, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662 and reference incident number PA22-1557667.
Two reported dead in Monroe County crash
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Sunday evening, multiple crews responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of Route 611 and Route 715 in Pocono Township. At approximately 6:40 p.m., the Pocono Township Volunteer Fire Company, Pocono Township Police Department, and multiple emergency medical services were called to a fatal crash. Monroe County […]
skooknews.com
Driver Flown After Overnight Crash in Mahanoy Township
The driver of an SUV was flown after a crash overnight in Mahanoy Township. The crash occurred around 3:00am near the intersection of West Centre Street and Suffolk Road in Mahanoy Township. Emergency personnel and State Police arrived to the crash to find an SUV down an embankment, on its...
YAHOO!
Road rage homicide trial begins in Schuylkill County Court; witnesses recount events
Dec. 6—POTTSVILLE — Holding back tears, Sarah Beard testified Monday in Schuylkill County Court how she watched a man die in the middle of a highway last year in West Brunswick Twp. after being stabbed in what authorities call a road rage incident. Beard also identified in court...
WOLF
Schuylkill County man arrested for not giving up car for repossession Friday
Mahanoy City (Schuylkill County) - Cesar Valenzuela Rojas, 28, has been charged with one count each of aggravated assault, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person for allegedly not giving up his car to be repossessed. The incident happened around 2:47 a.m. Friday in the area of Centre and Catawissa...
Man charged for pulling knife on woman
Montgomery, Pa. — State police say a man in Montgomery pulled a knife on a woman after they got into a fight. Derrick Marc Creamer, 19, shoved a woman to the ground on Nov. 26 as they fought at a Main Street home, according to Trooper Matthew Patrick of state police at Montoursville. As the woman started to get up, Creamer grabbed a knife and held it to her throat,...
Scranton DUI Dad Arrested Months After High-Speed Chase In Lebanon County: Police
Nearly six months after a high sped chase in central Pennsylvania, authorities have announced the arrested of a former convict who led police on a chase over the summer. 40-year-old Neil Swatsky, was arrested in Dauphin County on Oct. 20, 2022— four months after he fled from a traffic stop in a black Ford Explorer on June 20 and had eluded police ever since, according to the release by Palmyra Borough police on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
abc27.com
Update: Missing Montgomery County man found
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — State Police were searching for 73-year-old Francis “Frank” Hicks of Horsham, Pennsylvania. On Dec. 5 around 10:25 p.m., Hicks was located and was safe, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Hicks had last been seen near Horsham Road, Horsham Township, Montgomery County on...
Pa. sanitation worker dies 3 months after being hit in the head by sign
Three months after being struck in the head by a street sign during an accident in eastern Pennsylvania, a sanitation worker has died because of the sustained injuries. The Lehigh County coroner’s office said 36-year-old Kerry Spiess was struck in Pottsville on Sept. 6 when he was working on a sanitation truck that mistakenly backed into the standing street sign, 6WJAC reported via The Associated Press.
YAHOO!
Man arraigned on charges in standoff near Orwigsburg
Dec. 6—A man who was arrested Friday after a standoff in West Brunswick Twp. was arraigned Monday and jailed in Schuylkill County Prison in lieu of more than $1 million bail. State police said they took John D. Kramer, 61, into custody early Friday after he had barricaded himself...
Wanted man arrested at Lancaster County Sheetz
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A wanted man was arrested at a Lancaster County Sheetz today after a brief chase. According to the Manheim Township Police were alerted that State Probation and Parole officers were following a wanted felon from Lancaster. The suspect, 25, was wanted on felony warrants. The...
Pottsville worker pronounced dead nearly 3 months after accident
POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pottsville sanitation worker has died three months following injuries suffered on the job. On September 6, officials say Kerry Spiess, from Pottsville, was working on the back of a sanitation truck in the 100 block of North Progress Avenue when the operator of the truck backed into a street […]
Patient breaks restraints, allegedly assaults paramedic
Eagles Mere, Pa. — Paramedics were forced to stop an ambulance on the side of a road and call police when a patient became aggressive. Just before stopping the vehicle, Thomas Paul Charmley removed wrist restraints and grabbed one of the paramedics inside the ambulance. A struggle ensued before the 55-year-old Charmely let go of the woman, police said. Earlier in the night, a concerned relative of Charmley’s called 911...
One dead after late night crash
PORTER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say one person is dead after a two-car crash in Schuylkill County. On December 3 at 12:03 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police said they received a report of a two-car crash on State Route 125, also known as Main Street, in Porter Township. Investigators tell Eyewitness News the […]
