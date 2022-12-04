Read full article on original website
The witcher: Monsterslayer Shutdown in June 2023, Final is Pulled Next Month!
The Witcher: Monster Slayer free version of the CD Projekt Reds has been updating most frequently since the launch of iOS and Android. The updates include new challenges, monster types, stamps and more in addition to events. Today Spokko Games announced that The Witcher: Monster Slayer was shutting down on June 30th, 2023. The game is going to be delisted on January 31st, 2023 with applications being disabled on the same day. Once it has been delisted, it will continue playing until it’s late-night. Check out the official announcement of the report below.
Next Twitch Content, November 2022: GTA reclaims crown, Warzone charges into play
Twitch has become one of the highest breeds in a while. It wasn’t only July when it was last time. League of Legends jumped onto the crown in August, followed by VALORANT in September and League again in October. The Rockstar Games title has been replaced by the ebb...
WoW devs spice up Dragonflights First World First with new loot changes causing World First to be hit by the lore
Blizzard Entertainment added another addition to Dragonflight, and this one could have huge impact on the race to World First. Kaivax, the community manager for World of Warcraft, announced last night that the developers will change the loot restrictions for the first half of Dragonflight. Some items that would have been bind-on-equip in lower difficulties will go as far as mechanize or try-one in Mythic difficulties.
Dead Space Remake versus Original Comparison Showcases Improved Visuals, Changed Scenes and More
Since the video was first made public, it became clear that Motive Studio and EAs upcoming remake ofDead Spaces will be a significant overhaul of the original in a far different way than one, and to show more clearly that it’s in the original. It was also announced that IGN has uploaded a video which compares the various scenes in the original and the remake to a better image. Watch this below.
Fans of Pokemon think The Next Game Might Be Inspired By Australia
Some fans have yet to decide what Game Freak’s plans are for the future of the series. Despite the fact that mainly you are reading now, these work can be tough when the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet take down Titans, Team Star grunts or violent Gym Leaders have been in the grind. With no spin offs or remakes currently announced to be ready, all eyes are fixed on Gen 10 and what it might look like.
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Netflix Quest is 30 Minutes Long; NextGen Updates Mods Revealed Rifles
Recently, Eurogamer had the chance to visit CD Projekt RED to read The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition, a next-gen update for Xbox X/S and PS5. This gives a higher quality, a 4-K/30FPS mode with ray-traced global illumination, a new camera angle, a bunch of secrets and much more. There’s also the long-awaited quest based on Netflix’s The Witcher, available for all platforms for free, taking place in a familiar location.
Pokemon Journeys Tip Teases the Anime’s End
Pokemon has had a busy fall so far, and it seems like things will quickly grow for the franchise. While the sales of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet aren’t going on yet, fans are being careful about the anime in the meantime. After the start of the new generation, a comic novel has come to an end. Now, it appears we’re getting closer to that turnover, and we have a special Pokemon Journeys title to thank.
Magnolia is changing December 2022 Calendar: New films additions
Magnolia Selectshas unveiled its full selection of titles available to download in December 2022, including wild films like Goodbye and Gaga. View full schedule for new Magnolia Selects December 2022 titles. New on Magnolia. December 2022. DECEMBER 6 AVAILABLE. Atomic Eden Breakdown Dracula Reborn Kusama Infinity Life Partners Lucky Plank...
First World Champion “Project L” will review new gameplay photos
In order to get to the end of 2022, Riot Games released several new games today from Project L which is currently the latest game of the studio’s, the series’ upcoming game. Project L was first announced a couple of years ago and it continues to evolve and it kept fans in the loop about the title’s progress. And while we have no idea when Project L is actually going to be released, it sure looks like the game is actually starting to come together.
You must pay the top of the stairs, but in the first trailer you need to get over the stairs
After we got the third season of The Boys on Amazon Prime this year, the creators now want to expand the superhero universe a little. The first spin-off show, planned for 2023, will be an open source event where we get to know a whole lot of new characters. Before the new year’s turn, Amazon also spotted the new series with a first trailer. Fans are still waiting for an exact date.
It was written for the name Arise – Beyond the Dawn of the Red River Company. The tape label belongs to Bandai Namco
Bandai NamcosTalesfranchise screamed and kicked back to life a while ago. The Action RPG has been successful in its many important and commercial success in history. Though, it seems that Bandai Namco isn’t exactly ready to move on from it yet. The Japanese company filed trademarks for The Arise/Arise:...
Dead Space Remake is an endless horror – the game video shows the first 18 minutes
In just two months we will see the highly anticipated return of Isaac Clarke with Dead Space Remake. To pass the time, here is the new gameplay video which was created by EA Motive to show us the first 20 minutes of horror. The last game sequence proposed to us...
The unknown is being destroyed, but not by the naughty dog rumour
Recent weeks have brought a reversal of newUncharted Game being finally ready, and so have a new report gone live. Some new information has been released that claims to have more concrete new information about what new instalment will take. According to TheLeak.co an outlet that has a solid record...
Season of the Seraph brings an Exotic with multiple catalysts, Warmind Glaive, and more loot to Destiny 2
The players of Destiny 2 will have their hands full of loot after Season of the Seraph kicks off later today. The seasons trailer showed a lot of weapons for the season, namely an Exotic with multiple catalysts and a Warmind-themed glaive. The mysterious Exotic with multiple catalysts is called...
Microsoft Flight Simulator hits 10 Million people
Without a doubt,Microsoft Flight Simulator is the most amazing game we have ever seen in recent memory. The sheer scale and technical sophistication of the game has not impressed many people since it started over two years ago. As far as this is, the fact that substantial updates have been released regularly for the purpose of keeping up with the hectic schedule has only made it a lot more exciting.
Long Awaited Sequel Hello Neighbor 2 launches Worldwide Today
The town of Raven Brooks has something sinister happening, and the developers Eerie Guest Studio and the publisher tinyBuild think you can get there. Hello Neighbor 2 refers to that as Quentin, a journalist and a snoop that lives in a remote suburb of Raven Brooks. Even the eccentric architect, Mr. Peterson, has always been rumored – but could there be bigger cases? Starting with the old Peterson house, players begin a dangerous investigation across the city and intofiltrating the homes and hideouts of the most influential figures in the city. Just can’t get caught.
Fornite Chapter 4: How to unlock the new loading screen a free copy
With the launch of Chapter 4 and the new map, Fortnite has made a remark about its umpteenth evolution. With the release of many new features, some new loading screen has been put on, and the players can be free-to-play. In the official page of Fortnite Chapter 4, Epic Games...
Fortnite Chapter 4 brings next-gen graphics and Geralt with a gun
Geralt is added later whereas Doom Slayer can still be unlocked through the battle pass (pic: Epic Games). Fortnite, out of a new map and mechanic, introduces new guest characters like Doom Slayer and The Witchers Geralt. Over the weekend, the Fracture event ended surprisingly short third chapter and, in...
The Game Awards 2022 will be shorter but still have 30 to 40 play previews
Keighley failed to have an exact time, but the Game Awards will certainly be shorter than the last years (pic: The Game Awards) If you dont want more than three hours of show, The Game Award is probably already shorter than previous years. The awards ceremony took place four days...
FUSER is getting withdrawn earlier this month
FUSER, Harmonix’s funky music-mixing game will be delisted later this month. If you haven’t already purchased FUSER, as of December 19th, you will never be able to get started on it. If you are a FUSER owner, you can still play the game after that date and can not purchase any new songs. And all this is happening just two years after the game entered the digital scene.
