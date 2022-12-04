ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myakka City, FL

Mysuncoast.com

DeSantis announces $60M in aid to those affected by Ian

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday in Punta Gorda that the $60 million in state funds will go towards rebuilding homes damaged by Hurricane Ian. Specifically, the money is directed to go towards Floridians who may not be eligible for benefits from FEMA’s Direct Temporary Housing Assistance program.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

FEMA Mobile Disaster Recovery Center opens in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A FEMA Mobile Disaster Recovery Center has been opened in North Port to help with those still in need following Hurricane Ian. The Mobile Disaster Recovery Center is now open at North Port Public Library from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Wednesday, Dec. 7. Next week, the Mobile Disaster Recovery Center will be located at State College of Florida in Venice from Friday, Dec. 9 through Tuesday, Dec. 13. The center will be closed Sunday, Dec. 11.
NORTH PORT, FL
The Center Square

$60 million in state aid going to help Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian

(The Center Square) – Residents impacted by Hurricane Ian will receive roughly $60 million in assistance through the state, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Monday after the Biden administration’s Federal Emergency Management Agency denied Florida’s request for additional aid. This is the second time DeSantis has made such an announcement after FEMA denied Florida’s request in February to help seniors in Charlotte and Lee Counties whose homes were destroyed by a tornado. In response, Florida provided $2 million in housing assistance and residents in Lee...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC2 Fort Myers

Tracking red tide along the beaches of Southwest Florida

FLORIDA — Red tide levels change constantly. Here you can find links to help you navigate which beach has a lessened impact on your health. Red tide is present along the Southwest Florida coast at concentrations that may affect beachgoers’ health. The National Center for Coastal Ocean Science stated that Karenia brevis, also known as red tide, can cause respiratory irritation when winds are blowing onshore or alongshore.
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

Sarasota center for trauma recovery debuts to big interest

A centralized — and soothing — place to help people overcome trauma in their lives is quickly gaining traction in the region. Key takeaway: The Resilient Retreat in Sarasota, a $7 million project that opened in the fall, helps trauma and abuse survivors move forward and find peace.
SARASOTA, FL
Bay News 9

TECO raising energy prices significantly come 2023

TAMPA, Fla - Citing increased costs on their end, TECO informed consumers, just two weeks before the holiday season, that an 11% average increase to energy bills is coming in 2023. TECO made the announcement December 6, on the company website. What You Need To Know. The company said consumers...
TAMPA, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

FEMA redraws SWFL flood zone maps

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — You could be living in a flood zone right now and not even know it. That’s because FEMA has just drawn and released new flood zone maps. You may think you’re out of reach of the flood waters, but the federal government may disagree.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Red tide conditions improve Saturday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Red tide conditions improved slightly Saturday afternoon. No dead fish were reported at Siesta Key Beach or our Manatee County beaches. Siesta Key also reported no respiratory irritation and on other beaches only had slight irritation. We will see the return of average winds pushing onshore for the next few days. That could increase the effects of red tide. Our dry weather pattern means no more nutrient runoff to feed the red tide bacteria, but this problem will only improve slowly.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

