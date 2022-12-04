Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Authorities said a child's body was discovered on the passenger side of a tiny plane that crashed off Venice Beach.EddyEvonAnonymousVenice, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
To His Mom, He’s a Medical MasterpieceH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Red tide continues to wreak havoc on Suncoast beaches and towns, resulting in fish deaths.EddyEvonAnonymousManatee County, FL
Sarasota Police say an armed robbery suspect was shot by a cop and is in stable condition.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Related
Fort Myers Beach seek alternative to FEMA trailers
All of Fort Myers Beach is considered a flood zone resulting in FEMA trailers not allowed on the island. Fort Myers Beach Councilman Bill Veach says the town has a couple of alternatives.
Mysuncoast.com
DeSantis announces $60M in aid to those affected by Ian
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday in Punta Gorda that the $60 million in state funds will go towards rebuilding homes damaged by Hurricane Ian. Specifically, the money is directed to go towards Floridians who may not be eligible for benefits from FEMA’s Direct Temporary Housing Assistance program.
WINKNEWS.com
FEMA trailer finally arrives for couple while husband gets hospice care
Many are still displaced after Hurricane Ian, including one woman in Englewood who is living in a shed with her husband while he receives hospice care. That couple told WINK News that FEMA has already been to their home and marked where they will put a trailer with an orange flag.
Pine Island family gets first state-funded travel trailer
Since launching Unite Florida two weeks ago, 1,515 people have applied for a state-funded travel trailer.
Mysuncoast.com
FEMA Mobile Disaster Recovery Center opens in North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A FEMA Mobile Disaster Recovery Center has been opened in North Port to help with those still in need following Hurricane Ian. The Mobile Disaster Recovery Center is now open at North Port Public Library from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Wednesday, Dec. 7. Next week, the Mobile Disaster Recovery Center will be located at State College of Florida in Venice from Friday, Dec. 9 through Tuesday, Dec. 13. The center will be closed Sunday, Dec. 11.
$60 million in state aid going to help Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian
(The Center Square) – Residents impacted by Hurricane Ian will receive roughly $60 million in assistance through the state, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Monday after the Biden administration’s Federal Emergency Management Agency denied Florida’s request for additional aid. This is the second time DeSantis has made such an announcement after FEMA denied Florida’s request in February to help seniors in Charlotte and Lee Counties whose homes were destroyed by a tornado. In response, Florida provided $2 million in housing assistance and residents in Lee...
Respiratory warnings up for Sarasota, Manatee and Pinellas beaches over red tide
NOAA's National Center for Coastal Ocean Science said beaches in Pinellas, Sarasota, and Manatee Counties may see an increase in respiratory irritation from red tide over the next 36 hours.
Tracking red tide along the beaches of Southwest Florida
FLORIDA — Red tide levels change constantly. Here you can find links to help you navigate which beach has a lessened impact on your health. Red tide is present along the Southwest Florida coast at concentrations that may affect beachgoers’ health. The National Center for Coastal Ocean Science stated that Karenia brevis, also known as red tide, can cause respiratory irritation when winds are blowing onshore or alongshore.
Out of 3,200 requests for a trailer, only 13 SWFL families are in one
More than 2,400 families in Lee County have requested a FEMA trailer. FEMA says not a single trailer has been delivered in the county.
Health officials lift red tide alerts for several locations in Lee County
The Florida Department of Health in Lee County has lifted health alerts issued last month for the presence of red tide in several areas.
businessobserverfl.com
Sarasota center for trauma recovery debuts to big interest
A centralized — and soothing — place to help people overcome trauma in their lives is quickly gaining traction in the region. Key takeaway: The Resilient Retreat in Sarasota, a $7 million project that opened in the fall, helps trauma and abuse survivors move forward and find peace.
Fort Myers Beach lots deemed "unbuildable" after Hurricane Ian
A group of residents wants answers from the Fort Myers Beach local planning agency. They say lots they bought years ago have been deemed "unbuildable" after Hurricane Ian.
Fort Myers residents close chapter by burning hurricane flags
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The 2022 hurricane season is officially over!. Hundreds marked its end by burning hurricane flags in downtown Fort Myers on Saturday night. Survivors gathered on the shore of the Caloosahatchee River to laugh, dance and mark the end of a devastating hurricane season. They also...
Hurricane Ian debris cleanup efforts in Lee and Charlotte counties
Two months have come and gone since Hurricane Ian and many streets are still lined with debris in Southwest Florida.
Bay News 9
TECO raising energy prices significantly come 2023
TAMPA, Fla - Citing increased costs on their end, TECO informed consumers, just two weeks before the holiday season, that an 11% average increase to energy bills is coming in 2023. TECO made the announcement December 6, on the company website. What You Need To Know. The company said consumers...
Mysuncoast.com
Emergency order from state shuts down assisted living facility in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Families are scrambling after a Bradenton assisted living facility is being ordered to close. Everyone must be out by 5 p.m. Monday, meaning 40 residents must find new places to stay if they have not already made arrangements. The Cottages of Bradenton were ordered closed for...
Rising power costs add jolt to holiday season electric bills
How much will having a big Christmas light display cost you this year?
FEMA redraws SWFL flood zone maps
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — You could be living in a flood zone right now and not even know it. That’s because FEMA has just drawn and released new flood zone maps. You may think you’re out of reach of the flood waters, but the federal government may disagree.
Mysuncoast.com
Red tide conditions improve Saturday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Red tide conditions improved slightly Saturday afternoon. No dead fish were reported at Siesta Key Beach or our Manatee County beaches. Siesta Key also reported no respiratory irritation and on other beaches only had slight irritation. We will see the return of average winds pushing onshore for the next few days. That could increase the effects of red tide. Our dry weather pattern means no more nutrient runoff to feed the red tide bacteria, but this problem will only improve slowly.
Thieves targeting Hillsborough businesses, make off with thousands in equipment
It's officially the season for holiday grinches and one Plant City business owner knows all too well after being targeted by thieves twice in the last week.
Comments / 0