Read full article on original website
Related
Conor McGregor reacts to Dustin Poirier being hospitalized, ‘The Diamond’ responds
Conor McGregor has reacted to the news that Dustin Poirier is hospitalized with a staph infection. Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) and Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA) have a history inside the Octagon. The two fighters battled it out in the cage on three occasions. It was way back in September of 2014 at UFC 178 that the Irishman defeated ‘The Diamond’ via TKO. The two met up again 7 years later, in January of 2021 at UFC 257 where it was Poirier who defeated McGregor via KO. The trilogy fight came just 6 months later where Poirier once again defeated ‘Notorious’ via TKO in round 1.
Joe Rogan discusses one of the bigger factors behind the “demise” of Conor McGregor in the UFC
Joe Rogan has discussed one of the bigger factors behind the ‘demise’ of Conor McGregor in the UFC. Conor McGregor, 34, has been playing outside the cage for almost a year and a half now. McGregor (22-6 MMA) last fought Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA) in July of 2021...
worldboxingnews.net
Davis vs Garcia PPV undercard set, Demetrius Andrade returns
Three star-studded undercard attractions highlight a can’t-miss night of boxing on Saturday, January 7 on SHOWTIME PPV when undefeated five-time world champion and boxing superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis takes on unbeaten world champion Héctor Luis García in the main event from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.
MMAmania.com
Is The Rock on steroids? Joe Rogan wants ‘massive’ WWE star to ‘come clean right now’
UFC color commentator Joe Rogan wants former WWE wrestler Dwayne Johnson, still commonly referred to as “The Rock” despite his successful transition to Hollywood, to come clean and admit he uses steroids. Not to shame the 50 year-old “Black Adam” star, but rather to compel Johnson to play fair with his impressionable audience.
worldboxingnews.net
Undefeated welterweight horrifically stabbed multiple times
Welterweight contender Mekhrubon Sanginov has relocated to Las Vegas after recovering from a shocking stabbing incident. The 13-0 undefeated star, ranked number nine by the World Boxing Association, miraculously survived the attack. He’s already being labeled a modern-day superhero after doctors were able to save his life and boxing career....
nodq.com
Injury angle with Matt Riddle during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW
During the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, The Usos retained the unified tag team titles against Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens, After the match, Solo Sikoa brutally attacked Riddle and paid tribute to Umaga by hitting Riddle with a Samoan spike. Sikoa wrapped a chair around Riddle’s neck in the corner and then hit a running hip attack. Riddle had to be taken out of the arena on a stretcher.
itrwrestling.com
“The Rock’s Been Lying” – Joe Rogan Makes Bold Steroid Claims About Dwayne Johnson
The use of steroids by media personalities and entertainers has been back in the news following recent admissions by the self-styled “Liver King.” In light of the exposé, Joe Rogan has now turned his attention to Dwayne Johnson. The “Liver King” Brian Johnson rose to social media...
realcombatmedia.com
GERVONTA DAVIS VS. HECTOR LUIS GARCIA PRESS CONFERENCE QUOTES, VIDEO, PHOTOS & UNDERCARD
Also Featuring PPV Undercard Fighters Jaron Ennis, Rashidi Ellis, Demetrius Andrade and Demond Nicholson. Undefeated Superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis Defends WBA Lightweight Title Against Unbeaten World Champion. Hector Luis Garcia on SHOWTIME PPV® Saturday,. January 7 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Click HERE for Photos...
worldboxingnews.net
Jail time killed Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao fight in 2012
Floyd Mayweather facing his career rival in a damp squib could have been a lot better if it had happened three or four years before 2015. World Boxing News looks back to 2012 and why Mayweather held off on fighting Manny Pacquiao three years earlier than he eventually did. Mayweather...
MMAmania.com
Swollen, deformed Dustin Poirier ‘not making progress’ in new hospital video
Dustin Poirier remains hospitalized with Staph infection and his wife Jolie recently uploaded an Instagram story that gave fans a glimpse of what “The Diamond” is dealing with during his stay. The longtime UFC lightweight contender has extreme swelling in his left foot that left him temporarily deformed.
worldboxingnews.net
Zab Judah announced as part of Crawford vs Avanesyan broadcast team
The biggest fight to end the year between the best fighter in the world, WBO welterweight world champion Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) taking on David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) in a PPV showdown, that will take place at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on December 10, now has an official broadcast team.
wrestlingrumors.net
One More: Former WWE Star Wrestles Final Match Of Career
Everyone has to hang it up sometime. Wrestlers can have a hard time walking away from the industry as you never know how long it might be before they can get out of the ring. So often a wrestler might try to have one more run or one more match, making retirements fairly rare. Now though, one former WWE star has announced his retirement and had his last match.
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Was ‘Very Unhappy’ With Popular Star’s WWE Release
Triple H’s reaction to William Regal’s WWE release earlier this year has been revealed, ahead of Regal’s return to the company. Regal was one of a number of NXT names let go in January during the first round of WWE Performance Center cuts of the year. These...
BoxingNews24.com
Terence Crawford wants Spence, then Jermell Charlo
By Chris Williams: Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford wants to fight Errol Spence Jr in May for the undisputed 147-lb championship, followed by a second four-belt fight against 154-lb king Jermell Charlo in back-to-back fights in 2023. Crawford might not get past this weekend’s fight against David Avanesyan in their...
Boxing Scene
Otto Wallin's Promoter Has Spoken With Hearn Regarding Anthony Joshua Fight
Dmitriy Salita, promoter for heavyweight contender Otto Wallin, indicates that he's held conversations with Eddie Hearn for a 2023 collision with Anthony Joshua. Joshua is looking to recover after suffering back to back decision losses to unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. The British superstar is aiming to return in the...
BoxingNews24.com
Joe Joyce on Tyson Fury: “I believe I can beat him”
By Scott Gilfoid: Joe Joyce believes he’ll beat Tyson Fury to take his WBC heavyweight title next year. The big 6’6″ Joyce says he’s sparred Fury, and from those sparring sessions, he feels he can’t beat him. Joyce jumped into the ring last Saturday night...
worldboxingnews.net
Adrien Broner reveals weight, title plan and out-of-shape regrets
Adrien Broner is coming back for the gold after signing a new Pay Per View deal and hoping for a run in the division many believe is his best. Broner signed with Black Prime earlier this year. He’s committed to losing weight after ballooning to light-heavyweight and fighting three or four times in 2023.
worldboxingnews.net
Mills Lane dies at 85: Boxing loses famed ‘Let’s Get it On!’ referee
World Boxing News is sad to learn that Mills Lane, the legendary referee and cultural icon, passed away at age 85. Lane was sorely missed when he retired, not only as an official but a figure in the sport. The man who took the Marvin Gaye phrase ‘Let’s Get it On!’ to another level will be fondly remembered.
worldboxingnews.net
Matchroom sign new world champion Nina Hughes
Newly crowned WBA Bantamweight Champion of the World Nina Hughes has signed a long-term promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing. The 40-year-old from Billericay in Essex, who is trained by Kevin Lilley and managed by Lee Eaton, ripped the WBA crown from the USA’s Jamie Mitchell at the Hilton Palm Jumeirah in Dubai last month to become Britain’s latest World Champion.
MMAmania.com
UFC star Dustin Poirier remains hospitalized — ‘It’s getting serious’
UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier, just a few weeks removed from his submission victory over Michael Chandler at UFC 281 in New York, was admitted to the hospital on Sunday (Dec. 4, 2022) and as of this writing, has yet to be released. “Going on Day 2 in the hospital,”...
Comments / 0