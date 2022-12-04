ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill Haven, PA

Newswatch 16

Christmas parade returns to Hughesville

HUGHESVILLE, Pa. — A Christmas parade returned to part of Lycoming County Sunday. Participants marched from the Hughesville High School parking lot to the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department Sunday afternoon. Folks were able to shop local as well as attend a Christmas party full of festivities for kids after...
HUGHESVILLE, PA
WBRE

‘Snow Forge’ celebration held for the holidays

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In Lackawanna County, an annual celebration, with or without snow is alive and well. Snow Forge was held Sunday on Main Street in, you guessed it, Old Forge. Dozens of vendors were there to sell their wares to Christmas shoppers, and give them a tasty treat along the way. […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Lancaster Farming

Decorating Christmas Cookies at Sunnyside Pastries

Sunnyside Pastries in East Earl, Pennsylvania, gears up for the holiday season by baking Christmas sugar cookies. Sunnyside offers ten different holiday cookies, including sand tarts, snickerdoodles, peanut butter blossoms and unique raisin-filled cookies. Each year, the team bakes Christmas cookies by the hundreds daily from Black Friday through New Year’s Eve.
EAST EARL, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Donations pour in for wildlife rehab center after devastating fire

WAYNE TWP., Pa. - Donations are already pouring into a Schuylkill County wildlife rehabilitation center burned to the ground. More than 20 animals inside the Red Creek Wildlife Center were killed when the clinic on the property went up in flames. Staff confirmed that birds, a porcupine, possums, and snakes died in the fire along with two tortoises that were rescued but later had to be euthanized.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: Christmas chaos in the backyard

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, we learn that not everyone is a dog person. A few others aren't too impressed with the holiday decor. But first, it seems like we'll never be able to move past the election chaos in Luzerne County. If you like Talkback, you'll...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Card skimmer placed at register in area Walmart

TAYLOR, Pa. — According to Taylor police, four men seen in a security camera photo placed a skimmer on a card reader at an employee-manned register inside the Taylor Walmart days before Thanksgiving. "One has a scanner, and the other three are distracting. And it takes about five seconds,...
TAYLOR, PA
YAHOO!

Church acquires former Northumberland County building

Dec. 5—SUNBURY — Christ Wesleyan Church has acquired a property in downtown Sunbury that formerly housed county offices, but was placed on the public nuisance list earlier this year. Stamata LLC, a corporation owned by Dimos Panagoulias, who owns 370 Market Street, the former Northumberland County Human Services...
SUNBURY, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Sweet And Savory Butter Boards for Holiday Entertaining

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — If your really want to be right on trend with something different for your guests this holiday season why not try a butter board! Jackie Lewandoski drops by Kitchen Chemistry in Stroudsburg where owner Lisa Diemer shows us how to create butter boards. Lisa creates boards...
STROUDSBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Leesport woman competing to be crowned Miss America

LEESPORT, Pa. — Berks County will be represented in the Miss America competition on Dec. 15. Miss Pennsylvania, Alysa Bainbridge, just so happens to be a young woman from Leesport and a former 69 News intern. "My time at WFMZ was truly invaluable," Bainbridge said. "I created a great...
LEESPORT, PA
abc27 News

Fire destroys Pennsylvania wildlife center, animals killed

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire destroyed the Red Creek Wildlife Center in Schuylkill County Monday morning, leaving multiple animals dead. Crews responded to the wildlife center around 8 a.m. in the 300 block of Moon Hill Drive for a report of a fire. Workers tell Eyewitness News that around 50-60 animals inside multiple […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Riverside laundromat burglarized again

RIVERSIDE, Pa. — When Jessica Brouse walked into The Laundry Room of Riverside, she found quite a mess. Security cameras showed her what happened. "Two people came in, a man and a woman came in, and broke into the change machine's room and then proceeded to literally take the whole change machine out of the wall," Brouse said.
RIVERSIDE, PA
WBRE

Police looking for missing Scranton man

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton City Police Department is on the lookout for 67-year-old Thomas O’Rourke as he went missing early Thursday morning. O’Rourke was last seen at approximately 10:00 a.m. near the Geisinger Community Medical Center. The missing person is described by police as a white male with blue eyes and gray […]
SCRANTON, PA

