Christmas parade returns to Hughesville
HUGHESVILLE, Pa. — A Christmas parade returned to part of Lycoming County Sunday. Participants marched from the Hughesville High School parking lot to the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department Sunday afternoon. Folks were able to shop local as well as attend a Christmas party full of festivities for kids after...
Third annual Winterfest returns to Mountain Top
WRIGHT TWP. — A perfect holiday landscape filled with trinkets and trees — all waiting to find their new homes — filled Geor
‘Snow Forge’ celebration held for the holidays
OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In Lackawanna County, an annual celebration, with or without snow is alive and well. Snow Forge was held Sunday on Main Street in, you guessed it, Old Forge. Dozens of vendors were there to sell their wares to Christmas shoppers, and give them a tasty treat along the way. […]
975thefanatic.com
3 Pennsylvania Towns Named ‘Hallmark Christmas Movie-Worthy’
I admit that I’m always a sucker for a good Hallmark, or Hallmark-like, Christmas movie. My friends all make fun of me for how many of these movies I watch around the holidays, and even though the plots are usually very similar, I always want to watch until the very end.
Lancaster Farming
Decorating Christmas Cookies at Sunnyside Pastries
Sunnyside Pastries in East Earl, Pennsylvania, gears up for the holiday season by baking Christmas sugar cookies. Sunnyside offers ten different holiday cookies, including sand tarts, snickerdoodles, peanut butter blossoms and unique raisin-filled cookies. Each year, the team bakes Christmas cookies by the hundreds daily from Black Friday through New Year’s Eve.
WFMZ-TV Online
Donations pour in for wildlife rehab center after devastating fire
WAYNE TWP., Pa. - Donations are already pouring into a Schuylkill County wildlife rehabilitation center burned to the ground. More than 20 animals inside the Red Creek Wildlife Center were killed when the clinic on the property went up in flames. Staff confirmed that birds, a porcupine, possums, and snakes died in the fire along with two tortoises that were rescued but later had to be euthanized.
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback 16: Christmas chaos in the backyard
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, we learn that not everyone is a dog person. A few others aren't too impressed with the holiday decor. But first, it seems like we'll never be able to move past the election chaos in Luzerne County. If you like Talkback, you'll...
This Popular Bucks County Shopping Mall is Set to Close for Good. Read to Learn When and Why
The shopping mall will close after two years of business in a popular area. A shopping mall in the Bucks County area has recently announced their upcoming closure after only two years of local business. Michele Haddon wrote about the upcoming closure in the Bucks County Courier Times. The Merchantile,...
Card skimmer placed at register in area Walmart
TAYLOR, Pa. — According to Taylor police, four men seen in a security camera photo placed a skimmer on a card reader at an employee-manned register inside the Taylor Walmart days before Thanksgiving. "One has a scanner, and the other three are distracting. And it takes about five seconds,...
FOX43.com
Online auctions to liquidate items of former Packwood House Museum in Lewisburg, Union County
LEWISBURG, Pa. — Items from the former Packwood House Museum in Lewisburg will be liquidated in a series of upcoming auctions, the Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish announced Monday. The Parish received the assets of the Fetherston Trust, which included the Packwood House Museum, in September as part of...
YAHOO!
Church acquires former Northumberland County building
Dec. 5—SUNBURY — Christ Wesleyan Church has acquired a property in downtown Sunbury that formerly housed county offices, but was placed on the public nuisance list earlier this year. Stamata LLC, a corporation owned by Dimos Panagoulias, who owns 370 Market Street, the former Northumberland County Human Services...
WNEP-TV 16
Sweet And Savory Butter Boards for Holiday Entertaining
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — If your really want to be right on trend with something different for your guests this holiday season why not try a butter board! Jackie Lewandoski drops by Kitchen Chemistry in Stroudsburg where owner Lisa Diemer shows us how to create butter boards. Lisa creates boards...
WFMZ-TV Online
Leesport woman competing to be crowned Miss America
LEESPORT, Pa. — Berks County will be represented in the Miss America competition on Dec. 15. Miss Pennsylvania, Alysa Bainbridge, just so happens to be a young woman from Leesport and a former 69 News intern. "My time at WFMZ was truly invaluable," Bainbridge said. "I created a great...
Fire destroys Pennsylvania wildlife center, animals killed
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire destroyed the Red Creek Wildlife Center in Schuylkill County Monday morning, leaving multiple animals dead. Crews responded to the wildlife center around 8 a.m. in the 300 block of Moon Hill Drive for a report of a fire. Workers tell Eyewitness News that around 50-60 animals inside multiple […]
Riverside laundromat burglarized again
RIVERSIDE, Pa. — When Jessica Brouse walked into The Laundry Room of Riverside, she found quite a mess. Security cameras showed her what happened. "Two people came in, a man and a woman came in, and broke into the change machine's room and then proceeded to literally take the whole change machine out of the wall," Brouse said.
Wawa vs. Sheetz: A question of regional identity? Or is it just the food?
I come before you today to discuss one of the burning issues of our time. No, not the 2020 presidential election. No, no
Communities mourn loss of 10-year-old girl from Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Several Wyoming Valley communities are mourning the loss of 10-year-old Raeann Merlino of West Pittston. Newswatch 16 spoke with Raeann's father Sunday evening, Jamie Merlino, who is also chief at Hughestown Emergency Services. Merlino says Raeann came down with a sore throat and fever November...
Two people die in crash near Crossings Outlets in the Poconos, coroner says
Two people died in a crash Sunday night near the Crossings Premium Outlets in Monroe County, according to the county coroner. Coroner Thomas A. Yanac Jr. said two drivers, a man and woman, died when two cars collided around 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Route 715 and 611 in Pocono Township.
Police looking for missing Scranton man
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton City Police Department is on the lookout for 67-year-old Thomas O’Rourke as he went missing early Thursday morning. O’Rourke was last seen at approximately 10:00 a.m. near the Geisinger Community Medical Center. The missing person is described by police as a white male with blue eyes and gray […]
Pennsylvania sanitation worker hit by sign dies almost 3 months later
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Authorities say a sanitation worker has died almost three months after he was struck in the head by a street sign during an accident in eastern Pennsylvania. The Lehigh County coroner’s office said 36-year-old Kerry Spiess was working on a sanitation truck that backed into the...
