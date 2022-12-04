Read full article on original website
Woman sentenced for helping inmate escape
WILKES-BARRE — A woman from Columbia County who helped her boyfriend, Robert Vargo, flee the area after he escaped from a work detail wh
Man charged for pulling knife on woman
Montgomery, Pa. — State police say a man in Montgomery pulled a knife on a woman after they got into a fight. Derrick Marc Creamer, 19, shoved a woman to the ground on Nov. 26 as they fought at a Main Street home, according to Trooper Matthew Patrick of state police at Montoursville. As the woman started to get up, Creamer grabbed a knife and held it to her throat,...
californiaexaminer.net
skooknews.com
Pottsville Man Sentenced To 60 Months’ Imprisonment for Drug Trafficking and Firearm Offenses
A Pottsville man was sentenced last week on drug trafficking and firearm offenses. On Tuesday, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on December 2, 2022, Casian Amir Jackson-Flowers, 22, of Pottsville, was sentenced to 60 months’ imprisonment by United States District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion for drug trafficking and firearm offenses.
YAHOO!
Man arraigned on charges in standoff near Orwigsburg
Dec. 6—A man who was arrested Friday after a standoff in West Brunswick Twp. was arraigned Monday and jailed in Schuylkill County Prison in lieu of more than $1 million bail. State police said they took John D. Kramer, 61, into custody early Friday after he had barricaded himself...
One additional defendant in custody in ‘Operation Caribbean Snowfall’ investigation
The Berks County District Attorney’s office announced Tuesday that another defendant has been taken into custody in Operation Caribbean Snowfall, which was announced last Thursday by District Attorney John Adams at a press conference. Brigido Casilla-Cabral (defendant #24) surrendered to detectives at their office Tuesday, December 6, 2022. He...
YAHOO!
Road rage homicide trial begins in Schuylkill County Court; witnesses recount events
Dec. 6—POTTSVILLE — Holding back tears, Sarah Beard testified Monday in Schuylkill County Court how she watched a man die in the middle of a highway last year in West Brunswick Twp. after being stabbed in what authorities call a road rage incident. Beard also identified in court...
Berwick man sentenced to 5.5 years on gun charges
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Berwick man was sentenced to five and half years in prison for possessing multiple guns as a convicted felon. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Monday, 28 year old, Cody Drumheller, of Berwick, was sentenced on Friday to five years and six months in prison […]
Attorney expected to seek suppression of statements in Wilkes-Barre homicide case
WILKES-BARRE — Despite an attorney’s pledge to file a motion in an attempt to keep an unsolicited statement by his client from bei
Detectives bust woman with ‘a lot of e-bombs’
Williamsport, Pa. — A woman admitted to investigators she was in possession of “a lot of E-bombs” when asked if she had any drugs. Witnesses reported Deja Anye Muneer Murray and a relative were selling crack at a hotel. Detectives with the Narcotics Enforcement Unit received search warrants for the room on Aug. 10, according to the affidavit. Murray was standing outside of the room when detectives approached, police said....
One taken into custody after incident in Monroe County
POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man has been taken into custody after he barricade himself in a Monroe County home. Pennsylvania State Police responded to an incident on Mill Pond Road in Polk Township Tuesday evening. According to PSP spokesperson Trooper Anthony Petroski, a male inside the home was making threats to harm […]
18-year-old accused of using pistol to threaten Luzerne County man
NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have an 18-year-old in custody, they say used a pistol to threaten a man in Luzerne County. On December 5 at 11:42 p.m., officers say they received a report of two males, one armed with a pistol and the other with a knife, threatening a caller in his home […]
Man accused of soliciting a minor and related charges
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man is now in custody after allegedly planning to meet with who he thought was a 15-year-old girl for sex. Kingston Police report that on July 26 at about 8:05 p.m. officers were sent to the area near the Dollar Tree parking lot on Wyoming Avenue, regarding […]
Scranton DUI Dad Arrested Months After High-Speed Chase In Lebanon County: Police
Nearly six months after a high sped chase in central Pennsylvania, authorities have announced the arrested of a former convict who led police on a chase over the summer. 40-year-old Neil Swatsky, was arrested in Dauphin County on Oct. 20, 2022— four months after he fled from a traffic stop in a black Ford Explorer on June 20 and had eluded police ever since, according to the release by Palmyra Borough police on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
Man accused of $160 crack deal to appear in court
Sunbury, Pa. — A Coal Township man accused of selling a confidential informant $160 worth of crack cocaine will appear this upcoming week in court. Detectives said they watched from a gas pump as Shawn Lapommeray Crusoe delivered the substance in three individual baggies. The 37-year-old Crusoe approached the CI while talking on the phone and completed a quick hand-to-hand transaction. Officer Harry Nungesser was standing outside of the gas...
Man charged with attempted kidnapping
Dushore, Pa. — A Dushore man is facing attempted kidnapping charges after police say he tried to break into his ex-girlfriend's home and take their 6-year-old son. State Police at Laporte were called to a home on Dieffenbach Road in Cherry Township on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. The boy's mother reportedly told police that 50-year-old Jeffrey Wettlaufer had tried to force his way in through a door, then smashed a window in an attempt to get into the house. ...
Wanted man arrested at Lancaster County Sheetz
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A wanted man was arrested at a Lancaster County Sheetz today after a brief chase. According to the Manheim Township Police were alerted that State Probation and Parole officers were following a wanted felon from Lancaster. The suspect, 25, was wanted on felony warrants. The...
Man charged with raping woman he allegedly held captive
LUZERNE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man accused of holding a woman hostage for two weeks was arraigned Monday on rape charges. According to the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office, on November 2 a woman ran into a hair salon asking for police, suffering from a head injury and black eye. During an investigation, officers said […]
Three caught with meth in abandoned school
Sunbury, Pa. — Three people were taken into custody after Sunbury Police discovered them with drugs inside an abandoned school. Kenneth Guss, Austin Snyder, and Megan Brosius were found inside or near the building on Nov. 1 after witnesses reported the trespassers, police said. The 52-year-old Guss was the first discovered when police caught him coming out of the basement. Guss was taken in at gunpoint after initially refusing orders...
Patient breaks restraints, allegedly assaults paramedic
Eagles Mere, Pa. — Paramedics were forced to stop an ambulance on the side of a road and call police when a patient became aggressive. Just before stopping the vehicle, Thomas Paul Charmley removed wrist restraints and grabbed one of the paramedics inside the ambulance. A struggle ensued before the 55-year-old Charmely let go of the woman, police said. Earlier in the night, a concerned relative of Charmley’s called 911...
