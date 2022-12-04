ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) – The City of St. Charles is shutting down its largest water well in the Elm Point wellfield due to detections of contamination. Right now, about 70,000 residents could be impacted by the shut down. City officials, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Ameren Missouri said the water is still safe to drink. However, moving forward, city leaders said they’re working to protect residents’ tax dollars and making sure the responsible parties pay up.

SAINT CHARLES, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO