ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
showmeprogress.com

HB 136: We did NOT SEE that coming

The first day of the next legislative session of the Missouri General Assembly starts on January 4, 2023. Bill prefiling has commenced in Jefferson City. “…’Belief-based student association’ includes, but shall not be limited to, any political or ideological student association or any religious student association…”
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

St. Charles’ largest water well shut down

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) – The City of St. Charles is shutting down its largest water well in the Elm Point wellfield due to detections of contamination. Right now, about 70,000 residents could be impacted by the shut down. City officials, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Ameren Missouri said the water is still safe to drink. However, moving forward, city leaders said they’re working to protect residents’ tax dollars and making sure the responsible parties pay up.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
lakeexpo.com

Jaime Mari Wright (August 9, 1985 - December 2, 2022)

Jaime Mari Wright, age 37, of Kirksville, formerly of Versailles, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, at University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics in Columbia. Jaime was born on August 9, 1985, to Jim and Erlene Wright in Jefferson City, MO. After spending her early years at Versailles schools, Jaime went on to attend and graduate from Eldon High School. She earned her degree from the University of Central Missouri.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
krcgtv.com

Local area is recognized as a historic legacy district by Jefferson City council

Jefferson City — The Jefferson City council members officially recognized a once-thriving commercial area in town as a historic area. Lafayette Street, a minority community near Lincoln University known as The Foot was named a Historic Legacy District. Due to the large efforts of one local man, it is the first time in state history that a council has approved a district with no remaining landmarks.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Ozarks First.com

Best public high schools in Missouri, according to Niche

As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals. It’s where students...
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Influenza season getting worse in Missouri

(Jefferson County) Influenza season is here, and it’s already a busier start to the flu season than we’ve seen in years past. Dr. Chandra Dommaraju is an infectious disease specialist at Mercy Hospital Jefferson. We asked him what he is seeing with the number of flu patients at the hospital.
MISSOURI STATE
CJ Coombs

The 1935 Coca-Cola Bottling Company building in Columbia, Missouri now houses a baker and independent theatre

What used to be the Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Columbia, Missouri.Photo byMe5000, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. There's excitement to see an old building repurposed like the old Coca-Cola Bottling Company Building that was built in 1935 at 10 Hitt Street in Columbia, Missouri. In 2006, this building was added to the list of the National Register of Historic Places.
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy