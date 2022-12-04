ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Refinery29

Your December Horoscope Is Here — It’s Time To Put Yourself First

December brings the energetic shift from fiery Sagittarius to earthy vibes as the days and skies are full of MAJOR Capricorn energy. First, Mercury moves into the sign of the sea goat on December 6th making communication seem easier, clearer, and more methodical. People will mean what they say, which will be a nice switch from the exaggerations brought on by Mercury in Sagittarius.
Allure

How the "Full Cold Moon" on December 7 Will Impact You, Astrologically

Here's what this lunar event means, both astronomically and astrologically, and how it may play out in your upcoming plans. Somehow, we have already reached the end of 2022. December is in full swing and with it comes another enchanting full moon. Whether you're spending time with loved ones or enjoying the crisp, chilly air of winter solo, you may be seeking end-of-year guidance ahead of 2023. For that, I recommend looking to the night sky — specifically to our nearest neighbor, the moon. On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 11:09 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, the full moon in Gemini, sometimes known as the "Cold Moon," will arrive.
Elite Daily

Your December 2022 Horoscope Is Full of Hope For All Zodiac Signs

There’s something innately whimsical about the holiday season, despite whether you choose to celebrate. This is all thanks to the sun’s journey through bountiful Sagittarius, making your December 2022 monthly horoscope all the more celebratory. Shortly after the month begins, otherworldly Neptune — the planet of compassion, dreams,...
NJ.com

Today’s daily horoscope for Dec. 6, 2022

Many will have their minds on the future today, but don’t let it stop you from living in the present. The “now” of making plans can be extremely delightful. In the exercise of planning, we can create something that plays out elegantly on paper and on the screen of the mind. It’s time well spent when we enjoy it and bring our whole selves to the process.
Maine Campus

Horoscopes for the week of Dec 5 to 10, 2022

Campus & Community,Culture,Horoscopes,Horoscopes,Opinion |. Aries (March 21 to April 20) As you go into the coming week, now is a good time to think about yourself. Focus on self care and don’t feel obligated to change yourself for others. You may feel at odds with the world around your inner peace.
Elite Daily

The December 2022 Full Cold Moon Will Affect 4 Zodiac Signs Most

2023 is within reach, but your to-do list is never-ending. The good thing is, Sagittarius season is in full bloom, bringing excitement, adventure, and plenty of shopping to lighten the mood. The sky is the limit when it comes to the knowledge and philosophical truths you can uncover now, and the December 2022 full Cold Moon is certain to light the way (despite its somewhat dark name), especially for the four zodiac signs most affected by it.
Ingram Atkinson

StyleCaster

Virgo—Your December Horoscope Wants You to Water Your Roots & Tend to Your Sacred Space

Grab your coziest pair of pajamas and turn on your comfort show, because your Virgo horoscope for December 2022 wants you to feel right at home. Sagittarius season may be wild and uninhibited, but it’s also when the sun is moving through your fourth house of domestic bliss. Get those holiday decorations up and book that flight back to your hometown, because you know you miss your roots! However, spending more time at home—and with family—also has its caveats. As Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your 10th house of career on December 1, you may find yourself struggling to...
In Style

Your Winter Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

December 21 commences the winter solstice and Capricorn season — so bust out the mistletoe, flannel pajamas, and hot toddies. As the temperature dips outside, it’s heating up in our personal lives. Luckily, the tarot can offer advice on how to handle the energy ahead. With the help of the cards, we can navigate the months ahead and know how to navigate the process of advancing ourselves into greatness as we head into the new year.
brytfmonline.com

Four zodiac signs find it difficult to maintain friendships

TheSome people manage to make friends in just a few minutes, while others face a lot of difficulties and when they finally do, they cannot maintain the friendships. Are we talking about you then your tag is probably on this list shared on the Entertainment Times portal. Aries (March 21...
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Horoscope Wants You to Stay Above the Drama & Prove Your Haters Wrong

Your horoscope for the week of November 28 to December 4 is potent with volatile energy and quaking with potential. And while you may be fully steeped in conflict, you can use this friction to your advantage. Ignore your instinct to get dragged into unnecessary drama and harness your emotions for something that motivates you and empowers you. After all, success is always the best revenge. Although Mars—planet of ambition and motivation—is currently retrograding through Gemini, it will form a trine with stable and disciplined Saturn on November 28, reminding you to play the long game. Don’t start a major project...
Vice

Monthly Horoscope: Scorpio, December 2022

The sun in Sagittarius lights up the sector of your chart that rules security and wealth, making it an exciting time to focus on finances and building your fortune! Gifts may be coming your way as the month opens with Venus in Sagittarius. You could also be settling some debts and rethinking your approach to sharing resources in your relationships thanks to your ruling planet Mars, currently retrograde in Gemini.
SFGate

Horoscope for Tuesday, 12/06/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): You've gotten a bit intense lately. Jibes from workmates are meant to lighten the mood, not sour it. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): You assumed a higher up would protect your interests when the time came, so it's disillusioning to find s/he's a no-show. It's OK. You can look out after yourself.

