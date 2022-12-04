Grab your coziest pair of pajamas and turn on your comfort show, because your Virgo horoscope for December 2022 wants you to feel right at home. Sagittarius season may be wild and uninhibited, but it’s also when the sun is moving through your fourth house of domestic bliss. Get those holiday decorations up and book that flight back to your hometown, because you know you miss your roots! However, spending more time at home—and with family—also has its caveats. As Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your 10th house of career on December 1, you may find yourself struggling to...

7 DAYS AGO