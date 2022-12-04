ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

lvpnews.com

Bacon Fest!

Easton brought home the bacon to the Lehigh Valley for the 11th year as Pa. Bacon Fest got things sizzling in Centre Square and the surrounding area Nov. 5-6. The festival featured more than 150 food and drink vendors and 25 live musical acts during two days of all things bacon that got things cookin’ downtown amid Indian Summer weather.
EASTON, PA
bctv.org

Holiday 2nd Friday in West Reading Celebrates Festive Happenings on the Avenue

Every 2nd Friday of the month, the West Reading shops and restaurants celebrate with “2nd Friday on the Avenue” hosted by the West Reading Community Revitalization Foundation (WRCRF). 2nd Friday on the Avenue is a time to celebrate and recognize our independent shops and locally owned restaurants! Join us Friday, December 9th in West Reading!
WEST READING, PA
CBS Philly

Brandywine Railroad model train display back for the Holiday season

CHADDS FORD, Pa. (CBS) – The popular Brandywine Railroad model train display is back this holiday season. This year, the display on view at the Brandywine Museum of Art is celebrating 50 years of operation.The model train display happened for the first time in 1972. Today, 2,000 feet of tracks guide the spectator through the spectacular miniature wonderland.CBS3 spoke with Paul Hoerner, a model train specialist at the Brandywine Museum of Art.The museum planned everything to the tiniest detail; like a CBS3 live broadcasting truck. We could not confit which of our reporters was in the car.The exhibition runs from now until Jan. 8.Get a peek into the exhibit and watch the entire interview in the video above.
CHADDS FORD, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Leesport woman competing to be crowned Miss America

LEESPORT, Pa. — Berks County will be represented in the Miss America competition on Dec. 15. Miss Pennsylvania, Alysa Bainbridge, just so happens to be a young woman from Leesport and a former 69 News intern. "My time at WFMZ was truly invaluable," Bainbridge said. "I created a great...
LEESPORT, PA
Daily Voice

Beloved Montco Pizzeria To Shut Down, Owners Say

Corrado's Pizza, a fixture of the Pottstown Coventry Mall food court for more than 30 years, will close down by the end of the year. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Nov. 29, pizzeria owners said the restaurant will not be open for business in 2023, citing "changing times at the Coventry Mall" that led them to "go into a different direction."
POTTSTOWN, PA
timespub.com

Spotlight: Sir Grout of Bucks County

Sir Grout is a leading innovator in the “hard surface” care industry that recognizes the special needs of homeowners and businesses. With the knowledge that our customers want convenient, cost effective and quick results, we have developed unique products and processes that transform rooms with tired and old looking grout and tile back to looking like new in less than a day.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

What State is Hershey Park In?

- Located in Hershey, Pennsylvania, Hersheypark is the largest theme park in the state. It is 95 miles west of Philadelphia and 15 miles east of Harrisburg. It features more than 70 rides and attractions. It is open Friday through Sunday. It is also home to the ZooAmerica North American Wildlife Park.
HERSHEY, PA
Daily Voice

Rookie Cop Awarded For Saving Berks Woman Attacked By Dog

Don't call it beginner's luck. Officer Justin Schlottman, the most recent hire at the Robeson Township Police Department in Berks County, was recognized by Reading Hospital after rendering vital first-aid to a dog bite victim, the department announced. According to his superiors, Officer Schlottman responded to a 911 call regarding...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man shows up at hospital after being shot in Reading

READING, Pa. — A man was wounded by gunfire in Reading on Monday, according to the city police. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of the 400 block of Locust Street. The 26-year-old victim showed up at Reading Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg,...
READING, PA

