Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Norbu Lancaster: Best New Restaurant in the CityMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Speakeasy Vibes and Upscale Cocktails in the Heart of the City [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Football team supports opposing player: "No dry eye in the stadium"Amy ChristieCoatesville, PA
3 Places to Find That Perfect Christmas Tree in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Grocery Outlet opening another discount supermarket location in Pennsylvania next weekKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
Related
lebtown.com
Upcoming novel will feature an inn based on author’s childhood home in Annville
Monica Byrne, a novelist, playwright and screenwriter, is working on her third novel. Although Byrne now lives in Durham, North Carolina, she grew up in Annville, and the Victorian home at 515 E. Main St. where she lived as a child will be featured in the book, titled “Ordinary Time.”
lvpnews.com
Bacon Fest!
Easton brought home the bacon to the Lehigh Valley for the 11th year as Pa. Bacon Fest got things sizzling in Centre Square and the surrounding area Nov. 5-6. The festival featured more than 150 food and drink vendors and 25 live musical acts during two days of all things bacon that got things cookin’ downtown amid Indian Summer weather.
Date for 6ABC’s Jim Gardner’s Final Broadcast Set; Replacement Anchor for 6pm Announced
In just over two weeks, it's officially the end of an era in Philadelphia and South Jersey, and now we know all the details. 6 ABC (WPVI-TV) just announced massive changes to its daily 6 pm news broadcast. It was just announced that veteran anchor and Philadelphia icon, Jim Gardner's...
bctv.org
Holiday 2nd Friday in West Reading Celebrates Festive Happenings on the Avenue
Every 2nd Friday of the month, the West Reading shops and restaurants celebrate with “2nd Friday on the Avenue” hosted by the West Reading Community Revitalization Foundation (WRCRF). 2nd Friday on the Avenue is a time to celebrate and recognize our independent shops and locally owned restaurants! Join us Friday, December 9th in West Reading!
Brandywine Railroad model train display back for the Holiday season
CHADDS FORD, Pa. (CBS) – The popular Brandywine Railroad model train display is back this holiday season. This year, the display on view at the Brandywine Museum of Art is celebrating 50 years of operation.The model train display happened for the first time in 1972. Today, 2,000 feet of tracks guide the spectator through the spectacular miniature wonderland.CBS3 spoke with Paul Hoerner, a model train specialist at the Brandywine Museum of Art.The museum planned everything to the tiniest detail; like a CBS3 live broadcasting truck. We could not confit which of our reporters was in the car.The exhibition runs from now until Jan. 8.Get a peek into the exhibit and watch the entire interview in the video above.
Mystery of 'Boy in the Box' Sparks Various Theories Over Six Decades
New DNA evidence has allowed police to identity the boy and find his birth certificate according to reports.
975thefanatic.com
3 Pennsylvania Towns Named ‘Hallmark Christmas Movie-Worthy’
I admit that I’m always a sucker for a good Hallmark, or Hallmark-like, Christmas movie. My friends all make fun of me for how many of these movies I watch around the holidays, and even though the plots are usually very similar, I always want to watch until the very end.
Online Magazine Identifies Chester County’s Five Best Restaurants
Photo byPortabello's of Kennett Square. Chester County is home to many great restaurants that should satisfy even the most demanding palates, writes Eric Henderson for PhillyBite Magazine.
WFMZ-TV Online
Leesport woman competing to be crowned Miss America
LEESPORT, Pa. — Berks County will be represented in the Miss America competition on Dec. 15. Miss Pennsylvania, Alysa Bainbridge, just so happens to be a young woman from Leesport and a former 69 News intern. "My time at WFMZ was truly invaluable," Bainbridge said. "I created a great...
Beloved Montco Pizzeria To Shut Down, Owners Say
Corrado's Pizza, a fixture of the Pottstown Coventry Mall food court for more than 30 years, will close down by the end of the year. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Nov. 29, pizzeria owners said the restaurant will not be open for business in 2023, citing "changing times at the Coventry Mall" that led them to "go into a different direction."
timespub.com
Spotlight: Sir Grout of Bucks County
Sir Grout is a leading innovator in the “hard surface” care industry that recognizes the special needs of homeowners and businesses. With the knowledge that our customers want convenient, cost effective and quick results, we have developed unique products and processes that transform rooms with tired and old looking grout and tile back to looking like new in less than a day.
bctv.org
PA Dutch Farmer’s Market of Wyomissing Supports “Make a Splash with Davy” Project
On Thursday, December 1, 2022, representatives from the PA Dutch Farmer’s Market of Wyomissing presented a check for $3,409.78 to the IM ABLE Foundation in support of the “Make a Splash with Davy” Project. Funds were collected as part of the Farmer’s Market’s 12th Anniversary Celebration. Dale...
Communities mourn loss of 10-year-old girl from Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Several Wyoming Valley communities are mourning the loss of 10-year-old Raeann Merlino of West Pittston. Newswatch 16 spoke with Raeann's father Sunday evening, Jamie Merlino, who is also chief at Hughestown Emergency Services. Merlino says Raeann came down with a sore throat and fever November...
abc27.com
Carlisle Events announces cancellation of Winter Carlisle Auto Expo
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle Events announced on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, that the Winter Carlisle Auto Expo has been canceled. The event was scheduled to take place on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28 of 2023. Vendors and ticket holders will be receiving a full refund by the end of this year.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Third annual Winterfest returns to Mountain Top
WRIGHT TWP. — A perfect holiday landscape filled with trinkets and trees — all waiting to find their new homes — filled Geor
vista.today
Landmark Building in West Chester, Home to Iron Hill Brewery, Sells to Boston-Based Investor
West Chester native John Barry, a real estate investor currently based in Boston, has bought the West Chester building that houses Iron Hill Brewery for $8.25 million, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Entity 1 West Gay Partners that is affiliated with Pearl Properties of Philadelphia was the...
PhillyBite
What State is Hershey Park In?
- Located in Hershey, Pennsylvania, Hersheypark is the largest theme park in the state. It is 95 miles west of Philadelphia and 15 miles east of Harrisburg. It features more than 70 rides and attractions. It is open Friday through Sunday. It is also home to the ZooAmerica North American Wildlife Park.
Rookie Cop Awarded For Saving Berks Woman Attacked By Dog
Don't call it beginner's luck. Officer Justin Schlottman, the most recent hire at the Robeson Township Police Department in Berks County, was recognized by Reading Hospital after rendering vital first-aid to a dog bite victim, the department announced. According to his superiors, Officer Schlottman responded to a 911 call regarding...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man shows up at hospital after being shot in Reading
READING, Pa. — A man was wounded by gunfire in Reading on Monday, according to the city police. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of the 400 block of Locust Street. The 26-year-old victim showed up at Reading Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg,...
Comments / 0