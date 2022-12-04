ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, AR

nwahomepage.com

Ketron Jackson enters transfer portal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas sophomore wide receiver Ketron Jackson has entered his name in the transfer portal. Jackson caught 16 passes for 277 yards and three touchdowns this season. He appeared in all 13 games as a true freshman in 2021 catching five passes for 97 yards and one touchdown.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Cleburne County Sun-Times

Floral man, 95, donates uniform to UA-Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE — A reception was given recently at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville for a 95-year-old Floral man, Donald Eugene “Gene” Warren, who is a former member of the Razorback Marching Band, after he presented his 1950s traveling band uniform and Razorback jacket to the university. They are the oldest uniform and jacket that the university has and the only traveling uniform.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Liberty Bowl Tickets On Sale

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Arkansas Razorbacks are headed to Memphis to take on Kansas in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28 at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN. Season ticket holders and Razorback Foundation members who preordered Liberty Bowl tickets will have their order request fulfilled. Those who preordered can expect to receive an email from the Razorback Ticket Center early this week and credit cards will be charged on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Joshua Braun commits to Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — Former Florida offensive lineman Joshua Braun has committed to Arkansas following a weekend official visit. Braun, 6-6, 335, confirmed his commitment to Hogville.net on Sunday and then Monday posted it on Twitter. “This is a great place,” Braum said. “These are some of the most avid fans...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Ticket Info for Hogs in The Rock

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Ticket information for the Razorbacks’ game at Dickey-Stephens Park, home of the Seattle Mariners’ Double-A affiliate Arkansas Travelers, has been finalized. Arkansas returns to North Little Rock to square off against Lipscomb at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 2. Excluding the pandemic-affected 2020 and 2021...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Florida transfer Joshua Braun commits to Arkansas

Former Florida offensive lineman Joshua Braun has committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks. Braun, 6-6, 345, made his decision during an official visit with the Hogs, becoming their first transfer commitment for the current cycle. Braun chose the Razorbacks over Penn State, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Duke, Western Michigan, UCF and...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK 4 News

UPDATE: I-30 WB reopens in Benton after 6 vehicle crash

UPDATE: BENTON, Ark. – All westbound lanes of I-30 just south of Benton are reopened after a crash at mile marker 114, involving four vehicles and two tractor-trailers that happened around 3:40 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY – All westbound lanes of I-30 just south of Benton are shut down due to a crash at mile marker […]
BENTON, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Council Named SEC Player of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas guard Ricky Council IV was named the SEC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, the league announced today. Council, who leads the SEC in both scoring and minutes played, averaged 22.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals while shooting 70 percent from the field in wins over Troy and San Jose State.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
ozarksfn.com

A Great Way of Life

PRAIRIE GROVE, ARK. – John B. and Emma J. Whitaker came to Arkansas from Mississippi in 1918 and purchased 210 acres in Prairie Grove, Ark. More than 100 years later, the land is still a part of the family and is still used for a cow/calf operation. “It’s a...
PRAIRIE GROVE, AR
Yahoo Sports

Legendary Webb City football coach John Roderique announces retirement

One of the greatest coaches in high school football history announced his retirement on Monday afternoon. Webb City football coach John Roderique tweeted on Monday that he will depart the Cardinals football program after 26 years. "I am so proud to be part of this amazing community, school and WEBB...
WEBB CITY, MO
THV11

Avoiding porch pirates during the holidays

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — With increased online shopping during the pandemic, porch pirates have been taking advantage of the opportunity to grab your packages— before you get the chance to. Jonathan Tolentino, a spokesperson for the Little Rock Police Department, said that they typically see an influx of...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

