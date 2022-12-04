Read full article on original website
Related
nwahomepage.com
Ketron Jackson enters transfer portal
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas sophomore wide receiver Ketron Jackson has entered his name in the transfer portal. Jackson caught 16 passes for 277 yards and three touchdowns this season. He appeared in all 13 games as a true freshman in 2021 catching five passes for 97 yards and one touchdown.
Cleburne County Sun-Times
Floral man, 95, donates uniform to UA-Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE — A reception was given recently at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville for a 95-year-old Floral man, Donald Eugene “Gene” Warren, who is a former member of the Razorback Marching Band, after he presented his 1950s traveling band uniform and Razorback jacket to the university. They are the oldest uniform and jacket that the university has and the only traveling uniform.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Liberty Bowl Tickets On Sale
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Arkansas Razorbacks are headed to Memphis to take on Kansas in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28 at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN. Season ticket holders and Razorback Foundation members who preordered Liberty Bowl tickets will have their order request fulfilled. Those who preordered can expect to receive an email from the Razorback Ticket Center early this week and credit cards will be charged on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
KARK
Joshua Braun commits to Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE — Former Florida offensive lineman Joshua Braun has committed to Arkansas following a weekend official visit. Braun, 6-6, 335, confirmed his commitment to Hogville.net on Sunday and then Monday posted it on Twitter. “This is a great place,” Braum said. “These are some of the most avid fans...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Ticket Info for Hogs in The Rock
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Ticket information for the Razorbacks’ game at Dickey-Stephens Park, home of the Seattle Mariners’ Double-A affiliate Arkansas Travelers, has been finalized. Arkansas returns to North Little Rock to square off against Lipscomb at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 2. Excluding the pandemic-affected 2020 and 2021...
Football coach Tommy Shoemaker out at Central Arkansas Christian
By Kyle Sutherland Tommy Shoemaker confirmed via phone that he is no longer the head coach at Central Arkansas Christian. Chris Morse, who coaches the offensive and defensive lines, will take over in an interim role. Shoemaker has been at CAC since 2008 and led the Mustangs to an ...
Chances Are Pittman Has Already Contacted Barry Odom's Replacement
Let the speculation as to who's next begin
Florida transfer Joshua Braun commits to Arkansas
Former Florida offensive lineman Joshua Braun has committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks. Braun, 6-6, 345, made his decision during an official visit with the Hogs, becoming their first transfer commitment for the current cycle. Braun chose the Razorbacks over Penn State, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Duke, Western Michigan, UCF and...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Will we see a white Christmas? What to know
For most years in Arkansas, that dream usually doesn't become a reality, but what are the chances of a white Christmas in the Natural State, and will we see one this year?
Five of Arkansas's largest commercial construction projects in Northwest Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Business has published its annual list of the state's largest commercial construction projects and 5 of the top 10 are in Northwest Arkansas. Editor Lance Turner gave some insight about the projects at the top of the list — and another one hitting its stride in Bentonville.
Arkansas witness describes hovering object as size of semi-truck headlight
Oak Grove, AR.Photo byGoogle. An Arkansas witness at Oak Grove reported watching a bright yellow light the size of a semi-truck’s headlight hovering just above the tree line at about 8:36 p.m. on September 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of amazing deals and cool items you can find when you go.
UPDATE: I-30 WB reopens in Benton after 6 vehicle crash
UPDATE: BENTON, Ark. – All westbound lanes of I-30 just south of Benton are reopened after a crash at mile marker 114, involving four vehicles and two tractor-trailers that happened around 3:40 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY – All westbound lanes of I-30 just south of Benton are shut down due to a crash at mile marker […]
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Council Named SEC Player of the Week
FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas guard Ricky Council IV was named the SEC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, the league announced today. Council, who leads the SEC in both scoring and minutes played, averaged 22.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals while shooting 70 percent from the field in wins over Troy and San Jose State.
ozarksfn.com
A Great Way of Life
PRAIRIE GROVE, ARK. – John B. and Emma J. Whitaker came to Arkansas from Mississippi in 1918 and purchased 210 acres in Prairie Grove, Ark. More than 100 years later, the land is still a part of the family and is still used for a cow/calf operation. “It’s a...
Could Jacolby Criswell be Sam Pittman's Backup Answer?
Morrilton native enters portal, planning visit to Fayetteville where backup needed.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Sam Pittman updates Barry Odom's future at Arkansas as Hogs shift to bowl prep
Sam Pittman revealed on a media teleconference that defensive coordinator Barry Odom was with him on Sunday recruiting in Texas, and that the Arkansas coach expects his coordinators to coach in the Liberty Bowl. Odom was reportedly a top candidate at Tulsa in recent days, but reports suggest that Odom...
Yahoo Sports
Legendary Webb City football coach John Roderique announces retirement
One of the greatest coaches in high school football history announced his retirement on Monday afternoon. Webb City football coach John Roderique tweeted on Monday that he will depart the Cardinals football program after 26 years. "I am so proud to be part of this amazing community, school and WEBB...
Arrest video shows man being dragged by England police officer
A video of an arrest is raising eyebrows in England, Arkansas on Tuesday after a man in handcuffs was drug down the street by an officer.
Avoiding porch pirates during the holidays
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — With increased online shopping during the pandemic, porch pirates have been taking advantage of the opportunity to grab your packages— before you get the chance to. Jonathan Tolentino, a spokesperson for the Little Rock Police Department, said that they typically see an influx of...
Comments / 0