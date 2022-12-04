ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk and AOC finally agree on something: both have mocked Sam Bankman-Fried's lowly League of Legends rank

By Ryan Hogg
 3 days ago
Both Musk and AOC have now mocked Bankman-Fried's LoL ranking.

  • Elon Musk mocked FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried for his low League of Legends ranking.
  • Bankman-Fried is a Bronze Level III, and was previously goaded by AOC, who is ranked higher.
  • The FTX founder used to play the game in meetings, but doesn't "exactly find it fun."

It looks like Elon Musk and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez finally agree on something: unfortunately for Sam Bankman-Fried it comes at the expense of his performance on an online game.

The new Twitter owner weighed into a more frivolous aside to a multi-billion-dollar scandal that has engulfed FTX by mocking the founder's ability at League of Legends (LoL).

"SBF was bad at League. Nuff said," Musk tweeted on Saturday , reminding users of Bankman-Fried's surprisingly low rank of Bronze III in the game.

His goading of Bankman-Fried marks him as an unlikely ally to LoL player and Democrat congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez, who previously mocked Bankman-Fried's rank as his empire crumbled around him.

"VCs were impressed by Bronze III??🥉(no offense to bronze IIIs)," Ocasio-Cortez wrote last month in response to a Twitter using highlighting her higher-ranked silver III rank, which she said she achieved during COVID-19 quarantine .

According to EarlyGame , there are nine tiers in LoL, with each divided into four divisions represented by a roman numeral between I and IV. The highest tier is Challenger, while the lowest is Iron. Bankman-Fried's Bronze is the second-lowest rank.

That revelation surprised many who were aware of Bankman-Fried's commitment to the game.

In February 2021, Bankman-Fried tweeted about how he was "(in)famous" for playing LoL during meetings. He once even played the game during a pitch meeting with Sequoia Investors for a funding round , according to a since-removed profile from FTX's website.

"I play a lot more than you'd expect from someone who routinely trades off sleep vs work," Bankman-Fried tweeted , suggesting it was an outlet to help him switch off.

"I should clarify, too, that I don't exactly find league fun, or learn much from it, or really get anything out of it, exactly."

Bankman-Fried's extracurricular activities came under the spotlight once more as FTX collapsed from a $32 billion valuation to a massive fire sale , which its new CEO John Ray described as a "complete failure of corporate controls."

Having traded blows over unions , Teslas , and Twitter , to name a few, it looks like Musk and Alexandria-Cortez both share the same views on at Bankman-Fried's LoL talents.

