Orange County, NY

101.5 WPDH

Distribution Center Laying Off Over Half of Hudson Valley Workers

A Hudson Valley business has announced that it will be laying off over half of its workforce at the beginning of 2023. On Tuesday we told you that Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC in Newburgh had laid off over 200 of its employees just weeks before Christmas. The mass layoffs came as the company announced that it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Just one day later it appears that another Orange County company has some bad news for local employees.
CHESTER, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Say Goodbye To Low Gas Prices In New York State

The holidays are here and the stress is real! If you are looking for the perfect gift that is affordable, you are not alone. With inflation and shortages, finding the gift that says you care that also saves you a little cash may be more difficult this year than the previous few.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Want to be a Jail Custody Officer? Ulster County Eliminates Need to Take Civil Service Exam

If you aren't a good test taker and want to be a jail custody officer we have some good news!. Many of us are very good when it comes to taking any kind of test, personally, I'm one of the worst exam takers in the world! If we have that in common and you would like to give being a jail custody officer a try, the New York State Sheriffs’ Association announced they will allow 12 counties in New York to hire custody officers without requiring applicants to pass a state civil service exam.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Residential Energy Sales Tax Has Been Eliminated

NEW CITY – As winter’s cold temperatures descend on Rockland, County taxpayers will pay less as the elimination of the Residential Energy Sales Tax goes into effect on Thursday, December 1, 2022. The move is estimated to save county taxpayers about $4 million this winter and nearly $12...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Lighting design and manufacturer opens global HQ in Ulster County

TOWN OF ULSTER – RBW, a lighting design and manufacturing company has opened its new global headquarters in the Town of Ulster in a 100,000 square foot facility. Lt. Governor Antonio Delgado said the company “has a forward-thinking vision that incorporates sustainability, cutting edge research and development, as well as innovation into their facility and products.”
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Surprise! 4 of NY’s Worst Commutes Are In The Hudson Valley

It's no surprise that so many people never want to go back to in-person work again. New York State boasts an average commute time of just over 33 minutes; why drive to your job when you could watch half an episode of The Great British Baking Show instead? Unfortunately, the news only gets worse if you live in the Hudson Valley.
94.3 Lite FM

3 Arrested in Hudson Valley After Stealing Mail, Residents Grateful

A Mahopac man, along with two people from Brooklyn have been caught stealing mail from residents' mailboxes. Police departments all across the Hudson Valley remind us a few times a year that criminals are still driving around the Hudson Valley stealing mail right out of mailboxes. When they share reminders they often times end the message with "if you see something, say something" hoping that residents will call them if they see something that doesn't feel right.
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

New York State Police Issue Nearly 14,100 Tickets Across New York

New York State Police issued 14,000 tickets and investigated three fatal accidents. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the results of the 2022 Thanksgiving Holiday Traffic Enforcement Period. Troopers Issue Nearly 14,100 Tickets During Thanksgiving Holiday Traffic Enforcement Period. New York State Police issued 14,063 tickets, officials say. 4,757 speeding...
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
