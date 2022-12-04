Hungary's record of 27 goals at a single World Cup is probably just about safe, but make no mistake: England are coming for the Qatar scoring title. With four games played, Gareth Southgate's side have already already matched the tally of the 2006 world champions and blown by Spain's tally on the way to glory in South Africa four years later. England have 12 goals to their name at the World Cup. No one else has hit double figures.

2 DAYS AGO