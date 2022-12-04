Read full article on original website
BBC
World Cup 2022: Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappe, Neymar and other stars set for quarter-finals
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Eight teams remain in the 2022 World Cup, all with...
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur World Cup Roundup: Round of 16, Pt. 1
After this weekend’s matches, we are officially halfway through the Round of 16. By the time Tuesday is over, we’ll have exactly eight teams left in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. And the cool thing is, there are still Tottenham Hotspur players left in it!. We know that...
SB Nation
Everton News: Simms scores, Cunha linked, World Cup How to Watch
With Premier League action halted for the global showcase, we’re going to pivot to covering the World Cup for the next month or so, with an Everton focus. We’re also going to have all the viewing information you will need for the tournament in Qatar on a daily basis, with in-depth coverage on Jordan Pickford and England’s quest for glory.
SB Nation
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Monday, December 5
We’re still a few weeks away from the return of the Premier League, but the EFL Championship has already picked back up!. Most clubs will resume fixtures this coming weekend, but Millwall and Sunderland were already back in action this past weekend to make up for Matchday nine. Former...
Chelsea Team News Updates: Reece James, N'Golo Kante, Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Team news from Chelsea's Abu Dhabi training camp.
SB Nation
Three February Fixture Changes for the Reds
Three of Liverpool’s February matches will be shown on Sky, and have thus been rescheduled — including the derby match:. Liverpool v Everton – Monday February 13th, 8:00PM GMT/3:00PM EST. Newcastle v Liverpool – Saturday February 18th, 5:30PM GMT/12:30PM EST. Palace v Liverpool – Saturday February...
BBC
'Sancho being left out is a worry'
BBC Radio Manchester's Gaz Drinkwater and Joe McGrath expressed their concern for winger Jadon Sancho on The Devil's Advocate podcast. The former Borussia Dortmund attacker has been left out of Erik ten Hag's side that travelled to Spain for a warm-weather training camp ahead of the return of domestic football so he can continue to work on an individual programme.
SB Nation
On This Day (5th December 1992): Gray scores on his full debut for Sunderland!
After the 1992 FA Cup final, things weren’t going all that well. Malcolm Crosby may have been given a one-year contract to take on the job permanently, but he wasn’t backed by the board as if they viewed the appointment as long term. Terry Butcher, Shaun Cunnington and...
BBC
Michael O'Neill: The moments that made returning boss a NI legend
They say you should never go back. Yet, try telling that to the Green and White Army. They've got what they wanted. Less than 1,000 days since he departed Windsor Park, Michael O'Neill is set to return as Northern Ireland manager. He will be doing well to get near his...
BBC
Willie Kirk: Leicester City need to change perception they are 'a free hit'
Leicester City boss Willie Kirk says the Women's Super League's bottom side need to change the perception that they "are a free hit". Kirk said a tweet from Chelsea before Saturday's 8-0 thrashing - in which a lion stood towering over a cowering fox - sums up how his side is viewed.
SB Nation
Liverpool Women Captain Niamh Fahey Celebrates 100 Appearances With Victory
Niamh Fahey has had a wild ride with Liverpool Football Club since she arrived in 2018. She’s been relegated and then helped the Reds fight their way back into the WSL. The 35-year-old stalwart in the Liverpool defense hit 100 appearances on Sunday against West Ham. It was a...
BBC
Tuesday's gossip: Bellingham, Dumfries, Sommer, Oblak, Luizao, Azpilicueta
Manchester United are out of the race to sign England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, from Borussia Dortmund. Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid are the frontrunners. (Sky Sports Germany) Real Madrid will not pay more than 125m euros (£108m) to try to sign Bellingham from the German club. (Defensa Central...
CBS Sports
World Cup: England's free-scoring forwards catch fire at the right time, but France now stand in the way
Hungary's record of 27 goals at a single World Cup is probably just about safe, but make no mistake: England are coming for the Qatar scoring title. With four games played, Gareth Southgate's side have already already matched the tally of the 2006 world champions and blown by Spain's tally on the way to glory in South Africa four years later. England have 12 goals to their name at the World Cup. No one else has hit double figures.
BBC
Following in the footsteps of Billy Bremner
Twenty five years after his death, Scottish football legend Billy Bremner still looms large on the streets where he grew up. Bremner was born in the Raploch area of Stirling in 1942 and went on to become regarded as one of the greatest midfielders of all time. Working with pupils...
NBC Sports
Premier League table, 2022-23 season
If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place. We’re at the 2022 World Cup break, and the final few rounds of Premier League fixtures caused so many shocks. Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?. Almost at the...
BBC
Liverpool hotels bounce back to pre-pandemic levels
Booking rates at Liverpool hotels are almost back to pre-pandemic levels, new figures show. A Liverpool City Council report has found that from January to September 2022 room sales increased by 63%, from 852,599 to 1,389,685. The increase has been attributed to events such as the Labour Party Conference and...
SB Nation
Chelsea confirm 25-man traveling squad for Abu Dhabi training camp
Chelsea have landed in Abu Dhabi today, returning to the site of our most recent glories, the 2022 Club World Cup. Oh how things have changed since then! Hard to believe that was less than 12 months ago. Anyway, Chelsea will be here for about a week, and will have...
World
Canadians announce new professional women’s soccer league
Canada has one of the best women's soccer teams in the world, but no professional women’s soccer league. Women have been pushing for a league for years. On Dec. 6, Christine Sinclair, the captain of the Canadian team, announced that she, along with midfielder Diane Matheson, are starting a new women's league with eight teams. Anita Elash reports from Toronto on the state of womens' soccer in Canada.
