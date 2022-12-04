Read full article on original website
Two dead, dozens missing as landslide wipes out Brazil highway
At least two people were killed and dozens more are missing after a landslide ripped across a section of highway in southern Brazil, sweeping some 20 cars and trucks along with it, authorities said Wednesday. At least one other person died Wednesday after a section of road was washed out, sweeping away the victim's car, in the northeastern state of Segipe, Brazilian media reported.
A dozen people are missing and one is dead after a landslide swept cars and buildings into the sea on an Italian coast
"The situation is very complicated and very serious because probably some of those people are under the mud," an Italian official said.
BREAKING Four presumed dead and one body found after 10 people in homeless encampment swept away in raging river as storm pounds California: Fire crews pull five survivors from the floodwater
A body has been found and four other people are presumed dead after a homeless encampment of at least ten people was swept more than three miles downstream by flash flooding in southern California. The group was sheltered inside a flood tunnel in a park in Ontario, a city around...
Buildings Collapsed and Vehicles Thrown Into Sea as Landslides Hit Italian Island; At Least 12 People Reported Missing
Landslides struck the island of Ischia in Italy following heavy rain on Saturday, November 26, leaving at least 12 people missing. Local sources said the mudslides caused buildings to collapse and vehicles to be thrown into the sea as the disaster shook the Italian island, where the port town of Casamicciola Terme on the part was affected.
British expat died in jet ski tragedy on Ghana lake: Father-of-three, 49, 'fell and hit head as he raced over water while family watched form riverbank'
A British expat drowned in a river in Ghana after falling from a jet-ski, an inquest heard today. Iwan Gwyn, 49, a married quantity surveyor of Pontllyfni, died on December 30 while relaxing with friends and family in Africa where he had lived, coroner Sarah Riley said. Gwyn was jet-skiing...
268 Deaths, More than a Hundred Still Missing as the Search Continues After Tragic Indonesian Earthquake
Rescuers were searching through the rubble on Tuesday for survivors of the strong earthquake that destroyed homes and other structures in a densely populated part of West Java province, Indonesia, killing at least 268 people. More than 1,000 people were hurt, and 151 more people are still missing, according to...
Woman Found Dismembered With Missing Organs After Flying To Peru To Meet Online Love
On July 27, Blanca Arellano flew approximately 3,000 miles from Mexico City to Lima, Peru in October to meet 37-year-old Pablo Jesús Villafuerte, a human medicine and biotechnology student with whom she met on an online gaming app and formed a romantic relationship with. The 51-year-old headed to the beach city of Huacho, where the Peruvian man lives, and for months, Arellano’s family believed she was happily in love.
Passengers Injured As Cruise Ship Collapses Upon Docking
The gangway on a Norwegian Cruise Line ship collapsed this week, injuring several passengers.
At least 162 dead after earthquake topples homes, buildings on Indonesia's Java island
The magnitude 5.6 temblor damaged dozens of buildings and sent residents scrambling out into the streets for safety on Java, Indonesia's main island.
Fisherman Who Was A Father Of Three Found Inside A Man-Eating 26ft Crocodile
A giant predator killed a father of three as he was fishing for shrimp. Human activity is expanding into wildlife areas faster because of dwindling food sources. What is the primary consequence? Officials say these attacks are becoming more frequent.
Creature With ‘Bear-Like’ Claws Emerges From Mississippi River, Stuns Anglers
A mother and daughter who were out fishing came face to face with a strange creature in the water recently, and what it turned out to be may surprise you. Shala Holm and her daughter Avery were fishing from their kayak on the Mississippi River near Brainerd, Minnesota when they spotted something lurking in the water near their boat. They heard something breathing and saw a giant set of claws they described later as “bear-like.”
300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found
A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.
15-Foot-Long ‘Doomsday’ Fish Washes Up on South American Beach
Beachgoers in Chile got a shock when they found what some are calling a doomsday fish on the shore. The fifteen-foot-long silver oarfish is a sight to behold. Its long silvery body, oddly-shaped face, and bright red comb that runs from its head down its body-length dorsal fin make it frightening enough to look at. It’s one of those fish that remind you that the ocean is full of nightmare fuel. However, some folks’ fear of these fiendish-looking fish is more than skin deep.
Miracle as missing boy, 5, who vanished with a relative from Western Australia is found on the other side of the country in NSW
A missing little boy from Western Australia has been found safe and well on the other side of the country hours after a desperate nationwide search was launched. Western Australia Police launched an urgent public appeal on Tuesday night with serious concerns for the safety and whereabouts of Avkan Oso Vorkoeper, 5, amid fears he may have been taken interstate.
A British passenger, 66, has put his hand up a Jet2 flight attendant’s skirt, resulting in emergency landing
British passenger, 66, puts his hand up stewardess’s skirt and sexually assaults her on Jet2 flight from Leeds to Alicante – forcing an emergency landing in France. A British man faces trial in France for putting his hand up a stewardess’s skirt and sexually assaulting her on a Jet2 flight from Leeds to Alicante.
Another American found dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in Mexico Airbnb
Another American woman is reported to have died on the same day as three other travelers from carbon monoxide poisoning in an Airbnb. Angélica Arce, 29, had met with her siblings Marco Arce and Andrea Arce, to watch the 2022 Mexico Grand Prix, in the Mexican capital and attended a practice run of the Formula 1 race on October 28.
Meet Vinice, the baby girl born in the Philippines hailed as the world's eight billionth person on same day United Nations predicted population of the planet would hit milestone
A baby girl born in the Philippines has been declared the world's eight billionth person as United Nations confirmed that the population passed the landmark figure yesterday. Baby Vinice Mabansag was born at the Dr Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Tondo, Manila on 15 November and was chosen to mark the milestone.
Powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Solomon Islands, triggering tsunami warning
An earthquake of magnitude 7 has hit the Solomon Islands, triggering tsunami warnings near coastlines over the region. “People are advised to move to higher ground now,” a spokesman from prime minister Manasseh Sogavare’s office said.The United States Geological Survey initially recorded the magnitude of the earthquake at 7.3 but later revised it down to 7.0.The earthquake’s epicentre hit Malango in the Solomon Islands at a depth of 10km on Tuesday evening local time.“Hazardous tsunami waves possible for coasts within 300 km of quake epicentre,” said the US’s tsunami warning system.Later, several aftershocks were reported in the region, one of...
The "Holy Grail" of ships found, with cargo worth $17 Billion.
The San Jose Galleon or also known as the “Holy Grail”, Was Discovered in 2015 with $17 Billion Cargo.Rooted Expeditions. In 2015, a man using a robot submarine discovered a shipwreck in the Caribbean Sea with a cargo thought to be worth as much as $17 billion. They would soon find out that they discovered the abandoned and lost ship called, the San Jose Galleons. Where is the ship? And what did they do with all that treasure? Hi I’m Zach, and welcome to Rooted Expeditions, hit that thumbs up and let’s dive right into today's story.
‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast
The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
