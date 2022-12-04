ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AFP

Two dead, dozens missing as landslide wipes out Brazil highway

At least two people were killed and dozens more are missing after a landslide ripped across a section of highway in southern Brazil, sweeping some 20 cars and trucks along with it, authorities said Wednesday. At least one other person died Wednesday after a section of road was washed out, sweeping away the victim's car, in the northeastern state of Segipe, Brazilian media reported.
Daily Mail

BREAKING Four presumed dead and one body found after 10 people in homeless encampment swept away in raging river as storm pounds California: Fire crews pull five survivors from the floodwater

A body has been found and four other people are presumed dead after a homeless encampment of at least ten people was swept more than three miles downstream by flash flooding in southern California. The group was sheltered inside a flood tunnel in a park in Ontario, a city around...
ONTARIO, CA
Blavity

Woman Found Dismembered With Missing Organs After Flying To Peru To Meet Online Love

On July 27, Blanca Arellano flew approximately 3,000 miles from Mexico City to Lima, Peru in October to meet 37-year-old Pablo Jesús Villafuerte, a human medicine and biotechnology student with whom she met on an online gaming app and formed a romantic relationship with. The 51-year-old headed to the beach city of Huacho, where the Peruvian man lives, and for months, Arellano’s family believed she was happily in love.
Outsider.com

Creature With ‘Bear-Like’ Claws Emerges From Mississippi River, Stuns Anglers

A mother and daughter who were out fishing came face to face with a strange creature in the water recently, and what it turned out to be may surprise you. Shala Holm and her daughter Avery were fishing from their kayak on the Mississippi River near Brainerd, Minnesota when they spotted something lurking in the water near their boat. They heard something breathing and saw a giant set of claws they described later as “bear-like.”
BRAINERD, MN
Maya Devi

300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found

A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.
Outsider.com

15-Foot-Long ‘Doomsday’ Fish Washes Up on South American Beach

Beachgoers in Chile got a shock when they found what some are calling a doomsday fish on the shore. The fifteen-foot-long silver oarfish is a sight to behold. Its long silvery body, oddly-shaped face, and bright red comb that runs from its head down its body-length dorsal fin make it frightening enough to look at. It’s one of those fish that remind you that the ocean is full of nightmare fuel. However, some folks’ fear of these fiendish-looking fish is more than skin deep.
Daily Mail

Miracle as missing boy, 5, who vanished with a relative from Western Australia is found on the other side of the country in NSW

A missing little boy from Western Australia has been found safe and well on the other side of the country hours after a desperate nationwide search was launched. Western Australia Police launched an urgent public appeal on Tuesday night with serious concerns for the safety and whereabouts of Avkan Oso Vorkoeper, 5, amid fears he may have been taken interstate.
msn.com

Another American found dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in Mexico Airbnb

Another American woman is reported to have died on the same day as three other travelers from carbon monoxide poisoning in an Airbnb. Angélica Arce, 29, had met with her siblings Marco Arce and Andrea Arce, to watch the 2022 Mexico Grand Prix, in the Mexican capital and attended a practice run of the Formula 1 race on October 28.
Daily Mail

Meet Vinice, the baby girl born in the Philippines hailed as the world's eight billionth person on same day United Nations predicted population of the planet would hit milestone

A baby girl born in the Philippines has been declared the world's eight billionth person as United Nations confirmed that the population passed the landmark figure yesterday. Baby Vinice Mabansag was born at the Dr Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Tondo, Manila on 15 November and was chosen to mark the milestone.
The Independent

Powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Solomon Islands, triggering tsunami warning

An earthquake of magnitude 7 has hit the Solomon Islands, triggering tsunami warnings near coastlines over the region. “People are advised to move to higher ground now,” a spokesman from prime minister Manasseh Sogavare’s office said.The United States Geological Survey initially recorded the magnitude of the earthquake at 7.3 but later revised it down to 7.0.The earthquake’s epicentre hit Malango in the Solomon Islands at a depth of 10km on Tuesday evening local time.“Hazardous tsunami waves possible for coasts within 300 km of quake epicentre,” said the US’s tsunami warning system.Later, several aftershocks were reported in the region, one of...
Rooted Expeditions

The "Holy Grail" of ships found, with cargo worth $17 Billion.

The San Jose Galleon or also known as the “Holy Grail”, Was Discovered in 2015 with $17 Billion Cargo.Rooted Expeditions. In 2015, a man using a robot submarine discovered a shipwreck in the Caribbean Sea with a cargo thought to be worth as much as $17 billion. They would soon find out that they discovered the abandoned and lost ship called, the San Jose Galleons. Where is the ship? And what did they do with all that treasure? Hi I’m Zach, and welcome to Rooted Expeditions, hit that thumbs up and let’s dive right into today's story.
The Independent

‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast

The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
VIRGINIA STATE

