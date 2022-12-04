ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cenlanow.com

Family argument lands Monroe man in jail; allegedly attempted to grab officer’s firearm during arrest

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, Monroe Police were dispatched to a residence on Peach Street in Monroe, La. due to an argument that took place between 50-year-old Quandra R. Powell and his aunt. According to police, they were informed that Powell and his aunt engaged in a verbal altercation that led to the two continuing their argument outside of the home.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man arrested for involvement in two fentanyl related deaths

Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 3, 2022, the Monroe Police Department responded to two fentanyl overdoses that took place in the Monroe area. The overdoses resulted in the deaths of a Black male and White female, as well as the arrest of 47-year-old Jarrell Lee […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe woman accused of burglarizing Monroe flea market

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, December 5, 2022, at 9:39 PM, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Curious Odds and Ends Furniture Flea Market located on Desiard Street in Monroe, La. due to a possible burglary. Deputies made contact with the owner […]
MONROE, LA
cenlanow.com

Monroe woman accused of assaulting mother over food stamp card

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – -On Sunday, December 4, 2022, Monroe Police were called to a residence on South 8th Street due to a domestic disturbance. Officers then spoke with the victim who advised that their daughter, 18-year-old Sha’meka Ronesha White, allegedly assaulted the victim because of a food stamp card.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe police respond to multiple overdose deaths in short span of time

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department said that they responded to four overdose deaths spanning from Dec. 1-Dec. 3, 2022. Officers said in a Facebook post that they believe the deaths to be related to fentanyl, and detectives are working toward tracking down the source of the drugs.
MONROE, LA
cenlanow.com

Former Interim Monroe Police chief’s termination upheld by court officials after 2020 police brutality incident

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — As of Tuesday, December 6, 2022, the firing of the former chief of the Monroe Police Department, Reggie Brown, has been once again upheld by the fourth judicial court. Brown’s initial termination took place after he was accused of mishandling the police brutality case where Timothy Williams was the victim.
MONROE, LA
KTLO

Bail is set for ex-counselor in selling alcohol to minors

EL DORADO — Bail was set at $3,000 on Friday for a former El Dorado school guidance counselor accused of selling alcohol to minors and providing them with tobacco. Megan B. Wilson, 38, who worked at Barton Junior High School, was arrested pursuant to a warrant Thursday on charges of knowingly selling alcohol to a minor, first-degree; providing minors with tobacco products; contributing to the delinquency of a minor; and second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.
EL DORADO, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man arrested; allegedly assaulted deputy during arrest

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 1, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a male walking in the middle of Morton Street in Monroe, La. After deputies came to a stop to avoid hitting the male, they advised him of his violation. According to deputies, […]
MONROE, LA
KSLA

2 men killed in less than 24 hours in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Two shootings claimed two men’s lives in less than 24 hours in Texarkana, Ark. Police were called to the 2000 block of East 24th Street about 3:28 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. There they found that 19-year-old Keeunta Gilliam had been shot. He was taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center, where he died.
TEXARKANA, AR
lincolnparishjournal.com

Driver sleeping in roadway booked for DWI

A Mississippi man was arrested on his second DWI in less than a year after a Lincoln Parish deputy sheriff found him asleep behind the wheel in the roadway. Early Wednesday morning, Alberto Hernandez, 34, of Horn Lake, Miss. was found asleep in his Ford pickup in the northbound lane of La. Highway 33. When the deputy attempted to wake the driver, Hernandez drove off, traveling a short distance before stopping again.
HORN LAKE, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Investigation lands duo behind bars for possessing 150 Xanax pills and firearm, Monroe Police say

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Over the past several months, Monroe Police have been receiving information that 29-year-old Daniel Modicue and 26-year-old Billishea Kid were allegedly selling narcotics from their apartment. During the investigation, Monroe Police conducted surveillance on the residence. On November 29, 2022, Monroe Police […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Grambling family seeks justice after relative was shot and killed

GRAMBLING La. (KNOE) - A family member is speaking out after her nephew, Eric Richardson, was shot and killed in Grambling. The Grambling Police Dept. said the incident happened around 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 23, 2022, in the 100 block of Harris Ave. “He was lovable. He had seven kids....
GRAMBLING, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy