MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, Monroe Police were dispatched to a residence on Peach Street in Monroe, La. due to an argument that took place between 50-year-old Quandra R. Powell and his aunt. According to police, they were informed that Powell and his aunt engaged in a verbal altercation that led to the two continuing their argument outside of the home.

MONROE, LA ・ 21 HOURS AGO