Milwaukee, WI

Yardbarker

NBA Fan Found An Old Pic Of Chris Paul And Kim Kardashian

Chris Paul had somewhat been out of sight and out of mind for NBA fans this season. Paul was front and center as the Phoenix Suns won a league-best 64 games in 2021-22 but he has mostly been on the sidelines with a heel injury this time around. The Suns...
PHOENIX, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kenny Smith decked Shaq into a Christmas tree on the NBA on TNT set and fans loved it

It takes a lot to push around Shaquille O’Neal and his seven-foot frame, but Kenny Smith did just that and then some on the set of NBA on TNT. On Tuesday during the broadcast, Smith and Shaq were in the middle of a segment when suddenly, the pair got up from the desk and ran towards the back of the set. Hilariously, Smith then checked Shaq into the giant Christmas tree at the side of the set as they were running, with the former Los Angeles Laker falling right through with only his feet sticking out.
Yardbarker

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers explains why he saluted Bears fans

Aaron Rodgers gave a salute to Chicago Bears fans after Sunday’s 28-19 Week 13 win, and he explained his actions after the game. Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers fell behind to the Bears and were down 19-10 in the fourth quarter. But Green Bay scored 18 straight points to get the comeback win.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Nets Trade Features DeMar DeRozan

It’s been said that you should expect the unexpected. It seems like a contradiction. If it’s unexpected, how are you supposed to expect it? Perhaps “anything can happen” is a better way to express the same concept. We’ll say this confidently – anything can happen in the NBA. That holds especially true on the trade market.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Son of ex-Laker lands scholarship offer from USC

The University of Southern California has officially extended an offer to the son of a well-known local. Eric Bossi of 247 Sports reported on Monday that Tajh Ariza, son of veteran NBA forward Trevor Ariza, has gotten a scholarship offer from USC. Tajh, a 6-foot-5 small forward in the class...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years Together Following NBA Coach's Alleged Affair

A rep for Long confirms to PEOPLE that the engaged couple are "no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son [Kez]" Nia Long and Ime Udoka are going their separate ways. A source exclusively confirms to PEOPLE that Long, 51, and Udoka, 45, have ended their 13-year-relationship after the former Boston Celtics head coach allegedly had an affair with a female subordinate within the team's organization. "The situation is unfortunate and painful, but Nia is focusing on her children and rebuilding her life," the source says. A rep for Long also confirms the couple...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Former Bulls Player Reveals How Michael Jordan Had 10 Security Guards Around Him When 2,500 People Wanted To See The GOAT: "Came Out Of Nowhere Like They Were Secret Service."

When Michael Jordan was with the Chicago Bulls and they finally started winning in the 1990s, the hype around him grew out of control. MJ was one of the biggest celebrities on the planet, let alone the NBA, and everyone wanted to be just like him. MJ was on his way to becoming the GOAT, and a lot of people recognized that and wanted a piece of his time.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Blake Griffin's Highlight Is Going Viral

On Monday night, the Boston Celtics defeated the Toronto Raptors 116-110 on the road in Canada. Blake Griffin came into the night only averaging 12.5 minutes of playing time per game, but he got the start and played 32 minutes. During the second quarter, the former first-overall pick had a...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at team’s interest in star pitcher

It is no secret that the New York Yankees are in deep regarding the starting pitching market. Despite missing out on Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander, general manager Brian Cashman has already made significant contact with Carlos Rodon and Kodai Senga out of Japan. However, manager Aaron Boone was asked...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

