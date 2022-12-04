Read full article on original website
BBC
Medieval necklace found near Northampton 'internationally important'
Archaeologists have found a "once-in-a-lifetime" gold necklace dating back to 630-670 AD and described as the richest of its type ever uncovered in Britain. The jewellery, found near Northampton, has at least 30 pendants and beads made of Roman coins, gold, garnets, glass and semi-precious stones. The 1,300-year-old object was...
BBC
Pakistan v England: James Anderson and Ollie Robinson lead tourists to first-Test win
First Test, Rawalpindi (day five of five) England 657 (Brook 153, Crawley 122, Pope 108, Duckett 107) & 264-7 dec (Brook 87) Pakistan 579 (Babar 136, Imam 121, Shafique 114, Jacks 6-161) & 268 (Anderson 4-36, Robinson 4-50) England won by 74 runs. England pulled off one of their greatest...
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur World Cup Roundup: Round of 16, Pt. 1
After this weekend’s matches, we are officially halfway through the Round of 16. By the time Tuesday is over, we’ll have exactly eight teams left in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. And the cool thing is, there are still Tottenham Hotspur players left in it!. We know that...
In a London restaurant, Senegalese hold heads high despite England disappointment
Lions of Teranga fans gathered with cautious optimism, but left with hopes lost and eyes on the next African Cup Nations
Virat Kohli is India's slowest-scoring batter in T20 internationals. Should he go down the order?
In T20, how quickly a player scores depends on how quickly they accelerate, not on their strike rate at the end
Warren Gatland returns to Wales as head coach with Wayne Pivac sacked
Warren Gatland has returned to Wales as head coach after the WRU parted company with Wayne Pivac
BBC
World Cup 2022: Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappe, Neymar and other stars set for quarter-finals
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Eight teams remain in the 2022 World Cup, all with...
Gatland back as Wales coach in win-win situation
Warren Gatland is back as coach of Wales and he can’t lose. If next year the team earns a top-half finish or better in the Six Nations and respectability at the Rugby World Cup in France, those tagging him as the messiah will be justified. And if Wales flops...
SB Nation
Everton News: Simms scores, Cunha linked, World Cup How to Watch
With Premier League action halted for the global showcase, we’re going to pivot to covering the World Cup for the next month or so, with an Everton focus. We’re also going to have all the viewing information you will need for the tournament in Qatar on a daily basis, with in-depth coverage on Jordan Pickford and England’s quest for glory.
SB Nation
Three February Fixture Changes for the Reds
Three of Liverpool’s February matches will be shown on Sky, and have thus been rescheduled — including the derby match:. Liverpool v Everton – Monday February 13th, 8:00PM GMT/3:00PM EST. Newcastle v Liverpool – Saturday February 18th, 5:30PM GMT/12:30PM EST. Palace v Liverpool – Saturday February...
Soccer-Spain in mourning, local Moroccans rejoice at World Cup surprise
BARCELONA/MADRID, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Spain fans were left in tears on Tuesday after the team crashed out of the World Cup on penalties to Morocco, whose fans filled the streets with cheers, flares and flags from Barcelona to Madrid and the enclave of Melilla.
NBC Sports
Premier League table, 2022-23 season
If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place. We’re at the 2022 World Cup break, and the final few rounds of Premier League fixtures caused so many shocks. Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?. Almost at the...
Wednesday briefing: What you need to know about allegations against Tory peer Michelle Mone
Good morning. Yesterday was already looking difficult for the Conservative peer Michelle Mone. In the morning, she announced that she will take a “leave of absence” from the House of Lords to address allegations about her involvement in PPE Medpro, a medical supply business that she appears to have lobbied ministers to use, and from the profits of which she appears to have received millions. Meanwhile, the government decided not to oppose a Labour motion seeking to force the release of documents relating to a £200m government contract awarded to the company.
BBC
Rafaelle Tsakanika: Missing facts over woman's Qatar death - coroner
A coroner has criticised Qatari authorities for a lack of information over the death of a 21-year-old beautician in a car crash. Rafaelle Tsakanika, from Cambridge, was in a Toyota Land Cruiser when it was struck from behind by a speeding vehicle in Doha in March 2019. The driver, Mubarak...
Women’s Super League: talking points from the weekend’s action
After Arsenal’s 1-0 defeat of Everton the manager, Jonas Eidevall, praised his team for how they have coped during a period of turmoil as injuries threatened to derail their early season momentum. “We see a team here in an adverse moment that we are hopefully on the verge of turning around with players returning,” he said. “I think we have been managing a difficult period so far very, very well; and that’s important if you want to build a winning team.” Last season Arsenal crumbled on either side of the winter break with one win in seven games between 5 December and 23 January. The injuries may be disrupting things in a similar fashion but after a tough 3-2 defeat by Manchester United they returned to form against Everton having also secured an important point away at Juventus in between. With one league game left to play before the break, against Aston Villa, before Arsenal host Chelsea at home to kickstart the new year on 15 January, they could go into 2023 in good shape with bodies rested and returning. SW.
BBC
Coastal erosion expected to reveal more skeletons
Coastal erosion will produce more historical discoveries like the remains of shipwrecked sailors, say experts. It follows the discovery of a skeleton, thought to be from a 17th or 18th Century mariner, in Cornwall. A number of other sites around England have revealed human remains, buried near where they were...
