KCRA.com
Northern California forecast: Here's the updated timeline for more Sacramento area rain, Sierra snow this week
Northern California can expect dry, clear skies on Wednesday after morning fog blanketed parts of the Valley, according to meteorologist Tamara Berg. However, more wet weather begins Thursday. Several waves of rain and snow will move through, impacting the weekend. (Video above: Dec. 7 forecast at 8 a.m.) Here's what...
Sacramento homeless community bracing for more bitter cold temperatures
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — More permanent, supportive housing solutions are on the horizon in Sacramento County – but nothing that will be complete by this winter. The City and County of Sacramento have passed a first-of-its-kind agreement to partner on homelessness solutions, but that doesn’t solve the immediate needs of the 9,300 people experiencing homelessness throughout the county.
mix96sac.com
The #1 Ice Rink in the U.S. is in Northern California
If ice skating is one of your family’s favorite Holiday activities, you live in a great area for it. Yes! Yelp says Northern California has some of the TOP ice rinks in the whole country. In fact, 3 of the Top 10 rinks are here. Skatetown Ice Arena in Roseville was #10. South Tahoe Ice Arena in South Lake Tahoe was #4. The #1 spot went to Snoopy’s Home Ice – Redwood Empire Ice Arena in Santa Rosa. Here’s the full list:
KCRA.com
Northern California forecast: Dry conditions through Thursday, but wet weekend possible
After a few days of rain and snow across the area, Northern California is expected to stay dry, at least until Thursday, according to meteorologist Tamara Berg. However, more wet weather could be on the way just in time for the weekend. (Video above: Dec. 6 forecast at noon.) By...
KCRA.com
'Why not give if you are able to?': Stockton church plans huge holiday gift giveaway this weekend
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton's Mayfair Seventh-Day Adventist Church prides itself on its big heart, and this weekend, it is backing that up with what members believe is the largest holiday giveaway in the city. Antonio Visoso is a church member at Mayfair. He is one of many excited to...
Sierra Nevada receives 5 feet of snow in three days, more snow to come
TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sierra Nevada is now laden with snow after three days of steady and heavy snowfall from elevations of nearly 8,000 feet to around 2,500 feet. On Tuesday the National Weather Service released the total snowfall numbers for parts of the Sierra Nevada between Dec. 4 and Dec. 6. Boreal: 64″ […]
KCRA.com
Rain has returned to NorCal, but don't expect reservoirs to fill up anytime soon
FOLSOM, Calif. — So far, things are going well for Northern California heading into what is, on average, the busiest part of the rain and snow season. As of Monday morning, many locations around the region are reporting above-average rainfall totals since the water year began on Oct. 1. Downtown Sacramento has had close to 4 inches as of the most recent observation on Sunday.
Morris Jobe, 74, is Sacramento County's 1st hypothermia death this season
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A homeless man became Sacramento County's first hypothermia-related death of the season in November, officials said. The Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified the man as 74-year-old Morris Jobe. He was found unresponsive at a homeless camp along the American River Parkway, at 1501 Northgate Boulevard, on Nov. 17.
abc10.com
Impressive rain, snow totals to start a wet December with much more on the way
SACRAMENTO, Calif — A very wet weekend drenched the valley and dropped a fresh blanket of Sierra snow across the mountains. The past week saw two separate winter storms striking Northern California. The first system produced impressive rain and snow totals but was outperformed by the second system, especially in terms of valley rain. A nearly continuous stream of precipitation streamed into the region from the southwest on Saturday.
"It's about bringing that joy": Folsom light show lifts spirits for a good cause
FOLSOM — A light show in Folsom is lifting spirits with some hyped-up holiday fun that's all for a good cause.One busy elf delivers low snow and a dazzling display on Thurman Way that's sure to leave you on sensory overload.This Folsom light show is not only powered with loads of holiday fun but a philanthropic mission, too."It's supporting a good cause. It's called Folsom's Hope. It's a local organization in our school districts that helps students with after-school care, you know, any issues they're having with family life," said Tyler Pepper, the neighborhood Christmas coordinator.Perry, also known as "Santa's...
'Holiday in the Hills' returns for the 17th year
FOLSOM, Calif. — Looking for a show to put you in the holiday spirit? Historic Folsom has the answer for you. Returning for the 17th year, “Holiday in the Hills” is now showing at Sutter Street theatre stage. Opening day was Dec. 2 and the show will...
With heavy rain and snow in the Greater Sacramento region, what does it mean for reservoirs?
SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Valley received much-needed rain over the last week that has boosted the state's water storage in the snowpack, reservoirs and groundwater.Capturing water is a critical part of putting a dent in California's three-year-long severe drought. But it will take more than a solid snowpack and precipitation to pull the state out of the drought. "There are two issues: storage and the amount of water that we have and demand, that is the amount of water that we actually need to do the things that we want," said Peter Gleick, co-founder and senior fellow of the Pacific Institute. Gleick said California is facing the realities of a human-caused climate crisis. This means there are more extreme weather events, longer droughts, and more intense precipitation. "We're going from one extreme to the other, typically," said Helen Dahlke, an assistant professor in integrated hydrologic sciences at UC Davis. The state's water storage, while extensive, was built before the extreme weather events that have played out over the last decade. "We're in a new world now. The system that we built was built for yesterday's climate, not for today's or tomorrow's climate," said Gleick. Some climate scientists refer to the extremes as "climate whiplash."
KCRA.com
Concerned residents meet to discuss controversial Delta tunnel plan
HOOD, Calif. — Dozens of concerned Delta residents turned out to discuss one of the most controversial water proposals in California history: the $16 billion Delta tunnel plan. A public meeting was held Tuesday night in the community of Hood, an area that could see significant impacts from the...
KCRA.com
Motorcycle Association of California hosts annual kids toy drive
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Motorcycle Association of California was in the spirit of giving on Sunday as it hosted its annual toy drive. Hundreds of unwrapped toys were dropped off at Nissan of Sacramento for their 46th Annual Pack Ride to MMA Toy Run. The toys benefit children in need in various areas, from Sacramento all the way to Fresno.
Former Sears in Sunrise Mall purchased for $7 million
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A large, Sacramento-based retail investment company recently purchased roughly one and a half acres of land at the Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights. Ethan Conrad Properties, owner of many name brand stores throughout the Sacramento region, spent approximately $7 million on the former three-story Sears and Auto Center and Parts & Service buildings on Sunrise Boulevard.
KCRA.com
Northern California forecast: Valley rain, Sierra snow to continue through early this week
Wet weather will continue to impact commuters across Northern California on Monday morning. The region saw a mixed bag of weather on Sunday including rain, snow and thunderstorms. This weather system brought 2.2 inches of rain to downtown Sacramento over the last several days, according to Dirk Verdoorn. Find Sunday...
hotelbusiness.com
Northern CA’s Roseville Junction to include two hotels
LRE & Companies, a real estate development, asset manager, construction and hotel management company, and American Hospitality Services Inc., a development and hotel management company acting as sponsor, operating partner and asset manager of strategic commercial real estate assets, have unveiled the plans for Roseville Junction, a new mixed-use project in Placer County, CA.
Lodging
LRE & Companies and American Hospitality Services Plan Mixed-Use Project in California
SAN RAFAEL, CALIFORNIA—LRE & Companies, a full spectrum real estate development, asset manager, construction, and hotel management company, and American Hospitality Services, Inc., a development and hotel management company acting as sponsor, operating partner, and asset manager of strategic commercial real estate assets, have unveiled the plans for Roseville Junction, a new mixed-use project in Placer County, California, one of the state’s fastest-growing counties.
KCRA.com
Free cannabis given to Sacramento-area veterans
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cannabis was given to Sacramento-area veterans on Sunday. Dispensary Perfect Union partnered with Heavenly Sweets dispensary to give away $5,000 worth of weed for veterans with qualifying medical conditions, including those suffering from PTSD and other service-related health conditions. KCRA 3 spoke with one of the...
KCRA.com
Sacramento approves a youth advisory liaison for city council
Sacramento leaders on Tuesday approved a new youth advisory liaison position on the city council. The idea is to bring in the perspective of a younger person on how to spend the city budget, to assess the city’s programs, look at how land is used and anything else the council members decide.
