Elk Grove, CA

ABC10

Sacramento homeless community bracing for more bitter cold temperatures

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — More permanent, supportive housing solutions are on the horizon in Sacramento County – but nothing that will be complete by this winter. The City and County of Sacramento have passed a first-of-its-kind agreement to partner on homelessness solutions, but that doesn’t solve the immediate needs of the 9,300 people experiencing homelessness throughout the county.
mix96sac.com

The #1 Ice Rink in the U.S. is in Northern California

If ice skating is one of your family’s favorite Holiday activities, you live in a great area for it. Yes! Yelp says Northern California has some of the TOP ice rinks in the whole country. In fact, 3 of the Top 10 rinks are here. Skatetown Ice Arena in Roseville was #10. South Tahoe Ice Arena in South Lake Tahoe was #4. The #1 spot went to Snoopy’s Home Ice – Redwood Empire Ice Arena in Santa Rosa. Here’s the full list:
KCRA.com

Rain has returned to NorCal, but don't expect reservoirs to fill up anytime soon

FOLSOM, Calif. — So far, things are going well for Northern California heading into what is, on average, the busiest part of the rain and snow season. As of Monday morning, many locations around the region are reporting above-average rainfall totals since the water year began on Oct. 1. Downtown Sacramento has had close to 4 inches as of the most recent observation on Sunday.
abc10.com

Impressive rain, snow totals to start a wet December with much more on the way

SACRAMENTO, Calif — A very wet weekend drenched the valley and dropped a fresh blanket of Sierra snow across the mountains. The past week saw two separate winter storms striking Northern California. The first system produced impressive rain and snow totals but was outperformed by the second system, especially in terms of valley rain. A nearly continuous stream of precipitation streamed into the region from the southwest on Saturday.
CBS Sacramento

"It's about bringing that joy": Folsom light show lifts spirits for a good cause

FOLSOM — A light show in Folsom is lifting spirits with some hyped-up holiday fun that's all for a good cause.One busy elf delivers low snow and a dazzling display on Thurman Way that's sure to leave you on sensory overload.This Folsom light show is not only powered with loads of holiday fun but a philanthropic mission, too."It's supporting a good cause. It's called Folsom's Hope. It's a local organization in our school districts that helps students with after-school care, you know, any issues they're having with family life," said Tyler Pepper, the neighborhood Christmas coordinator.Perry, also known as "Santa's...
ABC10

'Holiday in the Hills' returns for the 17th year

FOLSOM, Calif. — Looking for a show to put you in the holiday spirit? Historic Folsom has the answer for you. Returning for the 17th year, “Holiday in the Hills” is now showing at Sutter Street theatre stage. Opening day was Dec. 2 and the show will...
CBS Sacramento

With heavy rain and snow in the Greater Sacramento region, what does it mean for reservoirs?

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Valley received much-needed rain over the last week that has boosted the state's water storage in the snowpack, reservoirs and groundwater.Capturing water is a critical part of putting a dent in California's three-year-long severe drought. But it will take more than a solid snowpack and precipitation to pull the state out of the drought. "There are two issues: storage and the amount of water that we have and demand, that is the amount of water that we actually need to do the things that we want," said Peter Gleick, co-founder and senior fellow of the Pacific Institute. Gleick said California is facing the realities of a human-caused climate crisis. This means there are more extreme weather events, longer droughts, and more intense precipitation. "We're going from one extreme to the other, typically," said Helen Dahlke, an assistant professor in integrated hydrologic sciences at UC Davis. The state's water storage, while extensive, was built before the extreme weather events that have played out over the last decade. "We're in a new world now. The system that we built was built for yesterday's climate, not for today's or tomorrow's climate," said Gleick. Some climate scientists refer to the extremes as "climate whiplash." 
KCRA.com

Concerned residents meet to discuss controversial Delta tunnel plan

HOOD, Calif. — Dozens of concerned Delta residents turned out to discuss one of the most controversial water proposals in California history: the $16 billion Delta tunnel plan. A public meeting was held Tuesday night in the community of Hood, an area that could see significant impacts from the...
KCRA.com

Motorcycle Association of California hosts annual kids toy drive

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Motorcycle Association of California was in the spirit of giving on Sunday as it hosted its annual toy drive. Hundreds of unwrapped toys were dropped off at Nissan of Sacramento for their 46th Annual Pack Ride to MMA Toy Run. The toys benefit children in need in various areas, from Sacramento all the way to Fresno.
ABC10

Former Sears in Sunrise Mall purchased for $7 million

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A large, Sacramento-based retail investment company recently purchased roughly one and a half acres of land at the Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights. Ethan Conrad Properties, owner of many name brand stores throughout the Sacramento region, spent approximately $7 million on the former three-story Sears and Auto Center and Parts & Service buildings on Sunrise Boulevard.
hotelbusiness.com

Northern CA’s Roseville Junction to include two hotels

LRE & Companies, a real estate development, asset manager, construction and hotel management company, and American Hospitality Services Inc., a development and hotel management company acting as sponsor, operating partner and asset manager of strategic commercial real estate assets, have unveiled the plans for Roseville Junction, a new mixed-use project in Placer County, CA.
LRE & Companies and American Hospitality Services Plan Mixed-Use Project in California

SAN RAFAEL, CALIFORNIA—LRE & Companies, a full spectrum real estate development, asset manager, construction, and hotel management company, and American Hospitality Services, Inc., a development and hotel management company acting as sponsor, operating partner, and asset manager of strategic commercial real estate assets, have unveiled the plans for Roseville Junction, a new mixed-use project in Placer County, California, one of the state’s fastest-growing counties.
KCRA.com

Free cannabis given to Sacramento-area veterans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cannabis was given to Sacramento-area veterans on Sunday. Dispensary Perfect Union partnered with Heavenly Sweets dispensary to give away $5,000 worth of weed for veterans with qualifying medical conditions, including those suffering from PTSD and other service-related health conditions. KCRA 3 spoke with one of the...
KCRA.com

Sacramento approves a youth advisory liaison for city council

Sacramento leaders on Tuesday approved a new youth advisory liaison position on the city council. The idea is to bring in the perspective of a younger person on how to spend the city budget, to assess the city’s programs, look at how land is used and anything else the council members decide.
