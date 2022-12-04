Bowl Game Projection

With South Carolina's bowl destination sitting hours away, Gamecocks Digest projects where Carolina ends up.

South Carolina's season continues to age well . Multiple national teams are faltering to close the year while the garnet and black are operating at an all-time high.

They still have a bowl game to play, and their destination will be revealed today. Several destinations are in play, but the field has narrowed down after conference championship weekend.

The Gamecocks should field a strong opponent, giving them a chance to build more momentum heading into the offseason. Head coach Shane Beamer has stated that they are focused on what they can control and are open to playing anyone.

Final Projection: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl vs. Notre Dame

Notre Dame seems increasingly likely . The Irish are led by first-year head coach Marcus Freeman, who has salvaged the season after starting slowly for the program's standards.

Freeman recruits a high level and seems to have control of his locker room. Those around the program marvel at his consistency and drive, saying that everyone knows what is expected of them.

They finished the year 8-2 after losing their first two contests against Ohio State and Marshall. There was some national outcry after the Marshall loss, but Freeman and company remained focused on the task at hand.

Both squads reportedly have interest in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl . While it isn't a New Year's Six game, the bowl is held in high regard. Earlier this week the committee said that four players will stay in customized rooms decorated with Cheez-It branding.

Gamecocks Digest will continue to update readers as we draw closer to an official bowl game decision.

