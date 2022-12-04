ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Bowl Game Projection

By Evan Crowell
Gamecock Digest
Gamecock Digest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ba0hR_0jWvw3gn00

With South Carolina's bowl destination sitting hours away, Gamecocks Digest projects where Carolina ends up.

South Carolina's season continues to age well . Multiple national teams are faltering to close the year while the garnet and black are operating at an all-time high.

They still have a bowl game to play, and their destination will be revealed today. Several destinations are in play, but the field has narrowed down after conference championship weekend.

The Gamecocks should field a strong opponent, giving them a chance to build more momentum heading into the offseason. Head coach Shane Beamer has stated that they are focused on what they can control and are open to playing anyone.

Final Projection: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl vs. Notre Dame

Notre Dame seems increasingly likely . The Irish are led by first-year head coach Marcus Freeman, who has salvaged the season after starting slowly for the program's standards.

Freeman recruits a high level and seems to have control of his locker room. Those around the program marvel at his consistency and drive, saying that everyone knows what is expected of them.

They finished the year 8-2 after losing their first two contests against Ohio State and Marshall. There was some national outcry after the Marshall loss, but Freeman and company remained focused on the task at hand.

Both squads reportedly have interest in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl . While it isn't a New Year's Six game, the bowl is held in high regard. Earlier this week the committee said that four players will stay in customized rooms decorated with Cheez-It branding.

Gamecocks Digest will continue to update readers as we draw closer to an official bowl game decision.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

NCAA Transfer Portal targets who make sense for South Carolina

South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer brought in nine players on scholarship from the NCAA Transfer Portal last season and most of them made a significant impact on the program in 2022. There’s no doubt that the Gamecocks (8-4) are going to dive deep into the portal again this season looking for players to supplement next season’s roster.
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

Gamecocks Finalize 2023 Schedule with Non-Conference Slate

COLUMBIA – The University of South Carolina baseball team announced its non-conference schedule this morning (Tuesday, Dec. 6), with the annual three-game series against Clemson and the neutral site game against North Carolina in Charlotte as part of the out of conference slate. The Gamecocks will open 2023 with...
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Transferpalooza ‘22: Carolina transfer tracker

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 2023 transfer portal officially opened Monday, December 5 and was flooded with athletes looking to make a change in their current college football situation. While South Carolina benefited greatly from the portal last year, every year has a give and a take. Here is...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Report: Gamecocks analyst on the move

A member of the South Carolina Gamecocks support staff is said to have landed another job. According to FootballScoop, analyst Nick Coleman will join Trent Dilfer’s staff at UAB as an offensive assistant. Coleman has been at South Carolina since 2021. Coleman assisted former offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield in...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Oregonian

Women’s college basketball AP Top 25: South Carolina stays No. 1, Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer sets record for most appearances

Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer stands atop The Associated Press women’s basketball poll with the most appearances all time, breaking a tie with the late Pat Summitt. VanDerveer’s Cardinal remained No. 2 behind top-ranked South Carolina on Monday, giving her 619 weeks with one of her teams in the AP Top 25: 592 weeks with Stanford and 27 with Ohio State when she was in charge of that program. Summitt’s 618 weeks in the poll all came with Tennessee.
STANFORD, CA
WIS-TV

USC to launch free Apple coding course for South Carolinians

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina and Apple have partnered together to launch a free coding certification course in the Spring 2023 semester. The course will teach Apple’s iOS language to students at USC and residents across South Carolina. The pilot course is led by a...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Lexington administrator named SC Secondary Assistant Principal of the Year

The South Carolina Association of School Administrators (SCASA) has named Dr. Stephanie Burgess the 2023 South Carolina Secondary Assistant Principal of the Year. Dr. Burgess is an assistant principal at Lexington High School in Lexington School District One. “We are thrilled to share that Dr. Stephanie Burgess has been named...
LEXINGTON, SC
cspdailynews.com

Pops Mart Acquires 14 C-Stores, More

BARNWELL, S.C. — Pops Mart Fuels LLC has acquired 14 convenience stores from Anderson Oil Co. Inc. The deal also includes one store under construction and seven wholesale fuel dealer locations. These stores are located in and around the Columbia, Newberry and Winnsboro, S.C., markets. Pops Mart is maintaining...
COLUMBIA, SC
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Columbia

I guess you are finding for the excellent hospital completed list in the Columbia area? I’ve provided on this page the excellent hospital completed list these are situated in the Columbia. Also, a directional link from your house, with Contact Number, details area, estimate people ratings, Web Address info,...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Bridge between Sumter and Columbia on US 96/378 enters phase two of construction

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Construction is moving to the next phase on a bridge replacement project on U.S. 76/378. "Our goal is to bring all bridges up to modern standards," Pete Poore with South Carolina Department of Transportation said about the westbound bridge. "All bridges have a shelf life. And this one was beginning to exceed, well it had exceeded its shelf life and there was wear and tear on it."
COLUMBIA, SC
Gamecock Digest

Gamecock Digest

Columbia, SC
852
Followers
526
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

GamecockDigest brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding University of South Carolina athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/southcarolina

Comments / 0

Community Policy