Who Is Soccer Star Karim Benzema’s Model Girlfriend Jordan Ozuna?
Find out who Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema is dating and where you may have seen the American model before.
FIFA reach decision on France appeal over disallowed Antoine Griezmann goal
France's World Cup defeat to Tunisia will stand after FIFA rejected an appeal from the FFF to change the result.
Underdog Morocco Sends Spain Packing After Disastrous Penalty Shootout
Morocco is through to the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup for the first time in history after knocking out favorites Spain in a penalty shootout. Spain easily dominated possession but the game remained locked at 0-0 after 90 minutes of regular play and 30 minutes of extra time. But all of that was undone when Spain choked in a penalty shootout, somehow missing all three of their first penalty kicks. The first was hit into the crossbar by Pablo Sarabia, but the second two from Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets were saved by Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou. Morocco was on target for their first three, sending the world’s 22nd-ranked team into the final eight of the competition. Morroco is the first ever Arab nation to reach the quarterfinals.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Ronaldo benched for World Cup match against Switzerland
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was benched for Portugal’s game against Switzerland on Tuesday in the round of 16 of the World Cup. The move came a day after his coach expressed frustration about Ronaldo’s attitude in the last match. Goncalo Ramos was listed in the...
‘Time traveler’ claims to know who will win the World Cup 2022
A Tik Tok user nicknamed the “Time Traveler” has caused a stir on social media when the user uploaded a video revealing who would win the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The account has more than 54,000 followers on the platform. The first video posted on the profile was in June 2021.
UAE leader makes surprise visit to Qatar following boycott
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The leader of the United Arab Emirates made a surprise visit Monday to Qatar as it hosts the World Cup — his first since leading a yearslong four-nation boycott of Doha over a political dispute that poisoned regional relations. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al...
Chaotic situation erupts outside World Cup match
The 2022 FIFA World Cup has not exactly been the smoothest or safest edition of the iconic sporting event. The Qatari government admitted that hundreds of lives were lost as a result of the massive construction projects required to build the event’s stadiums and it appears that more fans were put at risk during Tuesday’s match between Morocco and Spain.
80 years since daring 'cockleshell' raid on Nazi ships in France
France marks next week the 80th anniversary of a daring World War II raid by British Royal Marines, who slipped past German patrols up the Gironde estuary to mine crucial supply ships. Although "the Germans were everywhere", it had been "unthinkable" for them that the Allies would even attempt such a raid, he adds.
Forty years after Falklands War, wounds still run deep
Located in a far-flung corner of the south Atlantic, the Islas Malvinas, or Falkland Islands, are at the heart of an age-old rift between Argentina and the UK. Back in 1982, this escalated into a ten-week war between the two countries. Four decades on, Argentina's defeat against the British remains a gaping wound for the South American nation. More than eight out of ten Argentinians say their government should continue to claim sovereignty over the islands. FRANCE 24's Éléonore Vanel, Nicolas Flon and Flavian Charuel report.
Qatar begins dismantling Stadium 974 – World Cup 2022
This Tuesday, the dismantling of Estádio 974 began, the day after it hosted the seventh and final match of the 2022 World Cup, to make room for green and recreational areas. Brazil’s 4-1 victory over South Korea, in the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup, was the last match at the stadium that hosted six other matches in the competition, including Portugal’s first match against Ghana, 3-2, on November 24. , for the H group.
Serbia charged by FIFA for team, fans conduct at World Cup
FIFA brought disciplinary charges against Serbia on Monday for alleged misconduct by players and fans including offensive chants at a World Cup match against Switzerland.Tensions flared in the stands and on the field in a rematch of their stormy game at the 2018 World Cup that revived ethnic Balkan rivalries.Switzerland was captained by Granit Xhaka in Friday's match and he scored the opening goal with an assist from Xherdan Shaqiri in a 3-2 win that eliminated Serbia. Both Swiss players have ethnic Albanian roots and family ties to Kosovo, which declared independence from Serbia in 2008. Serbia doesn't recognize...
English Soccer Club Evicted from Stadium
A club in England’s second-highest level of professional soccer no longer has a home. Coventry City FC has received an eviction notice from the new owners of Coventry Building Society Arena, which has been the team’s home since 2005. The Sky Blues, members of the English Football League Championship, were asked to leave after it refused a “less favorable” lease offer from Frasers Group.
