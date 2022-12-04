ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ann Arbor News

Wolverine Confidential: Michigan football wins another Big Ten title

We made it back from Indianapolis, but not before a lack of sleep Saturday night and some tire trouble on the drive back. And for a second straight season, Michigan football captured a Big Ten championship and berth to the College Football Playoff. Jim Harbaugh’s club is 13-0 for the first time in program history and riding high ahead of its Fiesta Bowl matchup against Texas Christian.
Ex-Detroit Lions linebacker signing with Cleveland Browns

ALLEN PARK -- The Cleveland Browns are signing linebacker Reggie Ragland, who played 16 games for the Detroit Lions in 2020, from Las Vegas’ practice squad. Ragland appeared in every game while earning six starts during his lone season with the Lions. He had 52 tackles, one sack and three quarterback hits after signing as a free agent fresh off a Super Bowl win with the Kansas City Chiefs. The 29-year-old was last spotted with the New York Giants, playing 17 games and starting nine times last season.
Three ex-Wolverines score TDs in Week 13 of NFL season

It was a memorable week for former University of Michigan offensive players in the NFL. Cleveland Browns receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, Houston Texans receiver Nico Collins and Cincinnati Bengals running back Chris Evans each scored touchdowns in Week 13, while quarterback Tom Brady threw a touchdown pass with 8 seconds remaining to give the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 17-16 win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.
These VRBO, AirBnB spots are perfect for Wolverine fans heading to the Fiesta Bowl

ANN ARBOR, MI - You’re going to the Fiesta Bowl in Phoenix to see the University of Michigan play in the College Football Playoff semifinal. You have your ticket for the game, the plane ticket to Arizona and some sights to see for the weekend other than football -- hikes over the Salt River or a meal at James Beard Award-winning Bacanora in downtown Phoenix, maybe?
These 10 Michigan hospitals handle pregnancies the best, U.S. News ranking says

There are 10 Michigan hospitals that rank highly in how they handle uncomplicated pregnancies, according to a new U.S. News & World Report ranking. The 10 hospitals, topped by University of Michigan Health-Ann Arbor, earned a “high performing in maternity care (uncomplicated pregnancy)” recognition. The rankings are based on metrics such as low C-section, new complications and episiotomy rates, transparency on racial/ethnic disparities and more.
New Ele’s Place CEO hopes to expand services for grieving teens, families

ANN ARBOR, MI - Jennifer Wolfe Howard said she could have really benefited from having access to an organization like Ele’s Place growing up. Howard lost her father, Charles Stanley Wolfe, to cancer when she was 17. This altered her life in a significant way, she said, much like the numerous teens and families who have benefitted from the bereavement counseling they receive through Ele’s Place, Inc.
