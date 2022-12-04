Read full article on original website
Michigan RB Blake Corum shut out of Heisman Trophy ceremony
Michigan running back Blake Corum, who was once considered a contender for college football’s most prestigious award, did not get an invite to New York. Corum was not one of the four finalists for the Heisman Trophy unveiled Monday night, closing the door on an otherwise productive (and memorable) season for the ball carrier.
Wolverine Confidential: Michigan football wins another Big Ten title
We made it back from Indianapolis, but not before a lack of sleep Saturday night and some tire trouble on the drive back. And for a second straight season, Michigan football captured a Big Ten championship and berth to the College Football Playoff. Jim Harbaugh’s club is 13-0 for the first time in program history and riding high ahead of its Fiesta Bowl matchup against Texas Christian.
Michigan football lands transfer offensive lineman from Arizona State
For a second straight season, Michigan has landed a graduate transfer offensive lineman from the portal. LaDarius Henderson, a four-year starter and team captain at Arizona State, has given his verbal commitment to play for the Wolverines in 2023, he announced Tuesday afternoon. In a social media post, the 6-foot-5,...
Second Michigan offensive lineman accepts Senior Bowl invite
A third Michigan player has turned in his RSVP for the Senior Bowl, and this time it’s another offensive lineman. Starting center Olusegun “Olu” Oluwatimi formally accepted his invitation this week, confirming his plan to attend the college all-star game set for Feb. 4 in Mobile, Ala.
TE Erick All plans departure from Michigan: ‘Time for me to move on ...’
A second high-profile member of Michigan’s Big Ten championship team a year ago is leaving the program. Tight end Erick All, in a series of cyptic messages on social-media platform Twitter, said Monday that he plans to depart the program because it was “time for me to move on.” MLive has independently confirmed that All entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Ex-Detroit Lions linebacker signing with Cleveland Browns
ALLEN PARK -- The Cleveland Browns are signing linebacker Reggie Ragland, who played 16 games for the Detroit Lions in 2020, from Las Vegas’ practice squad. Ragland appeared in every game while earning six starts during his lone season with the Lions. He had 52 tackles, one sack and three quarterback hits after signing as a free agent fresh off a Super Bowl win with the Kansas City Chiefs. The 29-year-old was last spotted with the New York Giants, playing 17 games and starting nine times last season.
Three ex-Wolverines score TDs in Week 13 of NFL season
It was a memorable week for former University of Michigan offensive players in the NFL. Cleveland Browns receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, Houston Texans receiver Nico Collins and Cincinnati Bengals running back Chris Evans each scored touchdowns in Week 13, while quarterback Tom Brady threw a touchdown pass with 8 seconds remaining to give the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 17-16 win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.
Kitchen urinals, Lions basketball court, tiger wall highlight Michigan home on market
FERNDALE, MI - You don’t come across functioning urinals in the kitchen of a home very often. If ever. It’s just one of the numerous unusual attributes you’ll find at this home, which just hit the market. Located at 3050 Burdette St. in Ferndale in Metro Detroit,...
Lions’ Michael Badgley wins NFC special teams player of week after perfect day
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have cycled through 10 kickers after letting Matt Prater walk when the new regime took over in 2021. But they hoped Michael Badgley would stabilize the position, with that plan starting to take fruition over the previous month. Badgley was named the NFC special...
This is Michigan’s favorite Taylor Swift album, data says
Taylor Swift is the biggest star in music. And she’s coming to Michigan when she brings her “Eras Tour” to Ford Field in Detroit for a pair of shows on June 9 and June 10. The tour will feature songs from several of Swift’s record-breaking albums, providing...
Jared Goff is Lions’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee for work in community
ALLEN PARK -- Jared Goff is this year’s nominee from the Detroit Lions for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, honoring a player’s commitment to their community and work off the field. All 32 teams nominate one player, with the winner announced during the NFL...
Ann Arbor-area boys basketball players to watch for 2022-23 season
ANN ARBOR – There will be quite a few new faces who will be called upon to have an impact on the court for Ann Arbor-area boys basketball teams this winter. MLive has gathered a list of more than 20 players to keep an eye on based on previous success and input from area coaches.
Ex-Lions QB reportedly signing with San Francisco 49ers for third stint
ALLEN PARK -- Journeyman veteran quarterback Josh Johnson, who opened 2019 as Matthew Stafford’s backup in Detroit, is reportedly signing with the San Francisco 49ers for his third stint. Johnson was signed via the Denver Broncos practice squad, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. And the timing certainly makes sense, with...
These VRBO, AirBnB spots are perfect for Wolverine fans heading to the Fiesta Bowl
ANN ARBOR, MI - You’re going to the Fiesta Bowl in Phoenix to see the University of Michigan play in the College Football Playoff semifinal. You have your ticket for the game, the plane ticket to Arizona and some sights to see for the weekend other than football -- hikes over the Salt River or a meal at James Beard Award-winning Bacanora in downtown Phoenix, maybe?
These 10 Michigan hospitals handle pregnancies the best, U.S. News ranking says
There are 10 Michigan hospitals that rank highly in how they handle uncomplicated pregnancies, according to a new U.S. News & World Report ranking. The 10 hospitals, topped by University of Michigan Health-Ann Arbor, earned a “high performing in maternity care (uncomplicated pregnancy)” recognition. The rankings are based on metrics such as low C-section, new complications and episiotomy rates, transparency on racial/ethnic disparities and more.
New Ele’s Place CEO hopes to expand services for grieving teens, families
ANN ARBOR, MI - Jennifer Wolfe Howard said she could have really benefited from having access to an organization like Ele’s Place growing up. Howard lost her father, Charles Stanley Wolfe, to cancer when she was 17. This altered her life in a significant way, she said, much like the numerous teens and families who have benefitted from the bereavement counseling they receive through Ele’s Place, Inc.
Glock 19, large amount of ammunition found during Mazi Smith traffic stop, records show
ANN ARBOR, MI - Mazi Smith had a magazine that held twice the standard number of bullets for a Glock 19 handgun when he was arrested in October, according to Ann Arbor court records. Smith, a Wolverine defensive tackle, had two magazines holding 15 and 30 bullets in his pocket,...
Snap counts, PFF grades: Lions RB D’Andre Swift’s 18 touches match season high
DETROIT -- D’Andre Swift matched his season high with 18 touches, playing more than 30 snaps for the first time in five weeks during Detroit’s 40-14 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Swift ran 14 times for 62 yards and one touchdown, adding four catches on six targets for...
Pedestrian safety improvements planned for dangerous areas along Amtrak’s Michigan Line
ANN ARBOR, MI - A slew of improvements aimed at making dangerous sections of Amtrak’s passenger rail route safer for pedestrians are coming to Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti and other Michigan cities. The Michigan Department of Transportation is hosting a series of public meetings in December to fill residents in...
Glowing snow tubing hill opening for season at Michigan farm: How to get tickets
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI - Get ready to go snow tubing at night with a colorful twist. The glowing tubing hill at Bowers School Farm opens for the season on January 6, 2023, with tickets going on sale today at noon. Located at 1219 East Square Lake Road in Bloomfield Hills,...
