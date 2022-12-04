Read full article on original website
Northeast Ohio Weather: Grey skies continue to blanket Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Spotty, light rain early today will give way to clouds as highs recover into the low 40s. Tonight features more clouds and lows in the mid 30s. Along with considerable cloudiness again on Monday, we’ll see highs approaching 40. Tuesday’s partly cloudy skies will allow...
Northeast Ohio Weather: Light wintry mix overnight; turning wintry late next week
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Light rain and some sleet and snow have mixed in across Northeast Ohio this evening. By morning, this precipitation will have moved out, and we’ll get to enjoy a mainly dry, albeit cloudy, Saturday. Highs will top out in the low 40s through the weekend.
Winners announced in Ohio Turnpike’s Name-A-Snowplow contest
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Turnpike on Friday announced the eight winners in the 2022 ‘Name-A-Snowplow’ contest. The winners of the second annual naming contest, announced on Dec. 9, had until Nov. 20 to submit their names, according to a department press release. The Ohio Turnpike received...
Kayak of Lake Erie kayaker missing since November found in Canada, officials say
AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Department of Natural Resources officials confirmed the kayak belonging to the man who went missing on Lake Erie in November was found in Ontario, Canada. ODNR officials did not give an exact time as to when the kayak was found but said it was...
1 charged after leading police on multi-county chase in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested and charged a man after leading police on a chase through multiple counties in Northeast Ohio Thursday night. The chase started on Dec. 8 after a traffic stop at 7:41 p.m. near the entrance ramp to US 422 westbound...
Ohio Department of Agriculture issues eggnog recall
WOOSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Agriculture issued a recall of eggnog products on Friday. The recall, coming from products from Hartzler Family Dairy, is due to concerns of undeclared allergens in its quart-sized eggnog products, according to a company press release. Officials confirmed the impacted products have...
Wawa headed to Ohio, expanding to 4 new states
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wawa is officially making its way to Ohio sometime after 2025, according to a release from the company. The release states that this is part of a larger, long-term expansion, and is also set to include Indiana and Kentucky. The company also previously announced plans to expand to Tennessee.
First Energy fields a surge of questions about EV charging stations
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The deadline to apply for some of the $140 million the Ohio Department of Transportation has to dole out to install electric vehicle fast-charging stations is fast-approaching, on Dec. 21. But some in the infrastructure industry warn drivers about what frequent use of these fast-charging pedestals will...
Ohio Secretary of State certifies results for 2022 general election
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Secretary of State Frank LeRose on Friday certified the results for the 2022 general election. 4,201,368 ballots were cast in the Nov. 8 election, which was the second most ever for a gubernatorial election year, according to a press release from LaRose. The certification includes...
