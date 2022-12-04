ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Northeast Ohio Weather: Grey skies continue to blanket Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Spotty, light rain early today will give way to clouds as highs recover into the low 40s. Tonight features more clouds and lows in the mid 30s. Along with considerable cloudiness again on Monday, we’ll see highs approaching 40. Tuesday’s partly cloudy skies will allow...
Winners announced in Ohio Turnpike’s Name-A-Snowplow contest

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Turnpike on Friday announced the eight winners in the 2022 ‘Name-A-Snowplow’ contest. The winners of the second annual naming contest, announced on Dec. 9, had until Nov. 20 to submit their names, according to a department press release. The Ohio Turnpike received...
Ohio Department of Agriculture issues eggnog recall

WOOSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Agriculture issued a recall of eggnog products on Friday. The recall, coming from products from Hartzler Family Dairy, is due to concerns of undeclared allergens in its quart-sized eggnog products, according to a company press release. Officials confirmed the impacted products have...
Wawa headed to Ohio, expanding to 4 new states

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wawa is officially making its way to Ohio sometime after 2025, according to a release from the company. The release states that this is part of a larger, long-term expansion, and is also set to include Indiana and Kentucky. The company also previously announced plans to expand to Tennessee.
First Energy fields a surge of questions about EV charging stations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The deadline to apply for some of the $140 million the Ohio Department of Transportation has to dole out to install electric vehicle fast-charging stations is fast-approaching, on Dec. 21. But some in the infrastructure industry warn drivers about what frequent use of these fast-charging pedestals will...
Ohio Secretary of State certifies results for 2022 general election

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Secretary of State Frank LeRose on Friday certified the results for the 2022 general election. 4,201,368 ballots were cast in the Nov. 8 election, which was the second most ever for a gubernatorial election year, according to a press release from LaRose. The certification includes...
